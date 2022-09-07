ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Demystifying Data: Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta provides water to 30 million, faces environmental challenges

Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla, a co-founder of the organization Restore the Delta, discusses the issues facing the largest estuary in California. Demystifying Data is a recurring series examining the numbers and statistics that buzz around the Bay Area. The Bay City News Foundation brings context and expert input to the data in our everyday lives. We will bring your questions to those who know best to understand the big picture behind complex figures. Check back weekly for new numbers, broken down by the experts.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. The California Department of Public Health announced that most California residents are now eligible for an updated Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot. These boosters are bivalent, which means they are...
Most Californians now eligible for updated booster vaccines targeting omicron

The California Department of Public Health announced that most California residents are now eligible for an updated Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot. These boosters are bivalent, which means they are pulling double duty by increasing immunity against the original coronavirus strain while also protecting against the newer Omicron variants, according to the statement released Saturday.
Orinda legislator’s bill granting data privacy in abortion procedures awaits Newsom’s pen

An East Bay state legislator’s bill protecting reproductive digital information handled by companies headquartered in California passed the Legislature and is awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature. Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda, worked with Assemblymembers Mia Bonta of Oakland, Cristina Garcia of Bell Gardens and many other co-authors to pass...
Roseland Regional Library receives $3.5M gift from Graton Rancheria tribe for new facility

The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria (FIGR) has donated $3.5 million to the Sonoma County Public Library Foundation for a new library in Roseland. The donation will close the construction funding gap for the library, which will be built in southwest Santa Rosa. The city and state are spending $16 million, with another $5 million coming from other sources.
The science of cool: How UC researchers are helping cities cope with rise in heat waves

BY THE MIDDLE of this century, temperatures in some California cities are expected to be in the triple digits for a third of the year. That’s dangerously hot. Heat already kills more people each year than any other weather-related disaster, including hurricanes, floods, or winter storms, and as the mercury rises the toll is expected to keep climbing.
California will have a hard time replacing Diablo Canyon

Most Californians share an interest in clean, sustainable energy for California and are probably pleased to see the expansion of wind and solar energy in California. Since 2001, California has almost completely eliminated coal-fired power plants, increased wind power from 1% to 5% of total generation and increased solar power from almost nothing to 11% of total generation. These are all climate achievements to be celebrated, but California will lose its single largest source of low-carbon electricity if residents do not act soon.
State legislature sends paid COVID sick leave extension to Newsom’s desk for signature

State legislators approved an extension this week of COVID-specific paid sick leave, keeping it intact through the end of December. State officials last approved an extension of paid leave for full-time workers in February, requiring businesses with more than 25 employees to provide at least 40 hours of paid sick leave to workers who get infected or care for another person who is sick.
Timely mental health care is a key factor in strike by Kaiser Permanente workers

Editor’s note: KHN is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente. A CALIFORNIA LAW that took effect in July requires health plans to offer timely follow-up appointments for mental health and addiction patients. Whether that’s happening is a point of contention in an open-ended strike by Kaiser Permanente clinicians in Northern California who say staffing shortages saddle them with stifling workloads that make providing adequate care impossible.
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

