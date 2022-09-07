ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

Area Football Teams Head To Action Friday and Saturday

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville plays a Saturday afternoon game when the Tigers travel to St. Louis Soldan, while Alton plays at Collinsville on Friday night to highlight the local week three prep football schedule. The program also includes East St. Louis playing at Creekside, Ga. in a 6:30 p.m., St. Louis...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KSDK

3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list

Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Granite City, IL
Sports
Granite City, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
City
Collinsville, IL
City
Granite City, IL
Local
Illinois Football
City
Carbondale, IL
FOX 2

One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois

ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX2Now

$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50. “I originally had planned on buying one...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#City High#Pole Vault#Warriors#American Football#Highschoolsports
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In St. Louis, MO (Seafood, Soul Food, & More)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you looking for a good place to eat in St. Louis, MO? This city is home to several black-owned restaurants where you can find delicious food and friendly hospitality. If you want to support a local business, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in St. Louis are.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Granite City takes part in ‘fun and delicious day’ at grand opening

The Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a part of the grand opening celebration at Chocolate Covered Creations in Granite City on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. “Granite City residents came out in full force, with a line out the door and all the way to...
GRANITE CITY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Boone Country Connection

Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises Around the Area

September and October Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises in the general area. If you would like to add a show to this list please email the information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Midwest Drag Racing Monthly Cruise-In at...
WENTZVILLE, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Most Miserable Places in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

St. Louis is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any St. Louisan will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in St. Louis. Let us know what we missed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Illinois State Police to open regional headquarters in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A patch of land in East St. Louis will soon shape up to become a new headquarters for the Illinois State Police (ISP). On Wednesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the agency would move its operations from its existing facility in Collinsville to help with violent crime reduction, making the community safer, and establishing an anchor for residential and business investment.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy