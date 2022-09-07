Read full article on original website
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
Local Teachers Awarded for Excellence in STEM Education
45 ohio schools and 544 teachers receive governor's thomas edison awards for excellence in stem education. (Dublin, Ohio) -- The Ohio Academy of Science today selected 45 Ohio schools and 544 teachers to receive "The Governor's Thomas Edison Awards for Excellence in STEM Education and Student Research" for their accomplishments during the 2021-2022 school year. Each school will receive a special Governor's Award certificate, and each teacher will receive a complementary membership to The Ohio Academy of Science. The Technology Division of the Ohio Development Services Agency funded the program.
Return Of The Megalodon In Rhode Island? Nope, Just Mackerel
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Has the terror of earth's ancient oceans returned? A recent research trip off the coast of Block Island yielded some briefly surprising results for a team of scientists from the Atlantic Shark Institute. The Institute said its team was doing sonar scans when...
Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies
(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Sometimes, you simply cannot go wrong with a good cinnamon roll... or five. Wether it is breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this sweet treat is a good idea during any hour of the day. Cinnamon rolls are popular for the fact that they are a universal classic. Cinnamon rolls often vary in size, fluffiness, and amount of icing that they are topped with. Some restaurants will make the cinnamon rolls really fluffy and large while others will serve the dish with smaller cinnamon rolls of larger quantity. Regardless of your preference, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves this popular dish better than the rest.
This Restaurant Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In South Carolina
Since they were first introduced in America, cinnamon rolls have been a favorite for breakfasts, brunches and snacks. Crisp, chewy and fluffy on in the inside while being slathering all over with sweet icing, it's hard to find anything better. Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find...
Rare Hurricane Set To Bring Heavy Flooding To Southern California
As California deals with a historic heatwave and growing wildfires, residents in the southern part of the state are bracing for heavy rain and winds as Hurricane Kay churns just off the coast. While the storm is expected to stay about 250 miles off the coast, its impact will be felt well inland. The last storm to get that close to California was Hurricane Nora in 1997.
Shannon Liss-Riordan Spent Millions On Unsuccessful Attorney General Race
BOSTON (State House News Service) — Turns out a nearly $6.5 million August blitz was not enough for Shannon Liss-Riordan. That's one of the takeaways from a striking bubble chart of monthly raising and spending data published by the Office of Campaign and Political Finance: Liss-Riordan's campaign spent about $6.46 million on her unsuccessful attorney general bid between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, far more than any other Massachusetts candidate over the same span.
WATCH: Medical Marijuana Advocates Demand Rollback On Limits
Under a new Emergency Rule, the state health department is limiting the daily dose amounts and supply to most of the state's approximately 800,000 medical marijuana patients. Advocates, including Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, are demanding the restrictions be rolled back. Compassionate Cannabis Clinic's Dr. Barry Gordon says doctors and...
Oregon Lands Moving To Extreme Fire Danger
With hot, dry and windy conditions in the forecast, forestland in northwest Oregon protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry will be in Extreme Fire Danger as of 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, with additional public restrictions on campfires and open flame, off-highway vehicle use, mowing dry grass, and other activities.
Governor Urges Oregonians To Be Prepared
Governor Kate Brown today provided an update on how the state and partners are preparing and responding to the wildfire situation in Oregon. She was joined by Oregon Department of Forestry Fire Chief Mike Shaw, Oregon State Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Medema, Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps, Chief Executive Officer of Portland General Electric Maria Pope, and Vice President of Transmission and Distribution from PacifiCorp Allen Berreth.
State Auditor Wants to Investigate Potential Lottery Abuse
State Auditor Wants to Investigate Potential Lottery Abuse. (Harrisburg, PA) -- An investigation by the Pennsylvania auditor general questions whether some people are winning state lottery jackpots by illegal means. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor says some of the people who claim prizes may be buying winning tickets from other players, at a discount. DeFoor says this way, they can avoid having their winnings garnished to pay back taxes or things like outstanding child support. DeFoor says retailers may be the biggest abusers of this behavior.
Fake News Poll Pushes Divisive Biden Anti-MAGA Story 9-9-22
Ryan Kelley joins in to break down the two radical ballot proposals. And your calls on this Free For All Friday. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. http://JustinBarclay.com/store. My new book, "Good News:...
Southwest Florida man injured after being bitten by alligator
Myakka City, FL - A man’s been seriously injured after he was bit by an alligator at a Southwest Florida fish camp. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the 43-year-old man was bit by the alligator near Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Myakka City around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Hiker Who Went To Find Help For Girlfriend Found Dead On Trail
A hiker who went missing after trying to find help for his girlfriend was found dead by authorities near a Southern California trail after several days of searching, NBC News reports. Tim Sgrignoli, 29, was located by the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office on Thursday (September 8) morning, a department spokeswoman...
Iowa Governor Orders Flags At Half Staff
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering flags to fly at half-staff to honor Queen Elizabeth. The order takes effect immediately and will continue thru internment, and is in line with President Biden's proclamation to lower all U-S flags to half staff thru internment. Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
Onondaga County Sheriff Injured In Crash In Salina
Salina, N.Y. - An Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a broken arm after a crash in Salina last night. The deputy was in her marked SUV heading northbound on Old Liverpool Road near Beechwood avenue when someone pulled out of the Byrne Dairy into her path. The 24-year-old...
State Government Sending Out More Checks
The state government is sending out more checks. STAR rebate checks started going out to homeowners in the last two weeks. And checks will be going out soon to New Yorkers who claimed the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit on the 2021 state tax return. The...
