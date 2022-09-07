Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Klim harvests $6.6M seed to get more farmers growing greener
Its digital platform, launched in an early pilot phase in May last year, now has around 1,700 farmers signed up to get support to make a quicker switch away from conventional farming methods that are associated with denuded soils and broader environmental harms — not least climate change itself, with global food production responsible for a quarter of climate-heating greenhouse gas emissions, more than 80% of which comes from agriculture.
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
food-safety.com
Food Companies Struggle with a Fragmented Recall System
The current recall system in the U.S. has a lack of clear and consistent consumer-facing communication. We recently outlined the obstacles to fast and effective consumer messaging in our article, "Modernizing Recalls is a Must for Consumer Safety."1 Here, we lay out how food companies are struggling with recall execution and communication, stemming from a patchwork of regulations. This misalignment creates barriers for the prompt removal of contaminated product from consumers' homes. Ultimately, this lack of calibration results in avoidable illnesses and deaths.
U.S. gasoline prices to keep falling as refiners keep making other products
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wholesale gasoline prices are expected to keep falling in coming months as U.S. refiners overproduce fuel to try to rebuild low stocks of diesel and heating oil, according to analysts and traders.
Not like udder milk: Synthetic dairy milk made without cows may be coming to a supermarket near you
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The global dairy industry is changing. Among the disruptions is competition from food alternatives not produced using animals – including potential challenges posed by synthetic milk. Synthetic milk does not require cows or other animals. It can have the same biochemical...
Water is in short supply. Markets should pay attention
The world is in desperate need of water. Drought and increasing temperatures have threatened to impact nearly every major sector of the economy, from energy to agriculture to shipping.
technologynetworks.com
Vertical Farming
Reactions is checking out the chemistry that makes vertical farms possible. There's a lot of science that goes on behind this agricultural trend. As humans learned to farm, we arranged plants outside in horizontal fields, and invented irrigation and fertilizer to grow bumper crops. But with modern technology and farmers’ cleverness, we can now stack those fields vertically, just as we stacked housing to make apartment buildings. Moving plants indoors has many benefits: Plants are not at the mercy of weather, less wilderness is cleared for farmland, and it’s easier to control the runoff of fertilizer and pesticides. But the choice of lighting can make or break the cost of a vertical farm and affect how long it might take for urban agriculture to blossom.
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
Elizabeth Warren urges banks to create new regulations for gun retailers
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) called on credit card companies and banks to create a new code for gunmakers, claiming it will help better monitor transactions involving guns and ammunition.
Best Workplaces offer superior employee experience regardless of industry
Wegmans Food Markets is No. 1 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail™ list in the large business category. It’s easy to blame our workplace woes on the industry we work in with a resigned shrug:. “Work-life balance is nearly impossible in health care.”. “There’s nothing positive about...
Inhabitat.com
Oneka Water desalinates water without energy or toxic waste
What do you get when you combine the natural movement of the ocean with desalination technology? Freshwater without the need for electricity. It’s automatic, environmentally friendly and delivered via a company called Oneka. Desalination is nothing new. However, adoption has been slow due to cost, the need for desalination...
marketplace.org
Europe might just be getting a handle on its Russian natural gas problem
A few days ago, we reported on what happened when the price of natural gas in Europe spiked after the Russians announced they wouldn’t reopen the Nord Stream pipeline. That shock had European utilities reeling as they scrambled to put up enough collateral to keep trading on energy markets.
America is witnessing the birth of a new industrial policy. Here’s how to make sure it benefits workers and entrepreneurs across the country, not just a handful of superstar urban regions
BMW's sectoral and regional approach in South Carolina has been extensively studied by researchers as an example of German-style industrial policy in a U.S. context. The unexpected passage of the $259 billion CHIPS and Science Act in July–the largest single piece of American industrial policy in decades–got us thinking about peach orchards.
Tree Hugger
'Ephemeralize Everything' to Reduce Demand for Electricity and Materials
Along with climate doomers, we now apparently have "climate peakers." The former are those who believe it is too late to fix our problems and don't want to bother trying. The latter are those who suggest we don't have enough of the materials to fix our problems so, again, why bother trying? But there are two sides to this story: the supply side, which may well be met with clever alternatives like cheap batteries, and the demand side, which can be met with lifestyle changes and smart design. As an example, let's look at the possibility of peak copper.
Motley Fool
Will This 1 Thing Short Circuit the EV Industry?
California is banning all gas-powered cars by 2035 and several states are following its lead. The electric power grid likely can't handle the influx of every car being an EV. More worrisome is the lack of natural resources to produce all the EVs envisioned. You’re reading a free article with...
With U.S. railroad shutdown threatening, industry counts the cost
LOS ANGELES, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A railroad strike or lockout could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day in output, threaten supplies of food and fuel, and stoke already red-hot inflation, according to an industry report released on Thursday.
No car loans from Bank Australia, unless it’s an EV — and the US may do the same
Bank Australia recently announced that it will stop granting loans for new fossil fuel cars from 2025 forward to force more people to purchase electric vehicles. Justifying the bank’s move, its chief impact officer proclaimed, “We think that the responsible thing for us to do … is to ensure that our vehicle lending doesn’t lock our customers in to higher carbon emissions and increasingly expensive running costs in the years ahead.”
CoinTelegraph
Japanese gov't issues NFTs to reward local authorities' work
The Japanese government has become one of the first to issue nonfungible tokens (NFTs) as a form of supplementary rewards to recognize the work of local authorities who have excelled at using digital technology to solve local challenges. The awards were handed out by the Cabinet Secretariat, a government agency...
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
