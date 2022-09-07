Chad Mendes: UFC ‘probably banking on’ Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, but Nate Diaz is ‘tough son of a b****’

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson full fight video highlights
Watch Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson full fight video highlights from their UFC 279 showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Diaz vs. Ferguson took place Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Nate Diaz (21-13) and Tony Ferguson (25-8) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on UFC pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz and Kevin Holland involved in multiple altercations leading to UFC 279 press conference cancellation
An altercation between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland sparked a backstage melee that ultimately led to the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference being cancelled on Thursday. That’s according to UFC President Dana White, who confirmed the initial incident between Chimaev and Holland started the problems that only escalated after he went on stage to start the press conference at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson
September 10, 2022 T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Nevada Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET); Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) LIVE! UFC 279 Main Card Results, PPV Play-By-Play!. UFC 279 results, live stream play-by-play updates for the "Diaz vs....
MMA Fighting
Tony Ferguson
LIVE! UFC 279 Main Card Results, PPV Play-By-Play!. UFC 279 results, live stream play-by-play updates for the "Diaz vs. Ferguson" pay-per-view (PPV) main card TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Khamzat now...
MMA Fighting
‘Poetic justice’: Pros react to Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson, new UFC 279 fight card after day of chaos
UFC 279 is still on — and it may actually be better than it was before. Following a day of chaos, a new main event Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson is set to headline the Las Vegas pay-per-view in a five-round welterweight bout. Khamzat Chimaev, who was originally set to fight Diaz in the main event, will instead meet Kevin Holland in a five-round 180-pound catchweight contest after missing weight by 7.5 pounds at Friday’s weigh-ins. The flurry of late changes also means the two odd men out — Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez — will now fight each other in a third-round bout on UFC 279’s main card.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Did UFC 279 presser chaos change your opinion on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz?
As everybody in the MMA community is likely aware of by now, Thursday’s UFC 279 press conference was abruptly cancelled after chaos broke out backstage in Las Vegas. Both Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz were allegedly involved — along with Kevin Holland — but does that change the way you look at Saturday’s main event between Chimaev and Diaz?
MMA Fighting
Nate Diaz declares plans to leave UFC after submitting Tony Ferguson with guillotine choke in UFC 279 main event
Nate Diaz capped off a wild week in Las Vegas by completing the final fight on his UFC contract in spectacular fashion after submitting Tony Ferguson with a fourth-round guillotine choke in the UFC 279 main event. After Khamzat Chimaev failed to make weight, Diaz had to shift his attention...
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 predictions
UFC 279 is looking a little different. After one of the most chaotic 48-hour periods we’ve ever seen ahead of a pay-per-view — that featured a press conference cancellation due to a backstage brawl and originally scheduled headliner Khamzat Chimaev missing weight by a whopping 7.5 pounds — the six fighters at the top of Saturday’s card remain, but everyone has a new dance partner.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor responds to Nate Diaz’s post-fight criticism of boxing career: ‘You’re nothing without me’
Nate Diaz took a shot at Conor McGregor on Saturday and it didn’t take long for “Notorious” to respond. Following a submission win over Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 main event, Diaz used his in-cage interview time to discuss his future plans after fighting out his current contract, which involve branching out into other combat sports and potentially returning to the UFC someday.
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 live blog: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland
This is the UFC 279 live blog for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland, the 180-pound catchweight co-main event fight in Las Vegas on Saturday. Chimaev was originally scheduled to fight Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event, but he was moved to a bout with Holland (who was originally scheduled to fight Daniel Rodriguez) after missing weight by 7.5 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins. Entering Saturday’s event, Chimaev was No. 3 at 170 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings.
MMA Fighting
No Bets Barred: Does Nate Diaz stand a chance against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279?
On Saturday, Nate Diaz fights in the octagon for potentially the final time in his career when he takes on Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279. Diaz is a massive underdog to Chimaev, and so the No Bets Barred boys are back break down his chances, plus the rest of the MMA action this weekend.
