Oregon State

Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Pioneer resort housed on Lower Metolius River

El Rancho included a lodge, cabins and outbuildings and widely known home-cooked meals El Rancho is a former resort site located along the Metolius River, six miles northwest of Perry South Campground. Carl T. Hubbard and his wife, Maude Mastin Hubbard, homesteaded at this site shortly after the turn of the 20th Century and patented a claim July 2, 1915. Access to the ranch was limited to a trail for several years, and a road was built in the 20s. When he first took his wife to the homestead, he tipped the wagon over on a steep descent and scattered...
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Industry
klcc.org

Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event

With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
LANE COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Thousands May Go Without Power Due To Extreme Fire Weather In Western Oregon

Western Oregon is facing serious drought, extreme temperatures and high winds, creating the perfect conditions for wildfires. This has caused power companies to release statements recently telling customers in many areas that they may face planned and unplanned power outages. The Perfect Storm: Extreme Weather Could Lead to Disaster. The...
OREGON STATE
cannonbeachgazette.com

Legal Action: Coalition moves to defend Oregon's climate protection program

A coalition of environmental justice, climate, and business organizations have filed a legal intervention to defend Oregon’s landmark Climate Protection Program (CPP) against attempted oil and gas industry rollbacks. The CPP is a cornerstone Oregon climate protection policy and essential to achieving the state’s climate pollution reduction goals, according...
OREGON STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
opb.org

What changes to Oregon Elk hunting means for bow hunters

Your browser does not support the audio element. Elk hunting season started late last month and with it came new changes for bow hunters in Oregon. These changes were proposed last year by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. Before the changes, bow hunters operated on a general system,...
OREGON STATE
KGW

How to make sure wildfire smoke stays outside

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is facing extreme wildfire conditions this weekend, and in addition to multiple planned public safety power shutoffs, communities across the state are already seeing impacts to their air quality due to smoke from current wildfires. Most Portlanders remember just how bad things can get when...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal

NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon is on fire, here's a brief update including maps and resources

If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
OREGON STATE
AccuWeather

September surge of heat to bake the Northwest

Unprecedented heat has broken hundreds of records across the western United States so far this September, with Sacramento, California, hitting a new all-time high of 116 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday and a September record of 125 F being tied in Death Valley. As the stifling warmth begins to ease across parts of the West, the Northwest will heat up.
SEATTLE, WA
Klamath Alerts

Red Cross Opens Multiple Shelters In Oregon

The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened shelters for wildfire evacuees of the following fires, Cedar Creek fire burning near Oakridge, Van Meter just outside of Klamath Falls, Vitae Springs Road fire near Salem, and the Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. The shelters are located at:. Milo McIver...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

