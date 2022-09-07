ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Professor Discovers New Bird Species

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A professor in North Texas, along with his research team , has discovered a new bird species after years of analysis. WFAA reported that the bird was discovered in South America by Ricardo Rozzi and his team.

Rozzi is the director of the University of North Texas Sub-Antarctic Biocultural Conservation Program in Chile. He and his team have been working with international collaborators to research a small, yellow bird.

On Tuesday, the University of North Texas announced that Rozzi's team identified a new terrestrial bird species, the Subantarctic Rayadito .

Rozzi said, "This is a significant finding for the bird species itself and for the conservation of its habitat, which is protected by the Diego Ramirez Islands – Drake Passage Marine Park, the largest marine protected area in southern South America that UNT helped create with the Chilean government in 2018."

Researchers first saw the bird years ago while studying the grey-headed albatross. Rozzi and his collaborators conducted analyses on the bird and noticed that it had so enough unique features to become an entirely new species.

"I always was curious about this little bird and finally we were able to take the time to study it, analyzing its habitat, life habits and cohabitants from multidisciplinary lenses. This discovery is a great expression of what international collaboration can bring, "Rozzi said.

Research team member Ramiro Crego said, "This work shows us that there’s still so much more to uncover in this world, so many natural mysteries that we still do not know."

IN THIS ARTICLE
