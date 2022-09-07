Read full article on original website
Related
backroadsnews.com
Incentive Bonus has regional impact
The huge team from all of Landoll Corporation’s locations gathered together in Marysville on Thursday for a company-wide picnic, featuring a meal and live band. This was the first gathering of all shifts and all location for the company, which has 876 employees working at several locations. Landoll Corp. employs people from a wide region, including many from all across Washington County. The event culminated in the announcement of the company’s annual profit-sharing incentive bonus, which this year was 12.76%, which is equal to 6.64 weeks of pay. The bonus is an annual incentive for everyone on the team as a thank you from owner Don Landoll. This was on top of two company-wide pay increases in the last year. This is the 25th year of the profit-sharing bonus, which Landoll said helps with retention of Landoll team members. Longevity is a big deal in the company, which has 120 team members that have been with the company for over 20 years. The Landoll family name has also become synonymous with charity and goodwill over the years, and not just in Marysville. Some huge projects in Marysville have benefitted from the Landoll Philanthropy over the years, but his generosity has been seen beyond Marshall County’s borders as well, including in Washington County.
Kansas police respond to new fentanyl threat
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department is warning residents of the dangers posed by fentanyl and a new range of pills they say are designed to target children. According to the JCPD, there have been more and more reports of so-called “Rainbow Fentanyl” across the country. While these pills have yet to […]
News Channel Nebraska
Judge chooses jail, over prison...in attempted burglary case
BEATRICE – A district judge has opted not to follow a prosecution recommendation of state prison for a man convicted of attempted burglary… instead pronouncing a county jail term. Gage County District Judge Rick Schreiner noted that 42-year-old Jimmie Thompson, of Wymore…suffers from mental health problems and has...
Riley County Arrest Report September 6
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. YURIY MICHAEL KOHL, 20, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. CHRISTOPHER RANDAL BROWN, 28,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested for hitting RCPD officer as he attempted to start fight
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he hit an RCPD officer as he attempted to start a fight with another individual. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of disorderly conduct.
KBI: Kansas man arrested for fentanyl overdose death
A Wamego man has been arrested in relation to a Kansas Bureau of Investigation case related to the fentanyl overdose death of a Kansas man.
Deadly crash claims man’s life in Riley County
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 36-year-old man died Sunday in Manhattan after he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Sean M. Warner, 36, was eastbound on Deep Creek Road when his 2008 Ford F250 pickup left the road, according to the KHP. Authorities believe he overcorrected, came back onto the road, […]
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury fires city administrator after 57 days on the job
FAIRBURY - Fairbury will again be looking for a new city administrator. On Friday, Fairbury's Mayor Spencer Brown informed City Administrator Jacob Matthews of his termination. Matthews, who came to Fairbury from Denver, has only served as the city administrator since July 13th of this year. When reached for comment...
Comments / 0