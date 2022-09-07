Read full article on original website
Eight Notable People With Ties to Traverse City, Michigan
Several notable people were born or have lived in Traverse City, Michigan. It is no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of talent over the years. Actors and actresses, sports icons, political figures, and so many more. Below you will find eight notable people that have either spent time and live in Traverse City, MI, or were born there.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Traverse City's PorchFest celebrates community, local musicians
Now that Labor Day is past, things generally start slowing down Up North. Tourists head home, kids go back to school, and for many, life begins to fall back into more of a routine. For the organizers of Traverse City’s PorchFest now is the perfect time to reconnect with neighbors....
My North.com
New Boat in Town: Meet Traverse Bay Outrigger Canoe Club
Canoes made for the mighty Pacific Ocean have come to Grand Traverse Bay thanks to this new Northern Michigan nonprofit. Learn all about Traverse Bay Outrigger Canoe Club + how you can get involved. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you...
Experts Reach Verdict On 'Unusual' Large Black Cat Roaming Michigan
A photograph of the unusual feline was taken last month.
Traverse City Riverwalk Project Receives $1 Million to Advance Plans
Federal COVID Relief dollars are making their way to the states, and the state is now distributing some of that money. Traverse City is the only community in northern Lower Michigan to see some of those dollars to make improvements to public spaces. Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy says...
rtands.com
Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan
A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
Man drowned in Northern Michigan lake over Labor Day weekend
BENZIE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man drowned in a Northern Michigan lake over the holiday weekend. According to the Manistee News Advocate, Nathan John Colby, 41, of Frankfort was recovered from Upper Herring Lake by a mutual aid dive team for the Grand Traverse area on Sept. 4.
New Brewery Coming to Cadillac, Replacing Long Road Distillery
After recent business closures in Cadillac, City Council members on Tuesday approved a new brewery to set up shop. Though recent closures to Herman’s European Café and Long Road Distillers are concerning, Cadillac city manager, Marcus Peccia, says it was never something he thought Cadillac couldn’t come back from.
Downtown Manistee is ‘shovel ready’ for multi-million-dollar development
MANISTEE, MI – Two years after the announcement of a multi-million-dollar development to reinvent the first block of downtown Manistee, the land is leveled and “shovel ready,” officials said. Travelers on U.S. 31 through Manistee pass the entrance to its historic downtown. Passersby used to see a...
‘Illegal diversion’ at Platte River dredges up big public safety problem
HONOR, MI — Ecosystem protections are colliding with public access and safety concerns at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, where an investigation into the “illegal diversion” of a river outlet has dredged up a thorny debate about balancing uses of public land. In mid-August, the National...
DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
leelanauticker.com
Labor Day Weekend Blotter & 911 Call Report
The Leelanau Ticker’s post-Labor Day weekend look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. 7:47:09pm 9/1/2022 Fire S. West-Bay Shore Drive, Large fire behind the garage, south of Suttons Bay Animal Hospital. It is a large trash fire that we will be extinguishing; Illegal burn of construction materials was taking place, advise DNR of illegal burn.
Mt. Pleasant Rallies Past Cadillac
CADILLAC – Mt. Pleasant rallied past Cadillac for a 27-24 non-league win on Friday. The Vikings (1-2) held a 9-0 lead at the half. Mt. Pleasant (3-0) welcomes in Traverse City Central next Friday while Cadillac opens Big North Conference play at home against Alpena.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
speedonthewater.com
Boyne Thunder Poker Run Raises Approximately $250,000
When it comes to size, the annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run in Northern Michigan is limited to 120 boats—the docks in Boyne City simply can’t handle more vessels. But there are no limits on the generosity of the event’s loyal participants, and that showed this year with approximately $250,000 raised for its benefitting charities, most notably the Camp Quality Michigan and Challenge Mountain programs for children.
Unlicensed driver with half-empty bottle of rum arrested on Northern Michigan highway: cops
A Cadillac woman was arrested last week after authorities say she was caught driving drunk on the highway with out a license and with an open bottle of liquor in the car.
Part of M-119 Washed Out in Harbor Springs Due to Heavy Rainfall
A state road in Emmet County is closed due to some significant erosion following heavy rains over Labor Day weekend. MDOT says M-119 is closed in Harbor Springs due to heavy rainfall that washed out the shoulder of the road. That makes it unsafe for traffic, so MDOT will make emergency repairs.
Michigan man allegedly strangled girlfriend, pulled her across road by her hair
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is accused of accused of strangling his girlfriend before allegedly dragging her across a road by her hair and slamming her head against a vehicle. According to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged assault occurred during an argument at a residence...
US-31 Charlevoix Bascule Bridge Changing Signals to Flashing Amber Sept. 12
The signals on both ends of the US-31 Charlevoix bascule bridge will change to flash amber instead of displaying a steady green when the bridge is open to traffic on Sept. 12, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Right now, the signals on both ends of the bridge are...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City man arrested for assaulting girlfriend
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend early Wednesday morning, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office. At 1:03 a.m. on Sep. 7, Leelanau County Dispatch received a 911 call near the area of Bohemian Road and Lake Michigan Road...
