Emma Heming Reminisces On Her & Husband Bruce Willis' Sexy Photo Shoot As He Battles Aphasia Diagnosis

mega

Emma Heming has been reflecting on her heartwarming past with husband Bruce Willis .

On Tuesday, September 7, the 44-year-old showed off her partner as she took her followers back in time with a series of Instagram Stories .

Beginning with a montage of pictures from the two's W Magazine cover shoot back in 2009, Heming reminisced about their time on set before wrapping up her posting spree with an adorable snapshot of herself and Willis locking lips over a bouquet of daisies.

@emmahemingwillis/instagram

"Love him so!" she captioned the sweet post, which she uploaded in honor of W Magazine 's 50th anniversary.

In addition to the behind-the-scene photos, she also shared the cover of the magazine, which had the headline "Mr. & Mrs. Willis," followed by the teaser, "Newlyweds Bruce and Emma Willis show off their sizzling chemistry ."

The attractive photos portrayed Willis nearly nude while Heming sat on his lap and posed seductively from various angles.

@emmahemingwillis/instagram

Heming's reminiscent social media posts have become rather frequent as Willis' loved ones struggle with his declining health .

Back in March, OK! shared the news that the 67-year-old actor's aphasia diagnosis was causing him take a step back from his career and public life.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities ,” the message read.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the statement concluded. "As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that .”

@emmahemingwillis/instagram

Heming has never failed to show just how proud she is to be married to a "loving, generous, big hearted girl dad," as she emphasized in a Father's Day post on Sunday, June 19.

Likewise, the Die Hard star's ex-wife Demi Moore , 59, — who shares daughters Rumer , 34, Scout , 31, and Tallulah , 28, with the award-winning actor — has united with the blended family as they navigate through the difficult time.