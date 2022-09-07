ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, KS

News Channel Nebraska

Gage County approves new budget, saying goodbye to sales tax

BEATRICE – Gage County officials have approved a new budget, during a fiscal year when a half-cent county-wide sales tax will come off the books with a return to lower property taxes. The half-cent sales tax ends at the start or the new year. It has been used to...
GAGE COUNTY, NE
WIBW

Stormont Vail moves Manhattan outreach clinics to Geary Community Hospital

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s outreach services in Manhattan will temporarily move to the Geary Community Hospital in Junction City. Stormont Vail Health says the Manhattan space has become full after adding new team members. Services will return to the Manhattan Stormont campus once it’s complete, it’s...
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth

JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Boil water advisory issued for the City of Seneca, Nemaha County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Seneca public water supply system located in Nemaha County.   According to a press release issued by the County of Nemaha, the advisory takes effect on Sept. 7 and will remain in effect until the risk of bacterial contamination […]
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

5 youths, 2 adults arrested in Junction City burglary

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Several people, including five juveniles, were arrested in connection to a recent burglary in Junction City. According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Department, at 11:33 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2022 at 1729 N. Monroe St. deputies responded to a report of burglary with damage to property. It was learned by the […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Kansas State Collegian

OPINION: The ‘Wildside’ of spirituality on campus

With the first round of quizzes and exams around the corner, could crystals be the solution to classroom stress? In recent years, new age practices, such as crystals, incense and meditation, have seen a boom due to apps like TikTok. The novel accessibility of the topic has allowed many to get their foot in the door and explore their beliefs.
MANHATTAN, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury fires city administrator after 57 days on the job

FAIRBURY - Fairbury will again be looking for a new city administrator. On Friday, Fairbury's Mayor Spencer Brown informed City Administrator Jacob Matthews of his termination. Matthews, who came to Fairbury from Denver, has only served as the city administrator since July 13th of this year. When reached for comment...
FAIRBURY, NE
KSNT News

Kansas police respond to new fentanyl threat

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department is warning residents of the dangers posed by fentanyl and a new range of pills they say are designed to target children. According to the JCPD, there have been more and more reports of so-called “Rainbow Fentanyl” across the country. While these pills have yet to […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Reward offered in Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle arson

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The search is on for the person or persons who intentionally set a Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle on fire. According to a report from MSC News, Sheriff John Merchant said the crime happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 3rd and Miami in Hiawatha.
HIAWATHA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 6

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. YURIY MICHAEL KOHL, 20, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. CHRISTOPHER RANDAL BROWN, 28,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Deadly crash claims man’s life in Riley County

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 36-year-old man died Sunday in Manhattan after he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Sean M. Warner, 36, was eastbound on Deep Creek Road when his 2008 Ford F250 pickup left the road, according to the KHP. Authorities believe he overcorrected, came back onto the road, […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS

Community Policy