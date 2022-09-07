Read full article on original website
27east.com
Serious Accident Closes Flanders Road
Serious Accident Closes Flanders Road
27east.com
Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Southampton Man
Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Southampton Man

Southampton Town Police have asked for the public's help — especially those living in the North Main Street and David White's Lane area of Southampton — finding an elderly Southampton...
State of emergency declared after polio found in Suffolk County wastewater
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday issued an executive order declaring a state disaster emergency amid “evidence of circulating” polio, the state Department of Health said.
27east.com
Southampton Village Pays $15,000 In Attorneys’ Fees To Settle FOIL Lawsuit Over Police Data
Southampton Village Pays $15,000 In Attorneys' Fees To Settle FOIL Lawsuit Over Police Data

The Southampton Village Board agreed to pay $15,000 and release Village Police license plate reader data to resolve a Freedom of Information lawsuit brought last year by a group dedicated...
Riverhead OKs agreement with Suffolk County Water Authority to serve Manorville area
Riverhead Town will enter into an agreement with the Suffolk County Water Authority to have the authority provide public water to an area of Manorville the town water district has been unable to serve. The agreement between the town and the water authority comes ahead of a looming deadline for...
27east.com
Sag Harbor Will Review Relationship With Planning Consultant In Wake Of Southampton Contract Disclosure
Sag Harbor Will Review Relationship With Planning Consultant In Wake Of Southampton Contract Disclosure

Sag Harbor Village plans to review its relationship with the environmental consulting firm Nelson Pope Voorhis following an embarrassing disclosure in the company's contract with Southampton Town for a Hampton...
27east.com
East Hampton Police Reports For The Week Of September 18
East Hampton Police Reports For The Week Of September 18

MONTAUK — The owner of a Montauk Highway store contacted Town Police on August 9 to report that on July 30, an end-of-day inventory check revealed a brown dress valued...
A ‘revolutionary’ undertaking: Port Jeff Village to honor its past with a whaleboat
American history and local tradition are on a collision course here in the Village of Port Jefferson. Last month, public officials announced that the village government would partner with the Port Jeff-based Bayles Boat Shop to recreate a whaleboat from the American Revolution era. The boat shop is an offshoot of the Long Island Seaport and Eco Center, also known as LISEC, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of maritime history on Long Island.
3 dead after car crashes into utility pole by Long Island firehouse
Three men were killed when the car they were in crashed into a utility pole on Long Island Thursday evening, Suffolk County police said.
27east.com
Southampton Village Ethics Board Finds Former Trustee Violated Ethics Code
Southampton Village Ethics Board Finds Former Trustee Violated Ethics Code

The Southampton Village Board of Ethics quietly adopted a formal decision in June concluding that former Trustee Joseph McLoughlin had breached the village's ethics code — though McLoughlin says ethics...
27east.com
Joanne Backlund Of Sag Harbor Dies August 31
Joanne Backlund Of Sag Harbor Dies August 31

Joanne Backlund of Sag Harbor died on August 31 at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, after having gone into sudden cardiac arrest the previous Sunday at her home in Noyac. She...
northforker.com
‘East End Food Hub’ in the works for Riverhead farmers market site
As proposed, the former Homeside Florist property in Riverhead would be transformed into an ‘East End Food Hub.’ (Credit: Rendering courtesy of East End Food Institute) Planning is underway to transform the current East End Food Market into a year-round “East End Food Hub” at the former Homeside Florist property in Riverhead.
27east.com
FBI, Homeland Security Raid Southampton Estate Believed To Be Owned By Russian Billionaire
FBI, Homeland Security Raid Southampton Estate Believed To Be Owned By Russian Billionaire

The FBI and agents from the Department of Homeland Security raided a Southampton estate on September 1 for reasons the departments have not disclosed. The estate at 19 Duck Pond...
Nissequogue planning board postpones private dock decision
The Village of Nissequogue Planning Board announced on the village’s website Tuesday that it would be adjourning an application for a private dock at Swan Place in Nissequogue scheduled for Sept. 6 until its Oct. 3 meeting at 7 p.m. The proposed dock would be adjacent to the Town...
Site of massive mulch fire last week lacked permits, under investigation by State DEC
The site of a large mulch fire in Calverton Sept. 2 that took a dozen area fire departments all night to extinguish is under investigation by the State Department of Environmental Conservation. DEC staff visited the facility on Sept. 2 and the agency’s investigation into the fire and potential state...
27east.com
A Sag Harbor Institution: Talking HarborFest With Ellen Dioguardi
A Sag Harbor Institution: Talking HarborFest With Ellen Dioguardi

Since 1963, HarborFest may have evolved in name, size and scope, but at its core, the Sag Harbor institution has remained the same. The annual festival celebrating the maritime history...
News 12
Spokesperson: Suffolk's email and web apps taken offline due to possible cyber intrusion
Suffolk County's email and web-based applications have been taken offline to assess possible cyber intrusion, according to a spokesperson for County Executive Steve Bellone. Spokeswoman MaryKate Guilfoyle says the systems will remain offline while the county verifies and assesses the ongoing situation. The statement said in part, "Critical public safety...
Register Citizen
A threat tied up service on the Bridgeport to Port Jefferson ferry. Here’s what we know.
BRIDGEPORT — Authorities were continuing to investigate after a threat and subsequent bomb sweep halted the ferry service between Bridgeport and Port Jefferson, N.Y., for about four hours Tuesday. The sweep of the ferries on both the Bridgeport and New York side of Long Island Sound came up clear,...
Bronx man dead after suffering medical episode, crashing van on LI
A Bronx man died after he suffered an apparent medical episode and crashed his van on Long Island Wednesday, Suffolk County police said.
Cops: Riverhead man who assaulted hospital security guard in July faces felony assault charge
Riverhead Town Police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Office today arrested a Riverhead man who allegedly assaulted a security guard while a patient at Peconic Bay Medical Center in July. Police said in a press release Derek Tuck, 44, was arrested at at 11 West Main Street...
