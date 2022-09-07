Read full article on original website
Demystifying Data: Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta provides water to 30 million, faces environmental challenges
Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla, a co-founder of the organization Restore the Delta, discusses the issues facing the largest estuary in California. Demystifying Data is a recurring series examining the numbers and statistics that buzz around the Bay Area. The Bay City News Foundation brings context and expert input to the data in our everyday lives. We will bring your questions to those who know best to understand the big picture behind complex figures. Check back weekly for new numbers, broken down by the experts.
‘It would be disastrous’: Santa Clara County desperate to halt spread of invasive fruit fly
Agriculture officials have begun a multi-week pesticide campaign in areas of the South Bay to combat the spread of an invasive insect. The state of California declared emergency action Friday against the oriental fruit fly, after it was recently detected in San Jose. The oriental fruit fly, which comes from...
Heat records shattered around Bay Area as power providers struggle to avoid blackouts
A HEAT WAVE that blanketed Northern California over Labor Day weekend and into this week sent temperatures soaring along with the tempers of Bay Area residents forced to cope with the threat of rolling blackouts and calls to conserve electricity. Late Wednesday, more than 525,000 PG&E customers across the region...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. The California Department of Public Health announced that most California residents are now eligible for an updated Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot. These boosters are bivalent, which means they are...
New state law gives fast food workers a voice in regulating wages and working conditions
ON LABOR DAY, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he’s signing a first-in-the-nation bill creating a council to regulate wages and working conditions in fast food restaurants. The new law will give labor advocates a long-elusive bargaining foothold in a low-wage industry that employs more than half a million non-unionized workers statewide.
Pickets on display at NorCal Kaiser locations as nurses press health and staffing concerns
Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed last week to protest the health care giant’s alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United. Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from...
Most Californians now eligible for updated booster vaccines targeting omicron
The California Department of Public Health announced that most California residents are now eligible for an updated Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot. These boosters are bivalent, which means they are pulling double duty by increasing immunity against the original coronavirus strain while also protecting against the newer Omicron variants, according to the statement released Saturday.
Lawmakers approve groundbreaking internet privacy law for kids
When does a kid become an adult? It’s an elusive question that developmental psychologists, philosophers and parents might answer differently. But lawmakers can’t work with ambiguity. So in the late 1990s, Congress decided that — at least when it comes to surfing the web — kids are people under 13.
Newsom quashes bill offering more funding for Black students, pledges money next year
THE SPONSOR OF legislation that would have provided $400 million in additional funding to raise the academic achievement of Black students pulled the proposal hours before likely passage Aug. 31, after Gov. Gavin Newsom raised objections. Newsom advisers did not say what those objections were, although four years ago, in...
Orinda legislator’s bill granting data privacy in abortion procedures awaits Newsom’s pen
An East Bay state legislator’s bill protecting reproductive digital information handled by companies headquartered in California passed the Legislature and is awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature. Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda, worked with Assemblymembers Mia Bonta of Oakland, Cristina Garcia of Bell Gardens and many other co-authors to pass...
Roseland Regional Library receives $3.5M gift from Graton Rancheria tribe for new facility
The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria (FIGR) has donated $3.5 million to the Sonoma County Public Library Foundation for a new library in Roseland. The donation will close the construction funding gap for the library, which will be built in southwest Santa Rosa. The city and state are spending $16 million, with another $5 million coming from other sources.
Extreme temperatures expected through the weekend; energy providers ask users to save
With temperatures expected to spike to dangerous levels in some parts of the Bay Area through Labor Day weekend, PG&E is offering tips for customers to save energy and contribute to reduced grid demand between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. as hot weather indirectly increases the potential for blackouts. Especially...
Help paying water bills may be on way for low-income Californians
As tens of thousands of low-income Californians struggle to pay their water bills, the Legislature approved a bill offering assistance. But without funding, the program won’t start this year. Maria Dolores Diaz sighs when she opens her water bill every month because she knows what she’ll see: another bill...
The science of cool: How UC researchers are helping cities cope with rise in heat waves
BY THE MIDDLE of this century, temperatures in some California cities are expected to be in the triple digits for a third of the year. That’s dangerously hot. Heat already kills more people each year than any other weather-related disaster, including hurricanes, floods, or winter storms, and as the mercury rises the toll is expected to keep climbing.
California will have a hard time replacing Diablo Canyon
Most Californians share an interest in clean, sustainable energy for California and are probably pleased to see the expansion of wind and solar energy in California. Since 2001, California has almost completely eliminated coal-fired power plants, increased wind power from 1% to 5% of total generation and increased solar power from almost nothing to 11% of total generation. These are all climate achievements to be celebrated, but California will lose its single largest source of low-carbon electricity if residents do not act soon.
State legislature sends paid COVID sick leave extension to Newsom’s desk for signature
State legislators approved an extension this week of COVID-specific paid sick leave, keeping it intact through the end of December. State officials last approved an extension of paid leave for full-time workers in February, requiring businesses with more than 25 employees to provide at least 40 hours of paid sick leave to workers who get infected or care for another person who is sick.
California phases out new gas-powered cars by 2035, so what’s next for electric vehicles?
NEW GASOLINE-POWERED cars will be banned in California beginning with 2035 models under a new groundbreaking regulation unanimously approved Thursday to force car owners to switch to zero-emission vehicles. In its biggest move yet to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and fight climate change, the new rule approved by the...
Timely mental health care is a key factor in strike by Kaiser Permanente workers
Editor’s note: KHN is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente. A CALIFORNIA LAW that took effect in July requires health plans to offer timely follow-up appointments for mental health and addiction patients. Whether that’s happening is a point of contention in an open-ended strike by Kaiser Permanente clinicians in Northern California who say staffing shortages saddle them with stifling workloads that make providing adequate care impossible.
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
