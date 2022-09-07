Ortlieb Quick Rack review - the bikepacking struggle is real... until this came along

(Image credit: Emma Silversides)

The struggle is real - well, it was until the Ortlieb Quick Rack arrived. It's possibly the perfect solution for anyone looking to equip their bike with a decent bike pannier carrying system (opens in new tab) at the drop of a hat. It’s well made, affordable and certainly lives up to its ‘quick’ name.

I’ve fitted my fair share of racks to a variety of bikes. Some can be relatively intuitive and easy to work with - 30 minutes to have it perfectly aligned, stable and secure is good going but all too often this isn’t possible without a fight. If you only have one bike, or need to transport it in a small car, removing the rack might be an essential chore, further overshadowed by the faff of re-attaching it again at some point in the near future.