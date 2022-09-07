ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Emma Heming Reminisces On Her & Husband Bruce Willis' Sexy Photo Shoot As He Battles Aphasia Diagnosis

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40VmMN_0hlfbWH100
mega

Emma Heming has been reflecting on her heartwarming past with husband Bruce Willis .

On Tuesday, September 7, the 44-year-old showed off her partner as she took her followers back in time with a series of Instagram Stories .

Beginning with a montage of pictures from the two's W Magazine cover shoot back in 2009, Heming reminisced about their time on set before wrapping up her posting spree with an adorable snapshot of herself and Willis locking lips over a bouquet of daisies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xj4KT_0hlfbWH100
@emmahemingwillis/instagram

"Love him so!" she captioned the sweet post, which she uploaded in honor of W Magazine 's 50th anniversary.

EMMA HEMING WILLIS SLAMS HATERS CALLING HER A 'DRAMA QUEEN' AFTER SHE OPENS UP ON GRIEVING BRUCE WILLIS' APHASIA DIAGNOSIS

In addition to the behind-the-scene photos, she also shared the cover of the magazine, which had the headline "Mr. & Mrs. Willis," followed by the teaser, "Newlyweds Bruce and Emma Willis show off their sizzling chemistry ."

The attractive photos portrayed Willis nearly nude while Heming sat on his lap and posed seductively from various angles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLCQI_0hlfbWH100
@emmahemingwillis/instagram

Heming's reminiscent social media posts have become rather frequent as Willis' loved ones struggle with his declining health .

SHOWING THE LOVE! BRUCE WILLIS' WIFE EMMA HEMING ROCKS DEMI MOORE DESIGNED SWIMSUIT

Back in March, OK! shared the news that the 67-year-old actor's aphasia diagnosis was causing him take a step back from his career and public life.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities ,” the message read.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the statement concluded. "As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43tXNK_0hlfbWH100
@emmahemingwillis/instagram

Heming has never failed to show just how proud she is to be married to a "loving, generous, big hearted girl dad," as she emphasized in a Father's Day post on Sunday, June 19.

Likewise, the Die Hard star's ex-wife Demi Moore , 59, — who shares daughters Rumer , 34, Scout , 31, and Tallulah , 28, with the award-winning actor — has united with the blended family as they navigate through the difficult time.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Willis
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Emma Heming
Person
Bruce Willis
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson Stuns On Magazine Cover After Embracing Newfound Independence

Kelly Clarkson has had quite the year. The American Idol alum is putting her public divorce behind her and is celebrating her transition into hosting one of the most coveted time slots in daytime television. In a recent cover story, the "Since You Been Gone" singer looked radiant while wearing a black leather jacket, dress and high-heeled boots. During her interview, she opened up about her newfound job as a talk show host and using music to heal from her breakup. The songstress is preparing to walk in the footsteps of television legends such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres...
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Lisa Rinna Vows To Tell Her Truth At The 'RHOBH' Reunion After Being 'Threatened' By Bravo Fans

Lisa Rinna has confirmed her attendance at the highly anticipated The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. The Rinna Beauty founder took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 9, to emphasize that she will be clearing her name after endless online drama that she has been at the center of over the past season. "I have been threatened for the past 4 months By 'people; basically trying to scare me, trying to ruin my credibility, trying to call me a liar, creating things that are untrue and don't exist," Rinna began alongside a photo of herself in hair and...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Katya Karlova: A Healthy Balance Between Classy And Sexy in the Modeling World

It can sometimes be daunting for anyone to operate in the corporate world while pursuing a career in modeling, but Katya Karlova is doing just that, and successfully, too! With a Bachelor’s from UCLA and a Master’s from University College London, Katya is opting to challenge the status quo and define success on her terms.One striking thing about Katya is her powerful, confident aura that belies her physical beauty. She's bold and down to earth and isn’t ashamed to admit she loves her body and she loves feeling sexy.“Modeling was sort of like what helped me heal,” she says, “I...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Aphasia#Photo Shoot#W Magazine
OK! Magazine

More Than Friends? Ansel Elgort & Shailene Woodley Spark Romance Rumors After Italy Reunion

