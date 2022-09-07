ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

lakecountybanner.com

Programs in state designed to help addicts, aid in recovery

More than 107,000 people died as a result of a drug overdose last year in the nation, surpassing deaths by suicide, automobile accidents and COVID-19 for 18-45-yearolds. In light of recent statistics and the rise in illicit synthetic fentanyl deaths, members of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee State
Murfreesboro, TN
Nashville, TN
wkms.org

Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced

In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy

(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

September is absolutely packed with family-friendly events in the Middle Tennessee area. And it’s a wide spectrum in this week’s edition of Five Free and Cheap things: You can check out art for a good cause at Starry Night, learn some karate at a free workshop or take the whole family for an early Sunday morning meditation.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday

The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
BRENTWOOD, TN

