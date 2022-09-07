Win No. 1 of the Brian Kelly era is in the books as LSU did exactly what it needed too against fellow Baton Rouge program Southern in a 65-17 win. Given the chaotic nature of Saturday's second slate of games, it was nice to see LSU go out and execute at a high level. There were multiple areas that needed improvement and while Saturday’s game doesn’t totally alleviate any of those concerns, it was at least a positive sign the purple and gold started taking strides in the right direction. Here were three observations from LSU’s win over the Jaguars.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO