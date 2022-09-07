Read full article on original website
Related
businessnorth.com
Northspan to hold second annual equity summit
Duluth-based nonprofit consulting firm Northspan Group, Inc., is set to host the second annual Equity Summit, Belonging in Northeast Minnesota, on November 10 in partnership with regional and statewide collaborators. The equity summit is an opportunity for community leaders, businesses, educators, creatives, workforce and economic development, government, health care, philanthropy,...
mprnews.org
Northern Minnesota researchers close in on sulfate pollution solution
Outside the wastewater treatment plant in the Iron Range town of Aurora, a small trailer could hold clues to solving a big environmental problem facing northern Minnesota — how to protect wild rice from sulfate, a pollutant released by iron ore mines, wastewater treatment plants and other industries. Mei...
businessnorth.com
Cliffs, USW reach second labor contract agreement
Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc,. and United Steelworkers (USW) reached agreement on a tentative labor contract covering about 2,000 USW members on Minnesota's Iron Range and in Upper Michigan that both sides say benefits workers and the Cleveland-based iron and steelmaker. “It went well,” John Arbogast, United Steelworkers District 11 staff representative in...
Body of missing Zimmerman man recovered in northern MN
ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a Zimmerman man was found Tuesday after he was was reported missing on Sept. 5. The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says the body of 72-year-old James Napoli was found in a wooded area around 11 a.m., not far from where his vehicle was located off rural Turtle Creek Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead
SIDE LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.
businessnorth.com
Cleveland-Cliffs, USW negotiations into third week
United Steelworkers, United States Steel Corp. talks remain on pause. United Steelworkers (USW) and Cleveland-Cliffs negotiators have plenty of work ahead to reach a new tentative labor contract agreement covering USW miners at Hibbing Taconite Co. and United Taconite, according to the USW. “We have made Cliffs management understand the...
cbs3duluth.com
24-year-old woman dies in Itasca County motorcycle crash
SPRANG TWP, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 24-year-old woman is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning. According to law enforcement, the incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. The motorcycle carrying the victim was traveling northbound on Highway 169 with a large group of motorcycles just south of Smith...
Comments / 0