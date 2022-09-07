After going 0-10 in 2019, the Belton Pirates were trying for their third consecutive year with at least three straight wins to open the season; however, the Fort Osage Indians had other plans for them Friday night. The Indians (2-1) overcame a 6-0 halftime deficit and scored 20 second-half points to upend Belton (2-1) 20-6. Ball control was the keep for Fort, holding onto it for nearly a two to one advantage, 31:46 to 16:14.

INDEPENDENCE, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO