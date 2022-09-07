There are people who prefer a more compact keyboard, be it for portability, a preferred aesthetic, or saving space. There are also those who prefer keyboards with as many keys as possible. We're not just talking about full-size keyboards with numpads. We're talking about the kind of extra programmable keys that can store macros, launch a favored app, or input a complex string of characters with a press. Corsair's K100 Air, in a way, seeks to address both groups. The mechanical keyboard has a small bank of macro keys inside an incredibly thin 0.4-inch (11 mm) thick frame.

