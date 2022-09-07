Read full article on original website
Arizona Governor Ducey Releases New Border Walls PicturesMark HakeArizona State
Ducey Posts Another Video of Construction on the Border WallMark HakeArizona State
Arizona Governor Ducey Provides Pictures of Arizona Border Wall Fill-In in YumaMark HakeYuma, AZ
More Pictures From Governor Doug Ducey on His Shipping Containers at the BorderMark HakeYuma, AZ
Governor Ducey's Move to Fill in Border Gains National AttentionMark HakeArizona State
AZFamily
Counties with the most seniors in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents.
KTAR.com
US renames sites in Arizona, other states with Native American slur
PHOENIX – Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed Thursday by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women. The Interior Department completed a yearlong process of changing out the names of nearly 650 mountain peaks, lakes, streams, springs and other components of the federal landscape that contained the word “squaw.”
Washington Examiner
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to abolish state income tax if elected
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Thursday she wanted to abolish the state’s income tax but failed to provide details on how she’d do it. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News's The Mike Broomhead Show. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.”
AZFamily
Polls show close results for Arizona's Governor and U.S. Senate seat
Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. 3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School. Police are investigating three Central High School students for fighting which led to a shooting scare at the school on Friday. Sky Harbor...
blackchronicle.com
Arizona’s Kari Lake denounces “derogatory” language from Oklahoma candidate she endorsed
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake denounced bigoted comments reportedly made by an Oklahoma legislative candidate she endorsed. Yes, and: Lake said Saturday she would rescind the endorsement if the comments were true. Driving the news: Jarrin Jackson, the GOP nominee for Oklahoma’s Senate District 2 who announced Lake’s...
Panel rejects Hobbs effort to change Arizona governor debate
PHOENIX (AP) — The state commission that sets up candidate debates on Thursday rejected Democrat Katie Hobbs’ request to change a planned debate with Republican governor candidate Kari Lake into separate interviews with a moderator. The Citizens Clean Elections Commission instead gave its staff seven days to try...
AZFamily
Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially removed any use of the derogatory Native American term “squaw” from all public lands, including 65 mentions in the state of Arizona. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public...
12news.com
Arizona governor candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs speak at a forum in Phoenix
The two candidates for the Arizona Gubernatorial election spoke at a forum on Thursday. They outlined their individual approaches if they were elected.
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
kyma.com
Kari Lakes abortion stance in question by Arizona doctors
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona doctors are begging republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake to be clear about her stance on abortion ahead of the general election. They say it’s harmful to Arizona voters to not have an honest viewpoint on abortion from a candidate in the race to run the state of Arizona.
kawc.org
New website helps lost pets in Yuma
A new website has launched with the goal of reuniting Yuma pet owners with their lost fur babies. YumaLostPets.com combines the efforts of the Humane Society of Yuma with MGM Design, a local website development company. Annette Lagunas, the Humane Society’s executive director, says you can report a lost pet...
ABC 15 News
New poll shows shift in key issues for Latino voters in Arizona
Inflation is among the top issues Latino voters in Arizona want elected officials to address. That’s according to a recent national poll conducted by Mi Familia Vota and UnidosUS. Latino voters in the Valley overwhelmingly telling us they couldn’t agree more with the results, even though some numbers were...
kyma.com
Power outages in Yuma County
(KYMA, KECY) - According to Arizona Public Service (APS), there is a power outage affecting the area of San Luis, Arizona. APS said power line(s) are down from Las Brisas St. to A St. and Sality Canal Rd. to 8th St. in San Luis, Arizona. UPDATE: Power lines are now...
kyma.com
Kari Lake gets local endorsements in visit to Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Kari Lake is in Yuma as momentum picks up for her campaign for governor. Tuesday marks Lake's first visit to Yuma since she won the Republican primary, and she received big endorsements from local lawmakers like Mayor Doug Nicholls, County Supervisor Jonathan Lines, and State Representative Tim Dunn.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Elections: Arizona Governor's election neck and neck, Kelly ahead of Masters in Senate race
PHOENIX - With just two months remaining until the November elections, FOX 10 has partnered up with polling firm InsiderAdvantage to see what direction Arizona voters are headed. Governor's Race. For the Governor's election the race is essentially a dead heat between Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs and Republican candidate Kari...
KTAR.com
Hurricane Kay off Mexico coast likely to push rain all the way to metro Phoenix by Friday
PHOENIX – A hurricane with winds of 85 mph blowing hundreds of miles away from Phoenix will still make its presence known locally in the form of rain starting as soon as Friday, forecasters said. Hurricane Kay, racing up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula Thursday, is likely to send rain...
kjzz.org
As Arizona governor, Katie Hobbs says she wouldn't raise taxes and Kari Lake says she'd cut them
Democrat Katie Hobbs said Wednesday night she has no plans to raise taxes in Arizona if elected governor. It’s the first time Hobbs has staked out the position, though she acknowledged it’s hardly possible even if she wanted to — it takes a two-thirds majority vote to raise taxes in Arizona, an unlikely accomplishment in the narrowly-divided state Legislature.
City of Yuma is making changes to their firework ordinance
The City of Yuma is making changes to its current fireworks law after receiving complaints from the public. The post City of Yuma is making changes to their firework ordinance appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate. The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza (D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.
