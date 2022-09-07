Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
6 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro
We've been waiting years for a truly next-generation iPhone, and with the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple may have finally brought us one. The iPhone 14 Pro finally brings real changes to how the iPhone looks and makes some significant shifts in the experience as a whole. The iPhone 14 Pro...
makeuseof.com
5 Reasons to Buy the AirPods Pro 2
The second generation of Apple’s AirPods Pro takes the wireless earbuds to a new level with a variety of additional features to make the overall experience even better. Here’s why you’ll want to pick up the AirPods Pro 2. 1. Improved Audio Features. The AirPods Pro 2...
makeuseof.com
7 Reasons to Buy the Apple Watch Ultra
Say hello to the latest member of the Apple Watch family—the Apple Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch Ultra takes the usual formula and takes it to a new level in a package designed for the outdoors and more. Here is a look at why you’ll want to buy the higher-end Apple Watch model.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Shazam With Spotify
If you're into music like most of us are, you probably have Shazam on your phone. In fact, you probably use it often to find music playing around you. Fortunately, Shazam keeps your history, so you can go back and listen to your tracks anytime. But another amazing perk of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Add and Edit Tags to Photos in OneDrive
OneDrive is a cloud storage platform that comes installed out of the box on newer versions of Windows. However, many users only use OneDrive for storage because they're unaware it has various features to make life easy. The photo tagging feature on OneDrive is a versatile photo management feature that...
makeuseof.com
How to Access Your Shazam History on iOS, Android, and Online
Shazam makes life easier for those of us who love discovering new music and artists. Thankfully, Shazam keeps all your tracks on the platform, so you can go back and listen to them without having to find them on a music streaming app each time. But did you know you...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Dev Error 6328 on Windows
Modern Warfare error codes are always frustrating. Sooner or later, you will find some strings of numbers hampering your gaming experience. It can be especially annoying for gamers who just want to hop into the single-player campaign mode but can't due to an error related to the multiplayer mode. That's exactly the case with "Dev Error 6328."
makeuseof.com
How to Draw on Your PC Screen With Your Android Phone
Whether you're studying from a PDF on your desktop, sharing your screen in an online meeting, or just sketching some ideas in Photoshop, there are times when you wish you could draw on your screen and share with others. Using a graphic tablet would be an easy solution, but no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
5 Different Ways to Use Your MIDI Keyboard
Many music producers will recommend getting a MIDI keyboard to use with your DAW. It's one of the quickest ways to take a song and record it straight into your computer. But besides recording a melody, what else is a MIDI keyboard good for?. You can experiment with digital synthesizers...
makeuseof.com
Top 6 Visual Studio Extensions for Game Developers
Game development is a long and painstaking process, often requiring several years to produce a single AAA-quality game. So game developers need tools to help speed up this process and make it as easy as possible. Visual Studio is one of the most popular IDEs among game programmers, and it...
makeuseof.com
How to Delete Your YouTube Search History
YouTube is a great resource for entertainment, news, and education. But if you're not careful, it can also be a source of embarrassment. That's because YouTube keeps track of everything you search for on the site. So, if you've ever searched for something embarrassing or controversial, there's a good chance it's still stored in your YouTube search history.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Keyboard Shortcuts on Windows 10
You’re using your Windows PC and suddenly press some keyboard shortcuts by mistake. Now you've randomly opened a program or activated a feature, or even worse, you might accidentally close your software programs by pressing hotkeys unknowingly. How do you resolve such issues? It’s easy—all you need to do...
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up a Google Nest Mini (or Home Mini)
Since its release, Google Nest Mini has proven to be one of the most useful gadgets you can get to start your smart home journey. It has all the nifty features like alarms, broadcast messages, and recipe walkthroughs. The best part is that it's pretty cheap and is compatible with a lot of other smart home devices on the market.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro?
After five years of the notch, Apple's latest iPhone 14 Pro lineup has finally brought a much-awaited design refresh. The top of the display now houses the new pill-shaped cutout, officially called the Dynamic Island. But what does Apple's Dynamic Island actually do? How is it different from the notch...
makeuseof.com
7 Things to Try if the Xbox Insider Hub Is Not Working on Windows 11
The Xbox Insider Hub is an application available for Windows that allows you to participate in the Xbox Insider Program and give your feedback on the latest Xbox updates. It gives you the chance to preview new Xbox games and apps before anyone else. However, sometimes you may find the...
makeuseof.com
How to Get Notifications When New Startup Apps Are Added to Windows 11
You probably have a few apps that open by themselves when you boot up your Windows 11 machine. These are called "startup apps" and they can minimize the time it takes for you to get set up for the day. However, sometimes programs like to add themselves to the startup...
makeuseof.com
Which Is the Best iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Color for You?
If you’re going for higher-end iPhone models for their exclusive features, color choice is undoubtedly a significant decision since you’re investing in a pricier device. Unveiled in September 2022, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max come in four colors: Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple. Now,...
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Sidebar to the Desktop in Windows 10 & 11
Windows Vista and 7 incorporated sidebars for its gadgets along the right side of the desktop area. However, Microsoft has scrapped sidebars in Windows since then. Sure, the big M might have partly re-established limited gadgetry with a widget panel, but that’s not a sidebar. A sidebar can be...
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Hardware Acceleration in Firefox
Whether you want to enable or disable your hardware acceleration settings in Firefox, you aren’t forced to keep your default settings. You can simply change your hardware acceleration settings in Firefox. Hardware acceleration allows your browser to use the graphics processor in your computer instead of using your main...
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Disable the Password Option When Resuming Windows From Sleep
You leave your Windows PC for a few minutes, and then it suddenly goes into sleep mode. Now you have to enter your password to unlock the device, which can be quite frustrating—especially if you often leave your PC unattended. Would you like to wake your device without entering...
Comments / 0