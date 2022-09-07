STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Caleb Williams threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns, two of those going to Jordan Addison, and No. 10 Southern California beat Stanford 41-28 in the teams' Pac-12 opener. Addison wound up with seven catches for 172 yards and Travis Dye ran for 105 yards and a touchdown. The Trojans’ opportunistic defense shined again with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries that led to 17 points. USC is 2-0 and didn’t have a third-down play until 52 seconds before halftime and punted for the first time with 8:02 left. Stanford is now 1-1.

