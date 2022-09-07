Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County approves new budget, saying goodbye to sales tax
BEATRICE – Gage County officials have approved a new budget, during a fiscal year when a half-cent county-wide sales tax will come off the books with a return to lower property taxes. The half-cent sales tax ends at the start or the new year. It has been used to...
WIBW
Stormont Vail moves Manhattan outreach clinics to Geary Community Hospital
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s outreach services in Manhattan will temporarily move to the Geary Community Hospital in Junction City. Stormont Vail Health says the Manhattan space has become full after adding new team members. Services will return to the Manhattan Stormont campus once it’s complete, it’s...
1350kman.com
Manhattan City Commission denies funding request of new LGBT youth service organization
Manhattan City Commissioners voted 3 to 2 Tuesday to remove funding in the proposed 2023 budget for an LGBT youth service organization, in front of a standing-room only crowd at City Hall. “There’s enough people in the community that just aren’t comfortable, yet, with this idea. Come back next year,...
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth
JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County community asked to cut water usage in half during water main replacement
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lancaster County community is asking everyone to cut their water usage in half for ten days. The City of Hickman said the necessary replacement of a large water main led up to this. Officials plan on keeping the voluntary restriction, which took effect Wednesday,...
Boil water advisory issued for the City of Seneca, Nemaha County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Seneca public water supply system located in Nemaha County. According to a press release issued by the County of Nemaha, the advisory takes effect on Sept. 7 and will remain in effect until the risk of bacterial contamination […]
5 youths, 2 adults arrested in Junction City burglary
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Several people, including five juveniles, were arrested in connection to a recent burglary in Junction City. According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Department, at 11:33 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2022 at 1729 N. Monroe St. deputies responded to a report of burglary with damage to property. It was learned by the […]
Kansas State Collegian
OPINION: The ‘Wildside’ of spirituality on campus
With the first round of quizzes and exams around the corner, could crystals be the solution to classroom stress? In recent years, new age practices, such as crystals, incense and meditation, have seen a boom due to apps like TikTok. The novel accessibility of the topic has allowed many to get their foot in the door and explore their beliefs.
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury fires city administrator after 57 days on the job
FAIRBURY - Fairbury will again be looking for a new city administrator. On Friday, Fairbury's Mayor Spencer Brown informed City Administrator Jacob Matthews of his termination. Matthews, who came to Fairbury from Denver, has only served as the city administrator since July 13th of this year. When reached for comment...
Kansas police respond to new fentanyl threat
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department is warning residents of the dangers posed by fentanyl and a new range of pills they say are designed to target children. According to the JCPD, there have been more and more reports of so-called “Rainbow Fentanyl” across the country. While these pills have yet to […]
WIBW
Reward offered in Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle arson
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The search is on for the person or persons who intentionally set a Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle on fire. According to a report from MSC News, Sheriff John Merchant said the crime happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 3rd and Miami in Hiawatha.
7 teens arrested in connection with a recent burglary, damage to property
GEARY COUNTY - The Geary County Sheriff's Office responded to 1729 N. Monroe Street on a report of a burglary with property damage on September 5th, 2022, just after 11:30 a.m. It was determined that multiple suspects entered the business located in the 1700 block of N. Monroe Street, where...
KBI: Kansas man arrested for fentanyl overdose death
A Wamego man has been arrested in relation to a Kansas Bureau of Investigation case related to the fentanyl overdose death of a Kansas man.
Riley County Arrest Report September 6
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. YURIY MICHAEL KOHL, 20, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. CHRISTOPHER RANDAL BROWN, 28,...
Deadly crash claims man’s life in Riley County
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 36-year-old man died Sunday in Manhattan after he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Sean M. Warner, 36, was eastbound on Deep Creek Road when his 2008 Ford F250 pickup left the road, according to the KHP. Authorities believe he overcorrected, came back onto the road, […]
‘It felt personable’: K-State football crowd wows Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez
How does Kansas State’s home-field advantage compare to what Adrian Martinez experienced at Nebraska?