Are Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley taking their relationship to the next level? The Fault In Our Stars leads sparked romance rumors after Elgort shared multiple snaps of himself hanging out with Woodley while on vacation in Italy. "It’s the time of the season for loooovvingg 💕," the West Side Story star captioned the Wednesday, September 7, Instagram post, which was filled with several photos, including some of him and the Big Little Lies star cuddled up and dining together. The hunky actor also shared an additional snap the day before that pictured the duo recreating the famous Dirty Dancing...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Star-Studded Line Up Of Guests Join Wynonna Judd's Upcoming Tour Following Mother Naomi's Alleged Suicide

Wynonna Judd is set to go on tour in loving memory of her mother Naomi Judd.On Thursday, September 8, the Grammy-winning country artist announced an iconic lineup of famous friends to join her on The Judds: The Final Tour — which she has dedicated to the "life and legacy" of her mother, following her alleged suicide.Martina McBride is set to join the entire tour as a special guest, with friends Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Faith Hill and others taking the stage on various nights throughout the month-long 11-date concert series.ASHLEY JUDD ADMITS THE PUBLIC IS INTERFERING WITH...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Inside Scott Disick's Cutest Family Moments

Despite all of his business ventures, there's one job reality star Scott Disick appears to enjoy more than anything else — being a doting dad. Disick, who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, regularly takes to social media to share an array of adorable family snaps."I think every day is such a big day, especially when you’re a dad," the Flip it like Disick star explained to Us Weekly back in August 2017. KRIS JENNER STANDS UP FOR SCOTT DISICK FOLLOWING RUMORS HE'S BEEN 'EXCOMMUNICATED' FROM THE FAMILYFrom father-son twinning to sweet summer...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Better Than Ever: Ashton Kutcher's Health Scare Made Marriage To Mila Kunis 'Stronger'

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' marriage is completely solid. Following the Dude,Where's My Car? star's terrifying battle with a rare autoimmune disease, insiders close to the Hollywood power couple revealed the pair have grown even closer.“Ashton and Mila have a very small social circle, they have a few close friends that are like family that have been there for Mila and Ashton throughout his health battle,” a source explained.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET AWAY FROM THEIR TWO KIDSThe insider dished that the Black Swan actress was “terrified about losing”...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Miranda Cosgrove's Childhood Acting Career Was A 'Good Learning Experience' But It Came At A Cost

It's not easy being a child star, just ask Miranda Cosgrove.Cosgrove was 14-years-old when the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly premiered. Now, at 29, the star is reflecting on her time in front of the camera and how challenging it can be for young artists."It's hard when you're a kid and you go to school and all your friends are like, 'What did you do this weekend?' and you're like, 'I shot this episode of my TV show,'" Cosgrove shared. "You have to be careful because you don't want to be too self-absorbed."Throughout iCarly's a six-season run from 2007 to 2012, it...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jane Fonda Shares Optimistic Cancer Update: 'I Feel Stronger Than I Have In Years'

Stronger every day! Less than one week after revealing her recent cancer diagnosis on Instagram, legendary actress Jane Fonda has offered a hopeful update to her fans, sharing that she’s feeling “stronger than ever” while on the road to recovery. “I have been deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love and support since I made public the fact that I’ve been diagnosed with B-cell Non-Hodgins Lymphoma,” the 9 to 5r icon wrote in a blog post shared to her website on Tuesday, September 6. “My heartfelt thanks to all. The messages of love and support mean the...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Dermot Kennedy Credits 'Difficult' Moments To Lessons Learned: 'There's So Much To Be Gained'

Though Dermot Kennedy's charming accent and good looks will leave fans mesmerized, it's his voice and lyrics that will leave them speechless. The Irish musician — known for his hits "Power Over Me", "Giants", and "Better Days", to name a few — knows the impact his music has, and isn't afraid to be vulnerable with his lyrics to hopefully inspire others to create a little bit of a better world.While sitting down with OK! to exclusively discuss his music ahead of his Sonder album release, set to drop in November, and partnership with Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kennedy admits, "I don't find...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

113K+
Followers
3K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy