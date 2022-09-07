Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
Sept. 11 memorials, tributes planned for downtown Ocean City
Sunday marks 21st anniversary of terrorist attacks. Coming off of a monumental 20-year tribute, two local groups are once again planning events to commemorate and pay respects on Sept. 11. “The emphasis is on that we vowed never to forget,” said Kevin Knowles, the 9/11 committee chairman for the Ocean...
Ocean City Today
Nancy Jackson Adkins
Nancy Jackson Adkins, age 90, of Ocean City, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at The Woodlands Assisted Living of Ocean Pines. She was born Jan. 12, 1932 in Salisbury and was the daughter of the late Hal Gillespie Jackson Sr. and Catherine (Hayman) Jackson.
Ocean City Today
Donna Lee Fitzgibbon
Donna Lee Fitzgibbon, age 65, passed away from complications of COPD at Atlantic General Hospital on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Born Oct. 17, 1956 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Michael Mackanin and the late Lois Thompson. She is survived by her husband, Edward N. “Ted”...
Ocean City Today
Berlin's Small Town Throwdown this Saturday
It’s going to be a certifiable hootenanny on the streets of Berlin with the fifth installment of the Small Town Throw Down on Saturday. The Nashville-themed, country music festival, which started in 2017, will feature musical artists Red Dirt Revolution and the Lauren Calve Band. Admission is free for all ages.
Ocean City Today
Toni Lyn (Berhosky) Atkins
Toni Lyn “Jessie” (Berhosky) Atkins, 54, of Newark, Maryland, passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, after a brief illness, surrounded by family members. She is survived by her loving husband, Tom Atkins; mother, Donna (Berhosky) and stepfather, Edward Stover (Thomson, Georgia); brother, Brian Berhosky and his wife, Linda Range, (Coraopolis, Pennsylvania); brothers-in-law, Kevin Kline (North East, Maryland) and Bob Atkins (Selbyville, Delaware); mother-in-law, Olivia Kline and step-father-in-law, Pete Kline (Angola, Delaware); step sister-in-law, Jenny Kline (Angola, Delaware); and step brother-in-law, Pete Kline, Jr. (Baltimore, Maryland), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Ocean City Today
October car shows approved in Ocean City
Endless Summer Cruisin’, Corvette Weekend on the books. Two longtime car shows are officially on the books for the resort’s shoulder season. On Tuesday, council members approved private event requests and other details for Endless Summer Cruisin’ and Corvette Weekend. Endless Summer Cruisin’. For years, Cruisin’ events...
Ocean City Today
Beach Patrol offers limited coverage during fall season
(Sept. 9, 2022) Although Labor Day marks the traditional end of the summer season and begins what the Ocean City Beach Patrol refers to as “fall guarding,” we all know that there will be a lot of beautiful sunny beach days ahead, well into the fall. Even though...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City advances alley abandonment for Margaritville resort
Property part of Baltimore Avenue project right-of-way A planned downtown Margaritaville resort inched a little closer to reality Tuesday with approval of the first reading of an alley abandonment needed to solidify the project’s footprint. Council members voted 6-1 on Tuesday — with Council President Matt James opposed —...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Food composting advocate requests zoning
One of the founding members of an organization focused on removing food waste from the waste stream of Ocean City to have it converted into compost received a favorable recommendation from the Worcester County Planning Commission last Thursday to establish zoning for future food composting facilities. At a meeting with...
Ocean City Today
Diakonia gets favorable rec. for West Ocean City expansion
The Worcester County Planning Commission gave a favorable recommendation to allow Diakonia to expand its offerings on a 4.4-acre property located on Stephen Decatur Highway in West Ocean City. With a focus on helping homeless men, women, families, and veterans, Diakonia not only offers food and clothing, but also shelter...
Ocean City Today
Covid changes look of million-dollar homes
(Sept. 9, 2022) A recent Zillow report is showing that with sales up and values up during the pandemic real estate boom, more homes are selling for over the $1 million mark. The report also detailed that the typical million-dollar home looks a lot different than it did heading into the pandemic.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City’s Northside Park playground set for upgrades
After two decades of exposure to salt air and heavy play, the equipment at the Northside Park playground is getting an upgrade. Resort recreation and parks employees announced recently that state grants will allow them to expand and replace the section of the park designed for 5-to-12-year-olds in time for next summer.
Ocean City Today
Sea Oaks Village in West Ocean City clears expansion hurdle
Developers of the Sea Oaks Village residential planned community cleared another hurdle toward entering Phase 2 of the project last week, after the Worcester County Planning Commission last Thursday unanimously approved the site plan review. Ronnie Carpenter of Carpenter Engineering presented plans for the project, which call for 76 townhome...
Ocean City Today
Solicitor persists in city veto vote’
If there was one thing notable about the Ocean City Council’s consideration Tuesday of whether to override Mayor Rick Meehan’s August veto of the tandem parking ordinance, it was the heroic patience of City Solicitor Heather Stansbury. Other undercurrents rippled through the off-topic discussion led by Councilman John...
Ocean City Today
Janasek, OPA working on closing arguments in ban lawsuit
An evidentiary hearing in Snow Hill last month ended with presiding Judge Beau Oglesby setting a 25-day window from Aug. 26 to rule whether the Ocean Pines Association had the legal power to enforce a 90-day amenity ban on former director Tom Janasek. If the ruling goes Janasek’s way, it...
Ocean City Today
Gov employee error at Ocean Pines plant proves costly
The Worcester County Commissioners approved a $540,000 intergovernmental grant for the Public Works Department on Tuesday to pay fees levied against the county by the state because of an Ocean Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant problem. In making the request, Public Works Director Dallas Baker told the commissioners the money will...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Council sustains mayor’s stacked parking veto
Staff contends Margaritaville project not part of ordinance. A city zoning code amendment that would have allowed developers of large downtown commercial projects to meet parking requirements with valet-managed stacked spaces is officially dead at the hands of Mayor Rick Meehan and five council members. And the road to killing...
