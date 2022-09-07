Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Crowne Plaza latest volley in tourism race
KEARNEY — The Crowne Plaza Hotel is the latest jewel to join the Younes Hospitality Complex in south Kearney. The Crowne Plaza’s distinctive, modern appearance and amenities are what guests in luxury class properties expect. Kearney’s new Crowne Plaza is becoming a destination for south-central Nebraska families and...
doniphanherald.com
License plate readers remain subject of controversy, confusion in Nebraska despite law
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies patrolling Interstate 80 on Sept. 1 pulled over a GMC Acadia that was linked to a Grand Island fraud case earlier in the day — occupied by four Los Angeles residents who had allegedly used a stolen credit card and ran up a five-figure bill at a Best Buy in the central Nebraska city.
KSNB Local4
GIPS quashes rumors about Gates, Seedling Mile schools
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools Friday said social media traffic about the futures of the Gates and Seedling Mile Elementary Schools was false and that the rumors were causing “collateral damage and confusion.”. In a press release late Friday afternoon, the district said that the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car
Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car — a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, the college said in a press release Saturday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. His ticket...
News Channel Nebraska
Platte River runs dry again
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Driving down Highway 281, one may notice there’s not a single drop of water in the Platte River. Local hydrologists say there’s nothing to be concerned about, as this is something that happens more often than you think. The last time the Platte...
Winning $22K 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island
One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Thursday, September 8 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Thursday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Pump & Pantry #02, 821 S Webb Road, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Thursday’s 2by2 draw were Red 02, 25, and White 05, 21. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football edges out Norfolk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island hosted Norfolk for their Friday night matchup. GISH wins a close one 20-16. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
KETV.com
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for 44-year-old man in Nebraska
INAVALE, Neb. — Authorities issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 44-year-old man in Nebraska on Friday morning. He went missing from Inavale in south central Nebraska. -4d44-9b1a-d7674cf31aec' mediaId='503949db-d149-44d1-84c3-cc1fce68ad96' align='center' size='medium' share='true' caption='' expand='' crop='original'][/image]
iheart.com
Traffic Stop On Nebraska Interstate Leads To Arrest
The Nebraska State Patrol says a Georgia man is arrested in Nebraska after hundreds of pounds of marijuana are found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The Patrol says 387 pounds of marijuana were found during the interstate stop near Waco in York County earlier this week. Investigators say...
KSNB Local4
Scam Alert of the Week: Fake Checks
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This week’s Local4 Scam Alert of the Week dives into more of a rare scam, but one that’s grown over the last few years. Fake checks are becoming more commonplace, particularly for existing businesses as well as those looking to set up a business on their own. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau says it usually happens between a supposed parent company and an aspiring business owner who trusts the offer and the money being provided to them to get started.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Smoke detectors alert occupants in early morning fire in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nobody was injured in a fire early Friday morning in Kearney. Just before 2:30 a.m., the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 300 block of East Lawn Trailer Court for a reported structure fire. Once on scene, firefighters had to deal with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
gifamilyradio.com
Truck vs Train Accident In Merrick Co
On 9/5/2022 at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Merrick County Sheriff's Office was detailed to a motor vehicle versus train accident at the Highway 30 and Y Road railroad crossing. The accident investigation concluded that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling southbound on Y Road and was struck on the passenger...
Kearney Hub
Authorities seize eight pounds of meth after pursuit near Kearney, four in custody
KEARNEY — Four suspects are in custody after a pursuit Wednesday morning led to the seizure of eight pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Kearney Police Department notified the Nebraska State Patrol to be on the lookout on Interstate 80 for a black Buffalo County-licensed Chevrolet Impala believed to be headed to Kearney with a large amount of suspected meth. An NSP police report said the driver was believed to be Randall Lizer Jr., 49, of Kearney.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man threatens woman with a gun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man remains in the Hall County Jail after he reportedly threatened a woman with a shotgun. Grand Island Police said the woman claimed after an argument with 32-year-old Evert Ramirez, that he pointed the firearm at her chest and threatened her life.
KSNB Local4
Shots fired Labor Day morning in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating a report of shots fired early Monday morning. Officers were called out to a report of gunshots near 7th and Briggs around 2 a.m. Once on scene, police canvassed the area and weren’t able to locate anything. It wasn’t until later...
doniphanherald.com
Nearly 400 pounds of marijuana found in I-80 traffic stop near Waco
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Georgia man Wednesday after finding nearly 400 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The stop occurred at about 7:30 a.m. near Waco, after a trooper observed a Chrysler van make several traffic violations, the Patrol said in a news release. During the stop, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the van.
doniphanherald.com
Kearney man arrested after Nebraska state troopers find 8 lbs. of meth in his car
A Kearney man has been arrested after a high-speed chase and the discovery of 8 pounds of what officials suspect is methamphetamine in his car. Late Tuesday evening, the Kearney Police Department notified Nebraska State Patrol troopers that the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation may be traveling on Interstate 80. The man was thought to be driving a Chevrolet Impala.
klkntv.com
Teen shot multiple times in Grand Island store’s parking lot, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a 17-year-old was shot multiple times on Monday. Officers were called to the Super Saver in north Grand Island just before midnight, after gunshots were heard. GIPD said officers found multiple 9 mm shell casings before the teen turned...
Comments / 0