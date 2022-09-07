Read full article on original website
Related
Potential $375M investment, 170 new jobs coming to Saginaw’s Hemlock Semiconductor
THOMAS TWP, MI — A potential $375 million investment and 170 new jobs could be coming to Saginaw County’s Hemlock Semiconductor Operations, the country’s largest producer of semiconductor-grade polysilicon. To support the company’s investment, Thomas Township, which is home to HSC headquarters, has received Michigan Strategic Fund...
nbc25news.com
Michigan Republican Party opens new office in Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - On Saturday, the Michigan Republican Party opened an office in Genesee County. The office is located in the 2400 block of Linden Road in Flint Township. New links: Special presentation held for fallen Vietnam War soldiers. At the office, people can pick up signs for candidates...
MLive.com
Motorcyclists cruise through Flint for Bikes on the Bricks 2022
Bikers cruise through Flint for Bikes on the Bricks 2022. Jodie Urias, a Urias Family Globe of Death Daredevil, stands in the center of the globe of death as Melvin Urias, Erwin Urias and Olga Surnina drive around her in motorcycles at the 2022 Bikes on the Bricks in Flint on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Urias Family rides motorcycles in a giant metal globe, with their final act fitting three motorcycles and two daredevils standing in the center.Get Photo.
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
abc12.com
Local company donates new roof for senior citizen scammed
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT)- An elderly woman, wronged by a roofing contractor, is singing a song of praise thanks to the kindness of strangers. Carolyn Mayo showed ABC 12 the contract Robert Earl Gill wrote up for a repair job on her Mt. Morris Township home which was for $2800.00, including supplies. The senior citizen paid Gill $1200.00. According to Mayo, after handing over the money, Gill disappeared, leaving the job unfinished.
Eaton Rapids House For Sale Listed as “Barndominium”
By now, you probably know I love interesting real estate listings, and this one definitely fits that category. And what's really cool about it is that it's right here in Lansing's backyard; Eaton Rapids. Interesting Mid-Michigan Real Estate Listings. So, are you looking for a new place to live? Perhaps...
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
RELATED PEOPLE
nbc25news.com
Apartment fire in Flint Township
FLINT TWP, Mich - Five fire departments are fighting a fire at the Western Pine Apartments on Noble Avenue in Flint Township. Consumers Energy is on scene shutting off all gas and electric service. It's not known how many people have been displaced. Mid-Michigan NOW has a crew on the...
abc12.com
Flint mayor doesn't have degree from SVSU despite biographies that claimed he does
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The educational background of Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is under intense scrutiny. Websites and old news articles claim Neeley has a bachelor's degree from Saginaw Valley State University, but the school says that is not true. The educational accomplishment was listed on the city of Flint's...
Heavy police presence outside Lansing apartments on S. Washington Ave.
There is a heavy police presence outside an apartment complex in Lansing.
WNEM
Midland apartments for older adults getting much-needed upgrades
MIDLAND, Mich. – An affordable housing complex for older adults on low incomes has been getting some much-needed upgrades to both the kitchens and bathrooms. Built in 1968, Cleveland Manor Apartments became the first affordable housing option for Midland County’s senior citizens. Some are thrilled that the renovation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'
Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
Daily Beast
Flint Mayor Blames Staffer After Fake College Degree Exposed
For years, Sheldon Neeley’s ascent as a Michigan politician, from city councilman to state legislator and now mayor of the notoriously troubled city of Flint, included a seemingly banal detail: he had a bachelor’s degree. But in the wake of a Fox News digital story that revealed he...
abc12.com
Frankenmuth Auto Fest crowds are a welcome sight for businesses
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - For a tourism hotspot like Frankenmuth, the 39th annual Auto Fest is business as usual this weekend. For most places, something like the Auto Fest would swamp the restaurants and gift shops with more customers than they would know what to do with. But one manager said Frankenmuth's busy season is almost year-round.
abc12.com
Flint senior citizen suing contractor he says has been preying on the elderly
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Leon Martin is proud of the home he has owned for decades and works hard to maintain the property. One summer day, Martin was outside when a guy pulled up, said he was a contractor, offered to fix his driveway and quoted him a price of $650.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc12.com
Flint police investigating complaint of contractor scamming seniors
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is investigating at least one complaint against a contractor exposed on ABC12 News a week ago. Robert Earl Gill is accused of targeting senior citizens by taking their money and not finishing the work he promised. “It’s something we take very serious...
Northwood University Announces 2022 Class of Distinguished Women
Northwood University is inviting the public to a Boss Ladies panel for attendees to glean career insight from these industry leaders. The distinguished women who are part of the panel are: Carolyn Clifford-Goss of West Bloomfield, a news anchor with WXYZ-TV, Junia Doan of Midland, president of the Herbert and Junia Doan Foundation, Wendy Lynne […] The post Northwood University Announces 2022 Class of Distinguished Women appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
abc12.com
Flint asks for state election help after clerk's retirement
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint City Clerk Inez Brown announced plans to retire Wednesday evening, leaving the city without its top elections official about five weeks before the pivotal Nov. 8 election. Brown's retirement is effective Sept. 30, which is fewer than 40 days before the elections. She announced her...
Comments / 0