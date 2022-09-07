Must Read: Billie Eilish Is the New Face of Gucci Eyewear, A Thierry Mugler Exhibit Is Coming to the Brooklyn Museum

Read full article on original website
Katie Holmes Elevates Relaxed Denim with Classic Boots at Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation
Katie Holmes proved that elevate essentials never go out of style — especially during New York Fashion Week, where she attended Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation. While entering the Highline Stages for the occasion, Holmes posed with designer Stacey Bendet in a lightweight silk blouse. Featuring a cobalt blue hue, the piece gained a chic finish from satin trim and shiny buttoned cuffs. The “Dawson’s Creek” star gave the top her signature relaxed ease by pairing it with light blue wide-leg jeans, which featured vertical front seams for a sharp twist on the classic pant. A silver paperclip chain necklace...
Ben Kingsley Hopes His MCU Return in Wonder Man Series Is a ‘Surprise’ and ‘Refresh’
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ben Kingsley plays the role of Trevor Slattery, a washed-up actor recruited to pose as menacing villains like The Mandarin in “Iron Man 3.” And soon after making a cameo appearance in “Shang-Chi,” Kingsley is set to return to the bumbling character in a new Disney+ series “Wonder Man,” about the longtime Avenger and aspiring actor. “If I may humbly speak as an artist and a craftsman, I think our role is to constantly surprise and refresh,” Kingsley told Variety film and media reporter Rebecca Rubin about his role. “So I hope that I...
The queen, as imagined —from punk rock to mystery novels
In the spring of 2012, portrait artist Ralph Heimans stood on the Cosmati pavement of Westminster Abbey and awaited the subject of his latest commission, Queen Elizabeth II. When she approached, he says, it was an extraordinary moment. “She was wearing her Robe of State, with four footmen holding it, and as she came down the long corridor it was a very theatrical kind of entrance,” Heimans said soon after he had learned that the queen had died Thursday at age 96. After spending an hour the queen, “discussing niceties,” he came away with “a sense of how thoughtful she was, almost a sense of shyness, an introspective quality.” In his oil painting, which hangs in Westminster, he drew her as a solitary, even brooding figure, her eyes cast down, with the vastness of Westminster behind her like so much weight from the past — and present. “I wanted to show her in this private moment, with a certain gravity about her,” he says.
