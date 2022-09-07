Read full article on original website
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new businessCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
prepskc.com
Missouri Roundup Week 3
After going 0-10 in 2019, the Belton Pirates were trying for their third consecutive year with at least three straight wins to open the season; however, the Fort Osage Indians had other plans for them Friday night. The Indians (2-1) overcame a 6-0 halftime deficit and scored 20 second-half points to upend Belton (2-1) 20-6. Ball control was the keep for Fort, holding onto it for nearly a two to one advantage, 31:46 to 16:14.
prepskc.com
Kansas Roundup Week 2
Basehor-Linwood and Piper hooked up in what turned out to be a see-saw battle and then ending in a nail-biter between two United Kansas Conference foes Friday night. Basehor-Linwood’s 17 first-half points help up as they held on to defeat Piper 17-16. Piper (1-1) out-passed, out-rushed, had more first downs, held onto the ball longer, but in the end, it was the Bobcats defense that did its part to preserve the one-point win move their record to 2-0.
prepskc.com
Roller coaster ride
Football is a game of ups and downs, or as Blue Springs South first-year coach Alan Wilmes put it, a roller coaster ride. The Jaguars (2-1) went toe-to-toe with one of the metro's best offense and pulled off an incredible comeback to beat Park Hill 50-49 Friday. Trailing 49-44 with...
prepskc.com
HOF Coach Profile: Grandview and SM North's Sam Brown 9/8
Sam Brown has been a successful coach at every stop in his career. The Excelsior Springs native finished his career with a 176-129-1 record with stops at Grandview and Shawnee Mission North sandwiched in between stints at his alma mater. At Grandview he led the Bulldogs to six conference titles,...
prepskc.com
Raytown rallies past St. Joe Central
It was Military Appreciation night on Friday at Noyes Field, as the Raytown Bluejays traveled to St. Joseph to battle it out with the Central Indians. A sea of red, white and blue was sprawled across the stands, and every Indians player walked onto the field with an American flag.
prepskc.com
Oak Park Holds off Grain Valley
Even after all the penalties and turnovers that ruined scoring opportunities for the Grain Valley football team, it still had a chance to win. In Friday’s non-conference contest at Oak Park High School, the Eagle junior defensive end Rhylan Alcanter recovered a fumble from Northmen running back Marlon Gant Jr. at the Grain Valley 34-yard line.
prepskc.com
Highland Park holds off Schlagle
Schlagle head coach Cernyn Macon was hot. Visiting Highland Park had just scored its second touchdown of the first quarter on a fake punt and Macon was not happy. After the Scots' Tre Richardson zigged, zagged and sprinted his way 68 yards to the end zone, Macon had a few choice words for his defense, and questioned the side judge about what the official saw on the play.
prepskc.com
Platte County gets past North Kansas City
Platte County came up just one score short in its first two games of the season. On Friday night in Platte City, the Pirates got over that hump and knocked off previously unbeaten and seventh-ranked North Kansas City 25-14. "We proved one thing tonight, that we can win ugly," Platte...
prepskc.com
Off and running
As the defending Class 6A state champion in the 110-meter hurdles, Olathe North senior Josh Parrish has not only been blessed with elite speed, but incredible reaction time. Parrish has shown those gifts on the gridiron as well, including in Olathe North’s 49-35 win over Shawnee Mission Northwest on Friday.
prepskc.com
Week 1 winners, week 2 opponents
Topeka Highland Park is in its first year in the newly formed Meadowlark League, a reincarnation of the former Kansas City Atchison League, renamed this year when the Scots joined what is now a seven-team league. Newbies aside, Highland Park is traditionally a battled-tested team, Schlagle head coach Ceryn Macon...
prepskc.com
Every inch counts
Olathe West’s defense stone walled Lawrence three times Thursday in their quest to start the 2022 campaign 2-0. But it was the Lion defense that buried Olathe West’s shot at a perfect season when Clint Bowen’s squad came from behind after trailing twice in the first half to pull out a 28-21 win over TJ O’Neill’s Owls in Thursday’s back-and-forth tussle.
Things to do in Kansas City this weekend: Sept. 9-11
A Kansas City Chiefs watch party, NASCAR at Kansas Speedway, festivals, and a 9/11 honor ride are some of the events going on September 9-11.
prepskc.com
Standout student athletes
Again this year PrepsKC is partnering with Price Chopper to highlight some of the outstanding students who are working at your local Price Chopper. These students are balancing school, work and extracurricular activities every day. PrepsKC and Price Chopper will recognize two each week during the regular season. The second...
prepskc.com
Kearney ends Smithville's winning streak
Reigning 4A State Champion Smithville put an eight-game winning streak against Kearney on the line Friday and walked away with its first loss to the Bulldogs in nearly eight years in a 20-19 defeat that featured four missed kicks. Warriors running back Andrew Hedgecorth opened the scoring with a 46-yard...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz addresses the challenge of stopping Kansas State's running game, recruiting Kansas City
Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri got off to a good start on defense last week against Louisiana Tech, as the Tigers allowed just 8 yards on 22 attempts. That made them No. 1 in the country in rushing defense. That doesn’t matter this week, as Missouri will play at Kansas State....
plattecountylandmark.com
LongHorn shooting for October opening
Opening day for the LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Platte County is drawing closer. Originally planning for a September opening, corporate officials for LongHorn now say the planned opening at Tiffany Springs is a month later than initially hoped. “We are currently targeting an October opening,” says Jessica Dinon, a media...
New food comes to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this season
Kansas City Chiefs fans have new game day food options inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the 2022-23 NFL season.
What to know if you’re going to Kansas Speedway this weekend
There are four race events this weekend at Kansas Speedway as well as a concert Sunday by Craig Morgan and a performance by Lee Greenwood.
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
