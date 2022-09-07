Read full article on original website
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Throws Gas On The Rumor Fire… Implies Kyle Busch Could Be Joining 23XI Racing
It’s no secret that NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is on the lookout for a new team, after his contract ended with Joe Gibbs Racing. And with the Cup Series playoffs already underway, the clock is ticking. Rumors circulated that Busch could be joining Richard Childress Racing, even though the two got into a literal fight at the Truck Series race at Kansas Motor Speedway in 2011. However, Childress noted that the two have made amends since the brawl, and he […] The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Throws Gas On The Rumor Fire… Implies Kyle Busch Could Be Joining 23XI Racing first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch back to Hendrick Motorsports?
Could two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch leave Joe Gibbs Racing and reunite with an organization which he left a decade and a half ago?. It’s not a stretch to say that Kyle Busch has been linked to almost every team in the NASCAR Cup Series garage in recent weeks as he remains unsigned by Joe Gibbs Racing for 2023.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch to Team Penske for 2023?
With Kyle Busch not yet having a contract to compete in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, is Team Penske even a remotely possible option?. Short answer, absolutely not. But it’s not a surprise that Kyle Busch, who hasn’t ruled out anything at this point in regard to his racing career beyond the conclusion of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, has been mentioned as a possibility at literally all of the sport’s top teams at some point during this long and drawn-out process.
NBC Sports
Starting lineup for Kansas Cup playoff race
KANSAS CITY, Kans. – Tyler Reddick will lead the field to green flag for Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET on USA Network). Joey Logano starts second. Alex Bowman starts third and will be followed by Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain. Playoff drivers are in the top nine starting spots.
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
NASCAR: Surprise landing spot emerging for Kyle Busch?
We all know the most common teams Kyle Busch has been linked to for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Could he end up in a surprise spot?. Kyle Busch’s “announcement” a few Saturdays ago at Daytona International Speedway made one thing clear: there is still nothing to announce at this time regarding his plans for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch’s Richard Childress Racing deal ‘not done’
Kyle Busch is set to move from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, though the deal is “not done”. According to a report from The Athletic, Kyle Busch is set to leave Joe Gibbs Racing after 15 years and join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.
CBS Sports
NASCAR playoffs at Kansas starting lineup: Tyler Reddick wins second pole of 2022
Tyler Reddick won the pole for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, posting a lap of 29.899 seconds (180.608 MPH) in the final round of qualifying to earn the top starting spot for the second race of the NASCAR playoffs Round of 16. Reddick will be flanked on the front row by fellow playoff contender and current points leader Joey Logano.
Kansas Starting Lineup: September 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Next up, the NASCAR Cup Series drivers have unloaded at the 1.5-mile oval in Kansas City, Kansas. The field is set to roll to the track for a round of practice and qualifying at Kansas Speedway. View the Kansas starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Kansas Menu. ARCA:...
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Hall of Famer Terry Labonte Living a GRRREAT! Life Outside the Race Car
NASCAR Hall of Famer Terry Labonte—the racer who made Tony the Tiger and Kellogg's breakfast cereals staples of a Cup Series weekend—is still GRRREAT!. Terry, 65, raced full time in the Cup series from 1979 until 2004. Along the way he scored 22 wins (younger bother Bobby has 21), and two Cup series titles (Bobby has one).
‘Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane’: Paul and Mariel Swan on Showcasing Interracial Love and Friendship in NASCAR (Exclusive)
Paul and Mariel Swan are one fo the few interracial couples in the world of NASCAR. They recently wrapped filming the first season of 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
NFL・
NASCAR: 2022 Kansas playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series round of 16 playoff race at Kansas Speedway. The second race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, the Hollywood Casino 400, is scheduled to take place at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon. The qualifying...
NASCAR Making Noticeable Change to Next Gen Car at Kansas That Fans Will Overwhelmingly Support
NASCAR is introducing a noticeable change to the Next Gen cars this weekend at Kansas and it's one that fans will overwhelmingly support. The post NASCAR Making Noticeable Change to Next Gen Car at Kansas That Fans Will Overwhelmingly Support appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series continues its 10-race playoff with Sunday’s running of the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. The 1.5-mile oval serves as the second race in the Round of 16 and the 28th of 36 overall in the 2022 season. This fall’s Kansas event comes with a...
NBC Sports
Kyle Larson narrowly defeats 16-year-old Ryan Timms in World of Outlaws Sprint Car Gold Cup prelim
The 30-year-old driver known as “Yung Money” in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series had a much younger challenger Thursday in a preliminary feature for the Gold Cup at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif. as Kyle Larson held off a charge by 16-year-old Ryan Timms. Timms...
CBS Sports
2022 NASCAR Playoffs at Kansas picks, odds, predictions: Model fades Christopher Bell at Hollywood Casino 400
The 2022 NASCAR Playoffs continue on Sunday as the 16 NASCAR Cup Series drivers in this year's postseason field set their sights on Kansas Speedway with the Round of 12 cuts looming. The 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 will be the second race of the season on the 1.5-mile oval and Daniel Suarez is the current bubble boy as he sits 12th in the NASCAR standings. Suarez had a tough run and finish 33rd in the first race of the season at Kansas and will be looking for a much stronger finish when the green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Denny Hamlin Calls Out Poor Knowledge From NASCAR Truck Series Broadcast at Kansas
Remember, Denny Hamlin is watching. He’s always watching. And, he wasn’t impressed with the NASCAR… The post Denny Hamlin Calls Out Poor Knowledge From NASCAR Truck Series Broadcast at Kansas appeared first on Outsider.
