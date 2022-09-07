ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

Aggravated assault in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- EPPD's Westside patrol and CIT are responding to an aggravated assault call on the 5900 block of Sixta Drive. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as we follow this story. The post Aggravated assault in west El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

East El Paso Tropical Sno Robbed, Family Needs Help To Reopen

The popular east side snow cone stand was robbed and the El Paso community is pulling together to help them replace the things they need in order to reopen. The Tropical Sno stand at 3021 McRae lost equipment vital to their operation in the robbery. Photos of the stand and some of the damage done were posted online.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man was arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang from the La Casita Used Car Dealership in Central El Paso and injuring an employee during the robbery Wednesday. 51-year-old Martin Albert Valenzuela and the stolen vehicle were located by The Auto Theft Task Force and the Central TAC Unit. The post Man arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang in Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Monday vote on UMC’s $345 million bond issue may be in limbo

Update 3:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9: Karla Sierra, advocacy director in El Paso for the LIBRE Initiative that was circulating a petition to allow voters to decide whether UMC can issue debt to fund $345 million in hospital improvements, said they submitted more than 25,000 signatures to the El Paso County Clerk’s Office at 2:41 p.m. Friday. The group needed at least 25,000 signatures.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 9, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

A large amount of hazardous materials discovered in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A large amount of hazardous materials was discovered by The El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office at the 1100 block of East San Antonio Avenue Wednesday. EPFD responded to the scene due to the risk the materials posed to the environment and public safety hazards. It took over seven hours and 30 The post A large amount of hazardous materials discovered in South Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested, allegedly stole Mustang from dealership

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from an East-Central El Paso car dealership. According to the El Paso Police Department, the incident happened on Wednesday, September 7. Officials say a man, identified as 51-year-old Martin Albert Valenzuela, stole a 2014 Mustang from the La Casita Used […]
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Save America from Queso Muenster in El Paso: Smuggler Grilled

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso seized more than 100 pounds of undeclared cheese Sept. 6. The incident began shortly before 7:00 a.m. when a 2011 GMC Yukon arrived from Mexico. The driver of the vehicle, a female U.S. citizen from Albuquerque, declared 10 wheels of cheese to the CBP officer.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Multiple dead after 18-wheeler crashes into food vendors south of Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As many as nine people died Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler crashed into several food stands in the tiny town of Villa Ahumada, about 80 miles south of Ciudad Juarez, authorities told Mexican media. At least 15 people were seriously injured and were transported to hospitals in Juarez. Preliminary reports […]
EL PASO, TX
News Break
Politics
KTSM

Motorcyclist injured when he loses control, strikes median, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A motorcyclist was injured early Saturday morning, Sept. 3 when he struck a center median and lost control on an east El Paso street, El Paso police report. Officers with Special Traffic Investigations learned that 45-year-old Juan Pina of El Paso was driving his Indian Scout motorcycle along the 12300 […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Longstanding Black-owned business shuts doors, goodbye event planned

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community is saying goodbye to one of its longstanding and historic Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Eastside Barbershop, at 106 North Piedras, closed its doors Sept. 1. “Miss Estine” Davis is retiring after celebrating 71 years of cutting hair and 63 years...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Police make arrest in Upper Valley SWAT situation

EL PASO (KTSM) — Police made an arrest in the Upper Valley SWAT situation around 9 p.m. after deploying gas. 65-year-old Alfredo Ramirez was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief, with a $110,000 bond. EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Two incidents took place at the block of 5900 block of Sixta Drive […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested for alleged fraud at Hatch Chile Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Hatch Police Department say an alleged fraudster was caught red handed after collecting $10 parking fees during the annual Hatch Chile Festival. According to HPD officials, on Saturday, September 3, officers were told of a man, later identified as Raymond William Swingle, illegally collecting parking fees on […]
EL PASO, TX

