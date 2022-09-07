Read full article on original website
K-State’s Wabash Cannonball tradition could go away if KU chant continues
Kansas State's band director is calling for a vulgar KU chant to stop. He said the Wabash Cannonball tradition could end if it doesn't.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz torched on social media following lackluster first half at Kansas State
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers failed to find the end zone in the first half at Kansas State on Saturday afternoon. During a rain-soaked, weather-delayed first half, the Tigers found themselves trailing 20-3 before the halftime break came. The offense from the Tigers was lackluster, to put it mildly....
KSU changes Wabash chant, saves tradition ahead of Missouri game
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wabash Cannonball has remained a tradition at Kansas State University events for years, but the tradition could have been lost if changes weren’t made. Before the game Saturday, students chanted ‘K-S-U.’ If students keep this up, the tradition will remain at K-State sporting events. The student section has regularly shouted […]
WIBW
Stormont Vail moves Manhattan outreach clinics to Geary Community Hospital
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s outreach services in Manhattan will temporarily move to the Geary Community Hospital in Junction City. Stormont Vail Health says the Manhattan space has become full after adding new team members. Services will return to the Manhattan Stormont campus once it’s complete, it’s...
Teen arrested for biting, kicking local officer
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 16-year-old girl was arrested for battery and interference after running from officers. According to the Riley County Police Department, officers were sent to Manhattan High School to look into a report of a runaway female student. It happened at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities found the teen at a home near the […]
Kansas police respond to new fentanyl threat
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department is warning residents of the dangers posed by fentanyl and a new range of pills they say are designed to target children. According to the JCPD, there have been more and more reports of so-called “Rainbow Fentanyl” across the country. While these pills have yet to […]
KBI: Kansas man arrested for fentanyl overdose death
A Wamego man has been arrested in relation to a Kansas Bureau of Investigation case related to the fentanyl overdose death of a Kansas man.
5 teenagers, 2 adults arrested in connection to burglary in Geary County
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has arrested seven people, two adults and five teenagers, in connection to a burglary in rural Geary County. A news release from the sheriff’s office says on Sept. 5, around 11:33 a.m., deputies responded to 1729 N. Monroe St. to a report of a burglary […]
1350kman.com
Manhattan City Commission denies funding request of new LGBT youth service organization
Manhattan City Commissioners voted 3 to 2 Tuesday to remove funding in the proposed 2023 budget for an LGBT youth service organization, in front of a standing-room only crowd at City Hall. “There’s enough people in the community that just aren’t comfortable, yet, with this idea. Come back next year,...
7 teens arrested in connection with a recent burglary, damage to property
GEARY COUNTY - The Geary County Sheriff's Office responded to 1729 N. Monroe Street on a report of a burglary with property damage on September 5th, 2022, just after 11:30 a.m. It was determined that multiple suspects entered the business located in the 1700 block of N. Monroe Street, where...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 3-9
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: MOLONEY, DONALD LEE; 55; Junction City. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation.
