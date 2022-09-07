Read full article on original website
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
Cedar Creek sees massive growth overnight as Oregon wildfires continue to burn
UPDATE, 2:34 p.m.: Officials announced the Cedar Creek fire had grown again Saturday afternoon to almost 74,000 acres, expanding to more than twice the size it had been on Friday. “The winds, dry fuels, high temperatures, low humidities have combined to create extreme fire activity,” fire officials said on Facebook.
Wildfire smoke headed for PNW valleys as easterly winds pick up
Wildfire smoke from around the Pacific Northwest will blow into the Willamette Valley Friday afternoon as 30- to 40-mph, easterly winds hit the region.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Pioneer resort housed on Lower Metolius River
El Rancho included a lodge, cabins and outbuildings and widely known home-cooked meals El Rancho is a former resort site located along the Metolius River, six miles northwest of Perry South Campground. Carl T. Hubbard and his wife, Maude Mastin Hubbard, homesteaded at this site shortly after the turn of the 20th Century and patented a claim July 2, 1915. Access to the ranch was limited to a trail for several years, and a road was built in the 20s. When he first took his wife to the homestead, he tipped the wagon over on a steep descent and scattered...
cannonbeachgazette.com
Merkley, Wyden announce over $41 Million to strengthen Oregon’s Mass Timber Industry
Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced that the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition will receive over $41 million from the federal Economic Development Administration (EDA) as one of 21 American Rescue Plan Build Back Better Regional Challenge (BBBRC) winners. Oregon Mass Timber Coalition, led by the...
Here's what the air quality is expected to be like this weekend in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — As parts of Oregon and Washington face extreme fire danger this weekend, people can expect to see hazy skies on Friday and Saturday due to strong winds blowing in smoke from wildfires around the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said on Twitter that...
Oregon coastal communities in ‘extreme’ fire danger
Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.
High winds lead to massive spread for Cedar Creek Fire.
The Cedar Creek Fire grew over 18,000 acres Friday due to high winds and dry conditions in the Willamette Valley.
beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
klcc.org
Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event
With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
thatoregonlife.com
Thousands May Go Without Power Due To Extreme Fire Weather In Western Oregon
Western Oregon is facing serious drought, extreme temperatures and high winds, creating the perfect conditions for wildfires. This has caused power companies to release statements recently telling customers in many areas that they may face planned and unplanned power outages. The Perfect Storm: Extreme Weather Could Lead to Disaster. The...
cannonbeachgazette.com
Legal Action: Coalition moves to defend Oregon's climate protection program
A coalition of environmental justice, climate, and business organizations have filed a legal intervention to defend Oregon’s landmark Climate Protection Program (CPP) against attempted oil and gas industry rollbacks. The CPP is a cornerstone Oregon climate protection policy and essential to achieving the state’s climate pollution reduction goals, according...
opb.org
What changes to Oregon Elk hunting means for bow hunters
Your browser does not support the audio element. Elk hunting season started late last month and with it came new changes for bow hunters in Oregon. These changes were proposed last year by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. Before the changes, bow hunters operated on a general system,...
How to make sure wildfire smoke stays outside
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is facing extreme wildfire conditions this weekend, and in addition to multiple planned public safety power shutoffs, communities across the state are already seeing impacts to their air quality due to smoke from current wildfires. Most Portlanders remember just how bad things can get when...
Wall of red flag warnings issued for Western Oregon, Washington
Red flag warnings have been issued for almost all of Western Oregon and Washington from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10., as low humidity, 90-degree temperatures and 40-mph winds are expected to bring nightmarish wildfire conditions to the Pacific Northwest.
Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal
NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
September surge of heat to bake the Northwest
Unprecedented heat has broken hundreds of records across the western United States so far this September, with Sacramento, California, hitting a new all-time high of 116 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday and a September record of 125 F being tied in Death Valley. As the stifling warmth begins to ease across parts of the West, the Northwest will heat up.
Pacific Power announces estimated shutoff times in 6 Oregon counties
As people prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs throughout the state due to heavy wind conditions, Pacific Power released estimates of when residents in certain areas should expect their power to be temporarily turned off.
Red Cross Opens Multiple Shelters In Oregon
The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened shelters for wildfire evacuees of the following fires, Cedar Creek fire burning near Oakridge, Van Meter just outside of Klamath Falls, Vitae Springs Road fire near Salem, and the Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. The shelters are located at:. Milo McIver...
