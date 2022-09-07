Ava Egger and Lucy Barnes lead Parker tennis

Despite a win at No. 1 doubles from Lucy Barnes and Ava Egger, Janesville Parker's girls tennis team came up short in a Big Eight Conference dual meet Tuesday.

Madison La Follette swept all four singles matches en route to a 6-1 win over the Vikings.

Barnes and Egger won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.

"That was a good win for Lucy and Ava," Parker coach Richard Brandt said. "Kaylee Jacobson and Vanna Kampmann played a valiant first set, losing in a tie break. The final result may have been different had they been able to win that tie break.

"The season is waning fast and we'll keep fighting."

Parker hosts Madison West on Thursday.