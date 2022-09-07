ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

A celebration of life for Heddie Dawkins

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Friends, family and community members celebrated the life of Heddie Dawkins Saturday, the 81-year-old High Point woman who was found dead in August after going missing from her home. The service was held at Gethsemane Baptist Church where Dawkins was a faithful member. According to...
HIGH POINT, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

ALCOVETS host Hot Air Balloon Festival

Shepherd Stearns watches the 'Sundance III' balloon prepare for take-off. The balloon was one of over 20 that flew on Sept. 9. Updates as of Sept. 9 at 7:31 p.m. to include additional photos. The Carolina blue sky is getting a little more colorful this weekend in Alamance County. ALCOVETS...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
LEXINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Weekend Events Expected To Cause Some Traffic Issues

Unless your idea of a good time is sitting in traffic, there are some areas of Greensboro that should be avoided this weekend. There are three events Saturday evening at the Greensboro Coliseum on Gate City Boulevard. Country music star Alan Jackson will be performing beginning at 7 p.m., the...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina helps FOX8’s Chad Tucker and Roe Roe honor childhood cancer awareness month

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem, Greensboro and the State of North Carolina are helping FOX8’s Chad Tucker recognize the toll that childhood cancer takes on a family. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and to recognize the month, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines presented proclamations to the Tucker family and […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

N.C. Zoo announces death of river otter Bono

ASHEBORO, Randolph County — The North Carolina Zoo announced that Bono, one of its North American river otters, has died at 16 years old. Zoo officials said Bono had been dealing with age-related arthritis before having to be euthanized last week. They said Bono lived longer than the median...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Leiliani!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Born on July 12, 2022, this little firecracker has three siblings just as cute as she is! Leilani is full-on play until all of a sudden she’s found in a deep sleep. Leilani is up to date on her age-appropriate vaccinations and dewormings and as...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

The simple things in life can bring you joy: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every Friday we run a segment called "Tell Me Something Good". It's when you at home write on Meghann Mollerus's Facebook page, sharing the good news that's happening in your life. Some of the comments we get are about couples celebrating an anniversary, the birth of...
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Carolina Cowboys kick the dust up during first homestand in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s new professional bull riding team is kicking the dust up during its first homestand in Winston-Salem this weekend. North Carolina’s first professional bull riding team is kicking the dust up during its first homestand in Winston-Salem from Friday to Sunday. The Carolina...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ourdavie.com

Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville

Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Traffic worker hit by vehicle on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person working with traffic controls services was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Greensboro on Thursday. The crash happened on Spring Garden Street, near Bruce Street. Area Wide Protective, which provides traffic control services in 28 states, confirmed that one of their Greensboro-based workers was struck by a vehicle while […]
GREENSBORO, NC

