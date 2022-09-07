Must Read: Billie Eilish Is the New Face of Gucci Eyewear, A Thierry Mugler Exhibit Is Coming to the Brooklyn Museum

In the spring of 2012, portrait artist Ralph Heimans stood on the Cosmati pavement of Westminster Abbey and awaited the subject of his latest commission, Queen Elizabeth II. When she approached, he says, it was an extraordinary moment. “She was wearing her Robe of State, with four footmen holding it, and as she came down the long corridor it was a very theatrical kind of entrance,” Heimans said soon after he had learned that the queen had died Thursday at age 96. After spending an hour the queen, “discussing niceties,” he came away with “a sense of how thoughtful she was, almost a sense of shyness, an introspective quality.” In his oil painting, which hangs in Westminster, he drew her as a solitary, even brooding figure, her eyes cast down, with the vastness of Westminster behind her like so much weight from the past — and present. “I wanted to show her in this private moment, with a certain gravity about her,” he says.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO