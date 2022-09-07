Read full article on original website
A 20-Minute Dumbbell Shoulder Workout for Your Upper-Body Days
When you get ready to tackle an upper-body workout, oftentimes you might focus on your biceps and triceps. But you might just be missing the best part of upper-body day: shoulders!. Working your shoulders can improve your posture, mobility and overall upper-body stability and strength. Your shoulders are a big...
CNET
How Weightlifting Burns Body Fat During Exercise and Post-Workout
If you're trying to change your physique or lose weight, you know that modifying your diet, and a diligent exercise regimen is key to making this happen. Another significant factor to consider is the type of workout you're doing. When you understand the effects each type of workout has on the body, you can reach any goal more easily and quickly.
PopSugar
Work Your Body to the Beat With 30 Minutes of Dance Cardio With Janelle Ginestra
Are you ready for a brand-new season of Dance Fitsugar? Naughty Girl Fitness creator Janelle Ginestra is here with a fierce and fun 30-minute dance routine that combines traditional cardio moves with her signature Naughty Girl Fitness energy. Stay on the beat with class members Kira Leach and Evan Miller as they follow Ginestra through choreography that will work your entire body while building up endless positivity and self-love. These moves will make you want to go full out, whether you're working out with friends or just performing for yourself!
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
Trainers Reveal the Shortest Time You Need to Hold a Plank in Order to Still See Results
When many people imagine building muscle and gaining core strength, they picture utilizing a gym membership or an at-home gym. But you can still prioritize your fitness even without the use of various machines! Whether you don’t have a gym membership, stay in hotels for work or live in a small space, there are still excellent ways to stay in shape with bodyweight exercises. And the best part? There's no equipment required.
boxrox.com
How to Bulletproof Your Knees with 1 Exercise
Can you bulletproof your knees? Knees Over Toes Guy thinks so, and he says you can do it in under five minutes with just one exercise. This is how. How to bulletproof your knees in 5 minutes with 1 exercise: Backward Sled Pull. The backward sled pull, also known as...
boxrox.com
Dumbbell Pullover: How to Do It, Muscles Worked, Benefits and Workouts
The dumbbell pullover is a classic bodybuilding exercise that works your chest and back primarily. It is a pushing movement performed with a dumbbell – although barbell variations do exist – and, done right, the exercise hits everything from the bottom of your pecs to your abs, lats and triceps.
CNET
Best Exercises for Lower Back Pain
Low back pain is one of those ailments that can feel like a mystery. One day you can feel fine and the next you're totally sidelined from your normal life due to the pain. Besides seeing a doctor to get everything checked out, managing your weight and quitting smoking -- another thing that can really help ease back pain is exercise. And it turns out there is a key muscle group you should be focusing on for the best results: your core.
The Best Gym Shoes For Every Workout, According To Fitness Experts
Get the most out of your workout session with these expert-picked footwear recommendations for women and men.
How to Calculate and Use Your One-Rep Max In a Strength-Training Program
If you've been lifting weights on the reg, you probably have a rough idea of just how far your muscles will take you. You might know you're capable of banging out at least eight reps on a leg press machine that's set at a weight that requires a She-Hulk-level of strength. Or, you may know that your chest muscles are strong enough to press dumbbells that are the same weight as your dog at least three times.
How to Do the Kas Glute Bridge for Next-Level Glute Strength
A hybrid between a glute bridge and hip thrust, the Kas glute bridge will help strengthen your butt. Perfect your form and learn Kas glute bridge alternatives.
boxrox.com
Transform your Skinny Arms with the Preacher Curl – Benefits, Muscles Worked, Technique Tips and Variations
Time to add mass and muscle to your arms and transform your guns with the highly effective Preacher Curl. The Preacher Curl is a barbell arm exercise performed with an EZ bar and a Preacher Curl rack. Muscles Worked by Preacher Curls. The Preacher Curl primarily hits the biceps branchii,...
boxrox.com
Why Should You Do Stiff-Legged Deadlift; Benefits and Muscles Worked
Deadlifts are crucial exercises athletes of all levels should be doing, but have you ever tried a slight variation called the stiff-legged deadlift? You should!. The stiff-legged deadlift is very similar to the conventional deadlift, although a minor tweak in the technique also shifts the focus of the exercise from one muscle group to a different one.
This Climbing Wall Workout Is A Full Body Scorcher
Indoor climbing is having a moment, with an estimated 53 new facilities launching lasting year in the U.S. and the number of climbing gyms doubling in the past 10 years. Fun, right? Sure, but it’s also a workout. “Climbing is often mistaken for a glorified pull-up regimen, but nothing could be farther from the truth,” says Dylan Waickman, manager at First Ascent Climbing and Fitness in Chicago. “Climbing is a full-body workout that is constantly asking you to move in new and creative ways. Efficient movement, cardiovascular endurance, and a high tolerance for extreme forearm pump and lactic acid buildup are hallmarks of a successful sport climber.”
boxrox.com
Beginner’s Guide to A Six-Pack – Eating and Training Tips
It is rare to find someone who doesn’t want a flat belly and, perhaps, show up the abs. If that is you, look no further. This is the beginner’s guide to a six-pack. Find out what you need to do, what to eat and how to train. In...
boxrox.com
How to Target Your Lower Abs and make them Visible
“If you have lower belly fat or you are just soft in that area, you might be wondering how to target your lower abs and get visible lower abs. In this video, I am going to show you that not only yes, you can preferentially target the lower abdominal muscles, but how to do so in the most effective way possible. With three simple exercises (plus a bonus exercise) and some tips on how to do them, you will be well on your way to sculpting your lower abs.”
Fitness journey: How long will it take to realistically see results? Expert explains
Starting a new fitness journey can take a lot of effort, and while we wished we could see results right away, the truth is that it will not happen overnight, and depends on many factors, including your eating habits and goals. Here are some tips from a Fitness...
ETOnline.com
Oprah’s Favorite Bedding and Loungewear Are on Sale for a Comfy Night's Sleep
Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth currently has sitewide deals on bestsellers, like cooling pajamas and sheets. The Cozy Earth Extended Labor Day Sale is offering up to 25% off Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row. Oprah loves Cozy...
In Style
The Night Cream That "Lessens New Wrinkles" Within a Week Is Back in Stock After Selling Out 5 Times
Overnight skincare treatments are the actualization of the old adage of getting your beauty sleep. It's easy to see their appeal — they speak to the desire for fuss-free, easy products that work hard without requiring you to. A great, customer-loved example is Three Ship's Dream Bio-Retinol and Shorea Butter Night Cream, which has sold out five times since its initial launch in October 2021 and is finally back in stock.
How to improve your flexibility, according to physiotherapists
Discover how to improve your flexibility, protect your joints and level up your fitness with our expert-led guide
