Ars Technica
Cloudflare explains why Kiwi Farms was its most dangerous customer ever
Over Labor Day weekend, one of the biggest online security services providers, Cloudflare, made what it called a “dangerous” decision to block access to one of its most controversial customers, an increasingly violent alt-right web forum called Kiwi Farms. The decision came two weeks into a pressure campaign...
Ars Technica
Runway teases AI-powered text-to-video editing using written prompts
In a tweet posted this morning, artificial intelligence company Runway teased a new feature of its AI-powered web-based video editor that can edit video from written descriptions, often called "prompts." A promotional video appears to show very early steps toward commercial video editing or generation, echoing the hype over recent text-to-image synthesis models like Stable Diffusion but with some optimistic framing to cover up current limitations.
Ars Technica
Justin Roiland, Shovel Knight devs dish on their trippy new indie games
SEATTLE—Last week's crowded, fun-filled PAX West 2022 expo was very different from the ghost town of its 2021 edition, which meant Ars Technica got to spend time with some of our favorite video game creators. You may have already seen our PAX West chat with the co-creators of the Monkey Island series, where we got a peek at Return to Monkey Island's new puzzles, jokes, and delectable animations. But that wasn't the only interview we conducted.
Ars Technica
New Linux malware combines unusual stealth with a full suite of capabilities
Researchers this week unveiled a new strain of Linux malware that's notable for its stealth and sophistication in infecting both traditional servers and smaller Internet-of-things devices. Dubbed Shikitega by the AT&T Alien Labs researchers who discovered it, the malware is delivered through a multistage infection chain using polymorphic encoding. It...
Ars Technica
With Koe Recast, you can change your voice as easily as your clothing
Thanks to a web demo of a new AI tool called Koe Recast, you can transform up to 20 seconds of your voice into different styles, including an anime character, a deep male narrator, an ASMR whisper, and more. It's an eye-opening preview of a potential commercial product currently undergoing private alpha testing.
Ars Technica
Corsair crams 4 extra keys into an extremely thin wireless mechanical keyboard
There are people who prefer a more compact keyboard, be it for portability, a preferred aesthetic, or saving space. There are also those who prefer keyboards with as many keys as possible. We're not just talking about full-size keyboards with numpads. We're talking about the kind of extra programmable keys that can store macros, launch a favored app, or input a complex string of characters with a press. Corsair's K100 Air, in a way, seeks to address both groups. The mechanical keyboard has a small bank of macro keys inside an incredibly thin 0.4-inch (11 mm) thick frame.
Ars Technica
Nvidia’s flagship AI chip reportedly 4.5x faster than the previous champ
Nvidia announced yesterday that its upcoming H100 "Hopper" Tensor Core GPU set new performance records during its debut in the industry-standard MLPerf benchmarks, delivering results up to 4.5 times faster than the A100, which is currently Nvidia's fastest production AI chip. The MPerf benchmarks (technically called "MLPerfTM Inference 2.1") measure...
Ars Technica
Android 13 raises minimum system requirement to 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage
Android 13 has recently hit the streets, and with it, Google is raising the minimum requirements for Android phones. Google's latest blog post announced that the minimum amount of RAM for Android Go, the low-end version of Android, is now 2GB for Android 13, whereas previously, it was 1GB. Esper's Mishaal Rahman and Google Product Expert Jason Bayton also claim the minimum storage requirements have been bumped up to 16GB, though Google doesn't seem to have publicly documented this anywhere.
