prepskc.com

Missouri Roundup Week 3

After going 0-10 in 2019, the Belton Pirates were trying for their third consecutive year with at least three straight wins to open the season; however, the Fort Osage Indians had other plans for them Friday night. The Indians (2-1) overcame a 6-0 halftime deficit and scored 20 second-half points to upend Belton (2-1) 20-6. Ball control was the keep for Fort, holding onto it for nearly a two to one advantage, 31:46 to 16:14.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
prepskc.com

Kansas Roundup Week 2

Basehor-Linwood and Piper hooked up in what turned out to be a see-saw battle and then ending in a nail-biter between two United Kansas Conference foes Friday night. Basehor-Linwood’s 17 first-half points help up as they held on to defeat Piper 17-16. Piper (1-1) out-passed, out-rushed, had more first downs, held onto the ball longer, but in the end, it was the Bobcats defense that did its part to preserve the one-point win move their record to 2-0.
BASEHOR, KS
prepskc.com

Roller coaster ride

Football is a game of ups and downs, or as Blue Springs South first-year coach Alan Wilmes put it, a roller coaster ride. The Jaguars (2-1) went toe-to-toe with one of the metro's best offense and pulled off an incredible comeback to beat Park Hill 50-49 Friday. Trailing 49-44 with...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
prepskc.com

HOF Coach Profile: Grandview and SM North's Sam Brown 9/8

Sam Brown has been a successful coach at every stop in his career. The Excelsior Springs native finished his career with a 176-129-1 record with stops at Grandview and Shawnee Mission North sandwiched in between stints at his alma mater. At Grandview he led the Bulldogs to six conference titles,...
GRANDVIEW, MO
prepskc.com

Raytown rallies past St. Joe Central

It was Military Appreciation night on Friday at Noyes Field, as the Raytown Bluejays traveled to St. Joseph to battle it out with the Central Indians. A sea of red, white and blue was sprawled across the stands, and every Indians player walked onto the field with an American flag.
RAYTOWN, MO
prepskc.com

Oak Park Holds off Grain Valley

Even after all the penalties and turnovers that ruined scoring opportunities for the Grain Valley football team, it still had a chance to win. In Friday’s non-conference contest at Oak Park High School, the Eagle junior defensive end Rhylan Alcanter recovered a fumble from Northmen running back Marlon Gant Jr. at the Grain Valley 34-yard line.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
prepskc.com

Highland Park holds off Schlagle

Schlagle head coach Cernyn Macon was hot. Visiting Highland Park had just scored its second touchdown of the first quarter on a fake punt and Macon was not happy. After the Scots' Tre Richardson zigged, zagged and sprinted his way 68 yards to the end zone, Macon had a few choice words for his defense, and questioned the side judge about what the official saw on the play.
KANSAS CITY, KS
prepskc.com

Platte County gets past North Kansas City

Platte County came up just one score short in its first two games of the season. On Friday night in Platte City, the Pirates got over that hump and knocked off previously unbeaten and seventh-ranked North Kansas City 25-14. "We proved one thing tonight, that we can win ugly," Platte...
PLATTE CITY, MO
prepskc.com

Off and running

As the defending Class 6A state champion in the 110-meter hurdles, Olathe North senior Josh Parrish has not only been blessed with elite speed, but incredible reaction time. Parrish has shown those gifts on the gridiron as well, including in Olathe North’s 49-35 win over Shawnee Mission Northwest on Friday.
OLATHE, KS
prepskc.com

Week 1 winners, week 2 opponents

Topeka Highland Park is in its first year in the newly formed Meadowlark League, a reincarnation of the former Kansas City Atchison League, renamed this year when the Scots joined what is now a seven-team league. Newbies aside, Highland Park is traditionally a battled-tested team, Schlagle head coach Ceryn Macon...
TOPEKA, KS
prepskc.com

Every inch counts

Olathe West’s defense stone walled Lawrence three times Thursday in their quest to start the 2022 campaign 2-0. But it was the Lion defense that buried Olathe West’s shot at a perfect season when Clint Bowen’s squad came from behind after trailing twice in the first half to pull out a 28-21 win over TJ O’Neill’s Owls in Thursday’s back-and-forth tussle.
LAWRENCE, KS
prepskc.com

Standout student athletes

Again this year PrepsKC is partnering with Price Chopper to highlight some of the outstanding students who are working at your local Price Chopper. These students are balancing school, work and extracurricular activities every day. PrepsKC and Price Chopper will recognize two each week during the regular season. The second...
KANSAS CITY, KS
prepskc.com

Kearney ends Smithville's winning streak

Reigning 4A State Champion Smithville put an eight-game winning streak against Kearney on the line Friday and walked away with its first loss to the Bulldogs in nearly eight years in a 20-19 defeat that featured four missed kicks. Warriors running back Andrew Hedgecorth opened the scoring with a 46-yard...
SMITHVILLE, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

LongHorn shooting for October opening

Opening day for the LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Platte County is drawing closer. Originally planning for a September opening, corporate officials for LongHorn now say the planned opening at Tiffany Springs is a month later than initially hoped. “We are currently targeting an October opening,” says Jessica Dinon, a media...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO

