Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
edglentoday.com
Area Football Teams Head To Action Friday and Saturday
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville plays a Saturday afternoon game when the Tigers travel to St. Louis Soldan, while Alton plays at Collinsville on Friday night to highlight the local week three prep football schedule. The program also includes East St. Louis playing at Creekside, Ga. in a 6:30 p.m., St. Louis...
Collinsville High School students make history by going gold
Friday night’s game against Alton High School took on a different look. Many fans were wearing gold-colored t-shirts to raise awareness about childhood cancer.
KMOV
Female soccer star shines in new role on Granite City High School football team
GRANITE CITY (KMOV) - A new face on the sidelines at Kevin Greene Field hopes to propel the Granite City High School football team to its first victory since 2019. Abby Knight, a sophomore and varsity soccer player, is the new kicker for the Warriors. “I’ve played soccer since I...
KSDK
3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list
Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois
ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
New sports reporter Ahmad Hicks joins FOX 9 team from St. Louis
The Twin Cities' FOX affiliate announced Wednesday that Ahmad Hicks is joining the station, which follows the departure of anchor Hobie Artigue in June. He'll be joining a team that includes Jim Rich, Dawn Mitchell and Pierre Noujaim. "I’m excited to join the FOX 9 team and cover everything the...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Chance of rain and storms over the weekend
There is a chance of rain and storms in the St. Louis area this week. Temperatures rise starting Monday.
$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50. “I originally had planned on buying one...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In St. Louis, MO (Seafood, Soul Food, & More)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you looking for a good place to eat in St. Louis, MO? This city is home to several black-owned restaurants where you can find delicious food and friendly hospitality. If you want to support a local business, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in St. Louis are.
Illinois Business Journal
Granite City takes part in ‘fun and delicious day’ at grand opening
The Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a part of the grand opening celebration at Chocolate Covered Creations in Granite City on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. “Granite City residents came out in full force, with a line out the door and all the way to...
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday Night
ALTON - Alton and East Alton Fire Departments were kept busy Thursday night after battling two structure fires. The first one came in at around 10:50 p.m. of a fully involved structure fire in the 2600 block of Amelia St.
Look for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in the Metro East this weekend
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is cruising through Illinois this weekend. You can ketchup with the drivers for a picture of the iconic vehicle. They will be stopping at several grocery stores and markets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The vehicle is co-piloted by Benny Buns...
Boone Country Connection
Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises Around the Area
September and October Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises in the general area. If you would like to add a show to this list please email the information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Midwest Drag Racing Monthly Cruise-In at...
siue.edu
SIUE LRC Displays East St. Louis Construction Manager Janfrey Preston’s Work and Art
The “Janfrey Preston Collection Exhibit: A History of Construction, Art and Community from a Native Son of East St. Louis” will be on display from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Sept. 12-26 at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Learning Resource Center, located at 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.
Viking Cruise line adds stop in Alton, IL
Two other cruise lines, American Queen Voyages and American Cruise line, have had an economic impact of almost 7-million dollars on the region, with around 60 cruises coming through the area in the last few months.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Most Miserable Places in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any St. Louisan will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in St. Louis. Let us know what we missed.
KSDK
Illinois State Police to open regional headquarters in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A patch of land in East St. Louis will soon shape up to become a new headquarters for the Illinois State Police (ISP). On Wednesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the agency would move its operations from its existing facility in Collinsville to help with violent crime reduction, making the community safer, and establishing an anchor for residential and business investment.
Semi truck overturns on ramp to I-44; traffic backed up near downtown
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A semi-truck has overturned on the eastbound ramp to Interstate 44 at Lafayette Avenue. Eastbound traffic is backed up on I-44 near Jefferson. Traffic cameras showed the driver climbing out of the truck. He is expected to be OK. Delays are expected for some time as crews work to clear the […]
St. Louis developer building ‘most expensive subdivision’ in a century
What if the chance to live in a historic, yet modernized victorian home was available?
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Sept. 9-11
This weekend – Saturday in particular – is chock full of food events to fit your fancy. Try a taco and tequila crawl through Soulard, eat your fill of bacon in O'Fallon, Illinois, or taste test the best of St. Louis' craft brewing at the Craft Beer Festival in Ballwin, Missouri.
