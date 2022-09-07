Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Related
Aggravated assault in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- EPPD's Westside patrol and CIT are responding to an aggravated assault call on the 5900 block of Sixta Drive. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as we follow this story. The post Aggravated assault in west El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
East El Paso Tropical Sno Robbed, Family Needs Help To Reopen
The popular east side snow cone stand was robbed and the El Paso community is pulling together to help them replace the things they need in order to reopen. The Tropical Sno stand at 3021 McRae lost equipment vital to their operation in the robbery. Photos of the stand and some of the damage done were posted online.
Man arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man was arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang from the La Casita Used Car Dealership in Central El Paso and injuring an employee during the robbery Wednesday. 51-year-old Martin Albert Valenzuela and the stolen vehicle were located by The Auto Theft Task Force and the Central TAC Unit. The post Man arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang in Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Organ Mountain’s injured football player Abraham Romero ‘takes turn for worse,’ according to booster club
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Injured Organ Mountain High School football player Abraham Romero “has taken a turn for the worse” and is now in critical condition, according to a social media post from the school’s booster club. Romero collapsed during the team’s Aug. 26 game against Deming. He was airlifted to a hospital in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elpasomatters.org
Monday vote on UMC’s $345 million bond issue may be in limbo
Update 3:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9: Karla Sierra, advocacy director in El Paso for the LIBRE Initiative that was circulating a petition to allow voters to decide whether UMC can issue debt to fund $345 million in hospital improvements, said they submitted more than 25,000 signatures to the El Paso County Clerk’s Office at 2:41 p.m. Friday. The group needed at least 25,000 signatures.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 9, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Texas teacher fired after she told her class to call pedophiles 'minor attracted persons'
Some parents and one school board member argue that the comment captured on video was taken out of context.
A large amount of hazardous materials discovered in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A large amount of hazardous materials was discovered by The El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office at the 1100 block of East San Antonio Avenue Wednesday. EPFD responded to the scene due to the risk the materials posed to the environment and public safety hazards. It took over seven hours and 30 The post A large amount of hazardous materials discovered in South Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man arrested, allegedly stole Mustang from dealership
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from an East-Central El Paso car dealership. According to the El Paso Police Department, the incident happened on Wednesday, September 7. Officials say a man, identified as 51-year-old Martin Albert Valenzuela, stole a 2014 Mustang from the La Casita Used […]
Why Democratic mayor is using Texas governor's controversial border strategy
El Paso, Texas Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, is using Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s strategy of busing migrants from the US southern border to the northeast. CNN’s Rosa Flores details why.
La Huevona Teaches Us How to Take Your Chico’s from El Paso to Chicago
Many El Pasoans are usually tasked with this very important mission: transporting Chico's Tacos to family members who no longer live in the Sun City. I feel like we've all been here at one point or another- whether it involved Chico's or not. My mom would sometimes export some Chico's Tacos to our family in Denver. It was weird, it involved dry ice and a ton of tape.
5 El Paso Restaurants That Are Always Worth The Wait According To El Pasoans
Food. I love it and sometimes there is food that is well worth the wait and then… sometimes a girl CAN NOT wait to eat and she WILL NOT wait! Me. I’m the girl. However, when it comes to standing or sitting in line for certain local restaurants there are a few that I don’t mind waiting for.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Border Agents Save America from Queso Muenster in El Paso: Smuggler Grilled
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso seized more than 100 pounds of undeclared cheese Sept. 6. The incident began shortly before 7:00 a.m. when a 2011 GMC Yukon arrived from Mexico. The driver of the vehicle, a female U.S. citizen from Albuquerque, declared 10 wheels of cheese to the CBP officer.
Multiple dead after 18-wheeler crashes into food vendors south of Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As many as nine people died Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler crashed into several food stands in the tiny town of Villa Ahumada, about 80 miles south of Ciudad Juarez, authorities told Mexican media. At least 15 people were seriously injured and were transported to hospitals in Juarez. Preliminary reports […]
El Paso VA to host job fair for open positions at its clinic Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso VA will host a hiring fair for open VA positions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the VA clinic at 5001 N. Piedras. Applicants will be qualified on the spot and will begin the interview process the same day. Applicants should bring their […]
elpasomatters.org
DA’s conspiracy accusations could have ‘chilling effect’ on journalism, experts say
El Paso’s district attorney alleges in a recent court filing that the County Attorney’s Office and members of its staff, the El Paso Matters news organization and two local attorneys are conspiring to politically attack and remove her from office – a claim media experts say appears to be an attack on the press.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist injured when he loses control, strikes median, police say
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A motorcyclist was injured early Saturday morning, Sept. 3 when he struck a center median and lost control on an east El Paso street, El Paso police report. Officers with Special Traffic Investigations learned that 45-year-old Juan Pina of El Paso was driving his Indian Scout motorcycle along the 12300 […]
El Paso News
Longstanding Black-owned business shuts doors, goodbye event planned
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community is saying goodbye to one of its longstanding and historic Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Eastside Barbershop, at 106 North Piedras, closed its doors Sept. 1. “Miss Estine” Davis is retiring after celebrating 71 years of cutting hair and 63 years...
UPDATE: Police make arrest in Upper Valley SWAT situation
EL PASO (KTSM) — Police made an arrest in the Upper Valley SWAT situation around 9 p.m. after deploying gas. 65-year-old Alfredo Ramirez was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief, with a $110,000 bond. EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Two incidents took place at the block of 5900 block of Sixta Drive […]
Man arrested for alleged fraud at Hatch Chile Festival
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Hatch Police Department say an alleged fraudster was caught red handed after collecting $10 parking fees during the annual Hatch Chile Festival. According to HPD officials, on Saturday, September 3, officers were told of a man, later identified as Raymond William Swingle, illegally collecting parking fees on […]
Comments / 5