MMA Fighting
Nate Diaz trashes ‘lame, scared, boring rookie’ Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 279, responds to Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz didn’t think much of Khamzat Chimaev prior to UFC 279, but it appears he thinks even less now that the event is over. Less than two days ago, Diaz was scheduled to face Chimaev in the main event, but a botched weight cut from the undefeated Chechen led to the promotion scrambling to find new fights for each of them. Diaz ended up headlining the card against Tony Ferguson, while Chimaev got matched with Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout.
MMA Fighting
Khamzat Chimaev posts meme jokingly blaming Darren Till for absurd UFC 279 weight miss: ‘It’s his fault’
Khamzat Chimaev isn’t taking a potentially career-altering mistake too seriously. At Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC 279, Chimaev badly missed weight, coming in at 178.5 pounds, 7.5 pounds over the welterweight limit for his main event bout opposite Nate Diaz. Shortly after, Chimaev posted a photoshopped image to...
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 Gambling Preview: Can Nate Diaz and Kevin Holland pull off short-notice upsets?
UFC 279 is going to go down as one of the craziest fight weeks in history and suddenly, less than 24 hours from the event, everything has been shaken up which makes betting on this card a different beast entirely. Fortunately, from a gambling perspective things are probably better than they were before, as the top three bouts are now closer in the odds, and I like a couple of underdog plays as a result. Unfortunately, given how last-minute everything is, there still aren’t prop lines down for the top three fights, and a number of bets I had, including the parlay for this week, are in shambles. As a result, things will be a little wonkier this week, with no Long Shot of the Week and only a small parlay. Still, there are a lot of bets I feel good about so let’s get to the betting breakdown.
MMA Fighting
Thiago Santos exits UFC, signs deal to join PFL roster for 2023 season
One-time title challenger Thiago Santos has parted ways with the UFC and signed a new deal to join the roster at the PFL ahead of the tournament-based promotion’s 2023 season. PFL officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday following an initial report from ESPN. A member of...
MMA Fighting
Reaction: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson headlines UFC 279 following huge Khamzat Chimaev weight miss
After Khamzat Chimaev’s 7.5 pound weight miss, there is a brand new main event for UFC 279. Following Dana White’s announcement that Nate Diaz will now face Tony Ferguson in Saturday’s headliner at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Shaun Al-Shatti react to the matchup, Chimaev now facing Kevin Holland in the co-main event, Li Jingliang getting paired up with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Darren Till explains his side of UFC 279 presser drama: ‘It was just normal’
Where one “Smesh Bro” goes, the other follows. UFC 279 fight week has gone down in history for having not only the quickest pre-fight press conference of all time but perhaps the most eventful. After bringing out two of the main card’s competitors, Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez, UFC President Dana White hoped to bring the following two fights out one by one due to some tension that had been stirred up backstage. Instead, White called off the whole thing, noting shortly after that things had gotten “very physical” and too many moving parts were involved to run things safely.
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 post-fight show: Reaction to Nate Diaz’s perfect exit, Khamzat Chimaev’s destruction
Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev didn’t end up fighting each other in the end, but both men ended their nights in the best possible way at UFC 279. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew react to Diaz’s fourth-round submission of Tony Ferguson in the main event of Saturday’s card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and why, if that was his final UFC fight, he went out on the highest of notes.
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 live blog: Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba
This is the UFC 279 live blog for Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba, a light heavyweight main card fight in Las Vegas on Saturday. Walker and Cutelaba are both in need of a win, with Walker having lost two straight and four of his past five, and Cutelaba also having just one win in his past five outings. Both have a reputation for exciting finishes, with a combined 27 knockout victories between them.
MMA Fighting
Michael Chandler still eyes Conor McGregor, but says it’s ‘foolish to hitch your wagon to that fight’
Michael Chandler was willing to wait for a fight against Conor McGregor until it became clear that plan was just untenable. After a potential “Knockout of the Year” over Tony Ferguson in May, the former Bellator lightweight champion was a frontrunner to welcome McGregor back to the octagon. The Irish superstar targeted a return to the octagon before the end of 2022, posting training photos and videos to show just how much he had bounced back from the devastating injury after he recovered from a broken leg suffered in his previous outing against Dustin Poirier.
