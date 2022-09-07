LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers confirmed the officer who was wounded in the shooting has been released from the hospital. At around 10:43 p.m. on Thursday officers were sent to the Extended Stay America in the 3500 block of Tates Creek Road on reports of trespassing and delayed assault. Upon trying to make contact with 40-year-old Joshua Hagans, officers were denied entry to the room.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO