Saginaw County, MI

nbc25news.com

Michigan Republican Party opens new office in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - On Saturday, the Michigan Republican Party opened an office in Genesee County. The office is located in the 2400 block of Linden Road in Flint Township. New links: Special presentation held for fallen Vietnam War soldiers. At the office, people can pick up signs for candidates...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Motorcyclists cruise through Flint for Bikes on the Bricks 2022

Bikers cruise through Flint for Bikes on the Bricks 2022. Jodie Urias, a Urias Family Globe of Death Daredevil, stands in the center of the globe of death as Melvin Urias, Erwin Urias and Olga Surnina drive around her in motorcycles at the 2022 Bikes on the Bricks in Flint on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Urias Family rides motorcycles in a giant metal globe, with their final act fitting three motorcycles and two daredevils standing in the center.Get Photo.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Local company donates new roof for senior citizen scammed

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT)- An elderly woman, wronged by a roofing contractor, is singing a song of praise thanks to the kindness of strangers. Carolyn Mayo showed ABC 12 the contract Robert Earl Gill wrote up for a repair job on her Mt. Morris Township home which was for $2800.00, including supplies. The senior citizen paid Gill $1200.00. According to Mayo, after handing over the money, Gill disappeared, leaving the job unfinished.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?

Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
ELM HALL, MI
nbc25news.com

Apartment fire in Flint Township

FLINT TWP, Mich - Five fire departments are fighting a fire at the Western Pine Apartments on Noble Avenue in Flint Township. Consumers Energy is on scene shutting off all gas and electric service. It's not known how many people have been displaced. Mid-Michigan NOW has a crew on the...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Midland apartments for older adults getting much-needed upgrades

MIDLAND, Mich. – An affordable housing complex for older adults on low incomes has been getting some much-needed upgrades to both the kitchens and bathrooms. Built in 1968, Cleveland Manor Apartments became the first affordable housing option for Midland County’s senior citizens. Some are thrilled that the renovation...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
FLINT, MI
Daily Beast

Flint Mayor Blames Staffer After Fake College Degree Exposed

For years, Sheldon Neeley’s ascent as a Michigan politician, from city councilman to state legislator and now mayor of the notoriously troubled city of Flint, included a seemingly banal detail: he had a bachelor’s degree. But in the wake of a Fox News digital story that revealed he...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Frankenmuth Auto Fest crowds are a welcome sight for businesses

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - For a tourism hotspot like Frankenmuth, the 39th annual Auto Fest is business as usual this weekend. For most places, something like the Auto Fest would swamp the restaurants and gift shops with more customers than they would know what to do with. But one manager said Frankenmuth's busy season is almost year-round.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
abc12.com

Flint police investigating complaint of contractor scamming seniors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is investigating at least one complaint against a contractor exposed on ABC12 News a week ago. Robert Earl Gill is accused of targeting senior citizens by taking their money and not finishing the work he promised. “It’s something we take very serious...
FLINT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Northwood University Announces 2022 Class of Distinguished Women

Northwood University is inviting the public to a Boss Ladies panel for attendees to glean career insight from these industry leaders. The distinguished women who are part of the panel are: Carolyn Clifford-Goss of West Bloomfield, a news anchor with WXYZ-TV, Junia Doan of Midland, president of the Herbert and Junia Doan Foundation, Wendy Lynne […] The post Northwood University Announces 2022 Class of Distinguished Women appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Flint asks for state election help after clerk's retirement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint City Clerk Inez Brown announced plans to retire Wednesday evening, leaving the city without its top elections official about five weeks before the pivotal Nov. 8 election. Brown's retirement is effective Sept. 30, which is fewer than 40 days before the elections. She announced her...
FLINT, MI

