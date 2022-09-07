ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

US 103.1

Eight Notable People With Ties to Traverse City, Michigan

Several notable people were born or have lived in Traverse City, Michigan. It is no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of talent over the years. Actors and actresses, sports icons, political figures, and so many more. Below you will find eight notable people that have either spent time and live in Traverse City, MI, or were born there.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Traverse City's PorchFest celebrates community, local musicians

Now that Labor Day is past, things generally start slowing down Up North. Tourists head home, kids go back to school, and for many, life begins to fall back into more of a routine. For the organizers of Traverse City’s PorchFest now is the perfect time to reconnect with neighbors....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

New Boat in Town: Meet Traverse Bay Outrigger Canoe Club

Canoes made for the mighty Pacific Ocean have come to Grand Traverse Bay thanks to this new Northern Michigan nonprofit. Learn all about Traverse Bay Outrigger Canoe Club + how you can get involved. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
rtands.com

Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan

A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
MANISTEE, MI
9&10 News

New Brewery Coming to Cadillac, Replacing Long Road Distillery

After recent business closures in Cadillac, City Council members on Tuesday approved a new brewery to set up shop. Though recent closures to Herman’s European Café and Long Road Distillers are concerning, Cadillac city manager, Marcus Peccia, says it was never something he thought Cadillac couldn’t come back from.
CADILLAC, MI
MLive

DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
leelanauticker.com

Labor Day Weekend Blotter & 911 Call Report

The Leelanau Ticker’s post-Labor Day weekend look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. 7:47:09pm 9/1/2022 Fire S. West-Bay Shore Drive, Large fire behind the garage, south of Suttons Bay Animal Hospital. It is a large trash fire that we will be extinguishing; Illegal burn of construction materials was taking place, advise DNR of illegal burn.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
MISportsNow

Mt. Pleasant Rallies Past Cadillac

CADILLAC – Mt. Pleasant rallied past Cadillac for a 27-24 non-league win on Friday. The Vikings (1-2) held a 9-0 lead at the half. Mt. Pleasant (3-0) welcomes in Traverse City Central next Friday while Cadillac opens Big North Conference play at home against Alpena.
CADILLAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane

CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
CADILLAC, MI
speedonthewater.com

Boyne Thunder Poker Run Raises Approximately $250,000

When it comes to size, the annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run in Northern Michigan is limited to 120 boats—the docks in Boyne City simply can’t handle more vessels. But there are no limits on the generosity of the event’s loyal participants, and that showed this year with approximately $250,000 raised for its benefitting charities, most notably the Camp Quality Michigan and Challenge Mountain programs for children.
BOYNE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City man arrested for assaulting girlfriend

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend early Wednesday morning, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office. At 1:03 a.m. on Sep. 7, Leelanau County Dispatch received a 911 call near the area of Bohemian Road and Lake Michigan Road...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

