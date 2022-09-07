Read full article on original website
Semi truck leads police on chase from Clarksville into Kentucky, crashing into multiple vehicles
Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi truck driver led police on a chase across state lines.
wdrb.com
3 people killed in Johnson County shooting, Kentucky State Police says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people died from a shooting in Johnson County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Depot Road in Paintsville. Police say three people suffered life-threatening injuries "as a result of suspected foul play."
WKYT 27
Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington. Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.
foxlexington.com
Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police officer shot on Tates Creek Road, shooter dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers confirmed the officer who was wounded in the shooting has been released from the hospital. At around 10:43 p.m. on Thursday officers were sent to the Extended Stay America in the 3500 block of Tates Creek Road on reports of trespassing and delayed assault. Upon trying to make contact with 40-year-old Joshua Hagans, officers were denied entry to the room.
WKYT 27
Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lexington. According to police, officers were called to a store on Clays Mill Road around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. A woman told officers a man she just met hurt her with an unknown weapon inside the man’s vehicle, near the...
foxlexington.com
Lexington man gets 250 months in prison for armed fentanyl trafficking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man was sentenced to 250 months after pleading guilty to armed fentanyl trafficking in May. Titus Mayhorn was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl along with possession of firearms to facilitate drug trafficking.
WKYT 27
Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County man was arrested as a result of a Madison County Drug Task Force investigation. Investigators say Dalton Roe, 19, was involved in trafficking drugs in central Kentucky, including Madison County. Officials seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills. Roe is facing...
foxlexington.com
Arrest made following shooting near UK campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One individual has been arrested following the shooting on University Avenue. According to police, Jason Almanza-Arroyo, 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, and alcohol intoxication in public. Almanza-Arroyo is lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center.
WTVQ
Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car
CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
WKYT 27
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest after the shooting of a University of Kentucky student. Jason Almanza-Arroyo is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, and public intoxication. The police department announced the arrest just after 7 a.m. The shooting happened around midnight...
WKYT 27
Two teens arrested in connection with attempted thefts in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown police are thanking neighbors for their work that helped them arrest two teenagers. The teens are accused of attempting to break into several vehicles and leading officers on a chase. Around 4:15 Tuesday morning, Georgetown police were told some people spotted a reported stolen car...
wcluradio.com
Post 3 troopers honored at Kentucky State Police Sworn Award Ceremony
LEXINGTON — Five troopers and officers from Kentucky State Police Post 3 were recognized Thursday evening during the annual Sworn Awards Ceremony. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) holds its annual sworn awards ceremony to honor 75 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.
foxlexington.com
Car chase ended due to heavy fog in Georgetown, 2 men arrested later
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two men were arrested after a car chase was called off by the Georgetown Police Department Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning, Georgetown police officers said they were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Frankfort Road. Officers attempted to make contact with the car, which drove away from police to Interstate 64.
WTVQ
Officers rescue person trapped in overturned vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington officers rescued a person trapped in a vehicle that flipped Friday morning. The vehicle flipped on 3030 Paris Pike around 6:40 a.m., according to police. The driver was trapped after the flip. Police were able to get the person out of the vehicle and the person was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
foxlexington.com
Missing Lexington man found, Golden Alert canceled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have canceled the Golden Alert for Kenneth Higgins. He has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Authorities said Kenneth Higgins, 31, was last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the Patchen Drive...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police need help identifying pair seen stealing packages
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are asking for help identifying a man and a woman caught stealing packages from porches in the Hartland neighborhood. Both thefts happened the morning of Aug. 14 on Broadhead Place. In one theft, the victim’s doorbell camera captured a woman with distinctive tattoos stealing mail. In the other, a man got out of a white passenger car and loads up what he can carry from another victim’s porch.
WKYT 27
Flock cameras appear to be paying off, according to Lexington police
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new tool for the Lexington Police Department appears to be paying off. The city says the installation is complete for 25 flock cameras, which are used to help track down stolen vehicles, missing people or cars involved in a crime. “The system has been used...
clayconews.com
Man arrested off Kentucky 490 in Laurel County sought by Authorities in Clay, Owsley and Jackson County
LONDON, KY (September 7, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested a Jackson County resident on a Kentucky parole board parole violation warrant Tuesday night September 6, 2022 at approximately 9:00 PM. Jason L. Gibson age 38 of Gray Hawk,...
WKYT 27
One hurt in Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are investigating a large fire in Lexington. Officials told us crews were dispatched to a working structure fire at E. London Avenue around 3:30 Thursday. When crews arrived, they found an advanced fire at a home. The people who lived there were evacuated before fire...
