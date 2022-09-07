Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
lakecountybanner.com
Programs in state designed to help addicts, aid in recovery
More than 107,000 people died as a result of a drug overdose last year in the nation, surpassing deaths by suicide, automobile accidents and COVID-19 for 18-45-yearolds. In light of recent statistics and the rise in illicit synthetic fentanyl deaths, members of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
wpln.org
Instead of stockpiling funds for low-income families, Tennessee is now giving programs $175M
The state of Tennessee is sending $175 million to seven organizations across the state. Its goal is to help low-income families transition off of public assistance. This comes after the state let nearly $1 billion sit in the state’s needy families program without spending it. The Martha O’Bryan Center...
Nashville Fair begins at Fairgrounds
The gates officially opened Friday night to the first Nashville Fair.
Tree falls on tent during Nashville funeral; 1 person taken to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a tent at a cemetery in Nashville.
Sidelines
Womack Lane Apartments to be torn down: Combatting the Campus housing crisis for Students to come
Story by Ethan Pickering | Lifestyles Editor and Destiny Mizell | Assistant Lifestyles Editor. Womack Lane Apartments are on the list to be demolished to make room for more updated student housing on Middle Tennessee State University’s campus. While this project is still in the discussion phase, and other...
Tennessee University Named One Of The Best Colleges In America For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the best colleges in the country for 2023, including one right here in Tennessee.
‘Homelessness is probably the number one issue’: A call to manage crime on Broadway
As CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, Butch Spyridon usually sings the praises of Music City's growth. Now he's changing his tune.
wkms.org
Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced
In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
Emergency medical technicians leave profession at a record rate
Industry leaders say this should cause nationwide concern.
1 dead, 1 in hospital after shooting at Nashville store
One person is dead and another is hurt following a shooting in Nashville.
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy
(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
September is absolutely packed with family-friendly events in the Middle Tennessee area. And it’s a wide spectrum in this week’s edition of Five Free and Cheap things: You can check out art for a good cause at Starry Night, learn some karate at a free workshop or take the whole family for an early Sunday morning meditation.
beckerspayer.com
'Cold, callous and inhumane': UnitedHealthcare, Envision battle in federal court
UnitedHealthcare and Nashville-based Envision Healthcare have each filed a lawsuit against the other in a Tennessee federal court over a disagreement about payments for emergency care. The two organizations have been out of network with each other since Dec. 31, 2020, after the two parties were unable to reach an...
Williamson County mansion heavily damaged in fire
No serious injuries were reported following a massive fire in Williamson County.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
NES announces rate increase beginning in October
The scheduled NES increase will raise the average residential customer’s monthly bill by 3.6%, according to the utility, Commercial customers will experience a monthly bill increase of approximately 3%.
Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County
Missing Person BOLO: Katherine Lynne Hesson was reported missing on September 8. Hesson was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday, Sept. 7. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. She may be possibly traveling to the Clearwater, Florida area, according to family members.
3 charged after allegedly shipping fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee
Three California men were arrested in California Wednesday and charged with conspiring to ship fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee and other states.
williamsonherald.com
Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday
The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
wpln.org
Curious Nashville: How the city became a destination for Kurdish families, and how the community is evolving
You may be aware that Nashville is home to the biggest population of Kurdish people in the United States — Kurds, who are considered the largest ethnic group in the world without a sovereign state. But one Curious Nashville listener asked how Nashville came to be such a destination for Kurds. The answer is multi-layered.
