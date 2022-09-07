Read full article on original website
Interior Department renames 26 places in Alaska to remove a derogatory word for Native women
Twenty-six places in Alaska received a new name Thursday as part of the Interior Department’s initiative to remove a derogatory word for Indigenous women — a change that affects nearly 650 sites and geographic features across the country. The official name change process has been almost a year...
Listen to the program on the Lost Alaskans project:
Guests: Niesje Steinkruger, retired Fairbanks Superior Court Judge. Dr. Rosita Worl, President of the Sealaska Heritage Institute. From 1904 to the 1960’s, more than 4,ooo Alaskans were sent to Morningside Hospital in Portland, Oregon, because the young state wasn’t able to provide treatment for mental patients. They were arrested and put on trial as criminals. After they were convicted of insanity, the judge issued an order committing them to Morningside.
Former Alaska state Rep. Vic Kohring dies in Glenn Highway crash
Former Republican legislator Vic Kohring died in a vehicle crash on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer Tuesday evening. Alaska State Troopers say the 64-year-old Wasilla resident was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck after crossing the center line. Kohring served time in prison on a federal...
