Yuma, AZ

AZFamily

Counties with the most seniors in Arizona

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

US renames sites in Arizona, other states with Native American slur

PHOENIX – Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed Thursday by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women. The Interior Department completed a yearlong process of changing out the names of nearly 650 mountain peaks, lakes, streams, springs and other components of the federal landscape that contained the word “squaw.”
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to abolish state income tax if elected

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Thursday she wanted to abolish the state’s income tax but failed to provide details on how she’d do it. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News's The Mike Broomhead Show. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.”
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Polls show close results for Arizona's Governor and U.S. Senate seat

Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. 3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School. Police are investigating three Central High School students for fighting which led to a shooting scare at the school on Friday. Sky Harbor...
ARIZONA STATE
Person
Katie Hobbs
kyma.com

Kari Lakes abortion stance in question by Arizona doctors

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona doctors are begging republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake to be clear about her stance on abortion ahead of the general election. They say it’s harmful to Arizona voters to not have an honest viewpoint on abortion from a candidate in the race to run the state of Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

New website helps lost pets in Yuma

A new website has launched with the goal of reuniting Yuma pet owners with their lost fur babies. YumaLostPets.com combines the efforts of the Humane Society of Yuma with MGM Design, a local website development company. Annette Lagunas, the Humane Society’s executive director, says you can report a lost pet...
YUMA, AZ
ABC 15 News

New poll shows shift in key issues for Latino voters in Arizona

Inflation is among the top issues Latino voters in Arizona want elected officials to address. That’s according to a recent national poll conducted by Mi Familia Vota and UnidosUS. Latino voters in the Valley overwhelmingly telling us they couldn’t agree more with the results, even though some numbers were...
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Power outages in Yuma County

(KYMA, KECY) - According to Arizona Public Service (APS), there is a power outage affecting the area of San Luis, Arizona. APS said power line(s) are down from Las Brisas St. to A St. and Sality Canal Rd. to 8th St. in San Luis, Arizona. UPDATE: Power lines are now...
SAN LUIS, AZ
kyma.com

Kari Lake gets local endorsements in visit to Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Kari Lake is in Yuma as momentum picks up for her campaign for governor. Tuesday marks Lake's first visit to Yuma since she won the Republican primary, and she received big endorsements from local lawmakers like Mayor Doug Nicholls, County Supervisor Jonathan Lines, and State Representative Tim Dunn.
YUMA, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

As Arizona governor, Katie Hobbs says she wouldn't raise taxes and Kari Lake says she'd cut them

Democrat Katie Hobbs said Wednesday night she has no plans to raise taxes in Arizona if elected governor. It’s the first time Hobbs has staked out the position, though she acknowledged it’s hardly possible even if she wanted to — it takes a two-thirds majority vote to raise taxes in Arizona, an unlikely accomplishment in the narrowly-divided state Legislature.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate. The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza (D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.
ARIZONA STATE

