Get ready for Greensboro Pride! Full week of events planned leading up to return of festival
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pride is around the corner for Greensboro! The Greensboro Pride festival returns for the first time since 2020 with a full week of events around the city for everyone to enjoy, concluding with the September 18 celebration in Downtown Greensboro. “GSO Pride Week” will kick off Sunday! Sunday, Sept. 11 Drag […]
A celebration of life for Heddie Dawkins
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Friends, family and community members celebrated the life of Heddie Dawkins Saturday, the 81-year-old High Point woman who was found dead in August after going missing from her home. The service was held at Gethsemane Baptist Church where Dawkins was a faithful member. According to...
elonnewsnetwork.com
ALCOVETS host Hot Air Balloon Festival
Shepherd Stearns watches the 'Sundance III' balloon prepare for take-off. The balloon was one of over 20 that flew on Sept. 9. Updates as of Sept. 9 at 7:31 p.m. to include additional photos. The Carolina blue sky is getting a little more colorful this weekend in Alamance County. ALCOVETS...
Greensboro cancels Memorial Stair Climb honoring 9/11 first responders
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Saturday, the City of Greensboro planned to host its Memorial Stair Climb, commemorating the 21st anniversary of 9/11. However, city officials said they decided to cancel the stair climb due to potential inclement weather. The event was scheduled to take place at the Bellemeade Parking...
Statesville Record & Landmark
NC artist painted controversial portrait of Queen Elizabeth. He was the only American artist granted a sitting with the queen at the time.
This story originally appeared in the Journal in 2007. In 1972, a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II painted by a Winston-Salem artist created quite a stir when it was unveiled in London. The nearly 7-foot by 7-foot painting of the queen in an informal setting shows a woman in a...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Gibsonville groomer opens new realm of ‘pawsibilities’ for residents
Gibsonville resident Jacki King walks through the doors of Prim & Pawper, a Gibsonville dog grooming business, and is greeted by co-owner Josh Tabor, who rings up her total and goes to the back to get King’s Cairn Terrier, Rosie. King chats with another customer while she waits for...
1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
Rent gap between Greensboro, Winston-Salem narrows as costs soar in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The price of rent is rising across Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, but the rental landscape in the Triad’s three biggest cities is far from even. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” shows that studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments all sit at different average prices in […]
rhinotimes.com
Weekend Events Expected To Cause Some Traffic Issues
Unless your idea of a good time is sitting in traffic, there are some areas of Greensboro that should be avoided this weekend. There are three events Saturday evening at the Greensboro Coliseum on Gate City Boulevard. Country music star Alan Jackson will be performing beginning at 7 p.m., the...
Weekend rain may make weekend events tough to attend
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the weekend gets closer and closer, some events taking place on Saturday and Sunday are making sure to stay weather aware. One of many events happening this weekend is the Balloon Festival sponsored by ALCOVETS. At Cedar Rock Park in Alamance County, you'll see hot...
North Carolina helps FOX8’s Chad Tucker and Roe Roe honor childhood cancer awareness month
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem, Greensboro and the State of North Carolina are helping FOX8’s Chad Tucker recognize the toll that childhood cancer takes on a family. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and to recognize the month, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines presented proclamations to the Tucker family and […]
wcti12.com
N.C. Zoo announces death of river otter Bono
ASHEBORO, Randolph County — The North Carolina Zoo announced that Bono, one of its North American river otters, has died at 16 years old. Zoo officials said Bono had been dealing with age-related arthritis before having to be euthanized last week. They said Bono lived longer than the median...
2 The Rescue: Meet Leiliani!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Born on July 12, 2022, this little firecracker has three siblings just as cute as she is! Leilani is full-on play until all of a sudden she’s found in a deep sleep. Leilani is up to date on her age-appropriate vaccinations and dewormings and as...
wfmynews2.com
The simple things in life can bring you joy: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every Friday we run a segment called "Tell Me Something Good". It's when you at home write on Meghann Mollerus's Facebook page, sharing the good news that's happening in your life. Some of the comments we get are about couples celebrating an anniversary, the birth of...
This Bakery Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most delicious cinnamon rolls in each state, including this tasty treat served in North Carolina.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Carolina Cowboys kick the dust up during first homestand in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s new professional bull riding team is kicking the dust up during its first homestand in Winston-Salem this weekend. North Carolina’s first professional bull riding team is kicking the dust up during its first homestand in Winston-Salem from Friday to Sunday. The Carolina...
ourdavie.com
Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville
Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
WXII 12
Greensboro police: Dudley Street closed following train crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of travel on Dudley Street between East Market and Washington streets have reopened after being closed due to a crash Saturday morning involving a train and vehicle, according to Greensboro police. No injuries have been reported.
Traffic worker hit by vehicle on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person working with traffic controls services was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Greensboro on Thursday. The crash happened on Spring Garden Street, near Bruce Street. Area Wide Protective, which provides traffic control services in 28 states, confirmed that one of their Greensboro-based workers was struck by a vehicle while […]
Wedding shoes stolen with the bride's wedding date fast approaching
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to identify a man they said stole a woman's wedding shoes on Sunday. According to Crime Stoppers, the size six shoes were stolen from an apartment complex on Pleasant Garden Rd. The shoes were purchased and delivered by Amazon...
