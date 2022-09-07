ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27east.com

Serious Accident Closes Flanders Road

Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10 p.m. after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southampton... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous day his...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Southampton Man

Southampton Town Police have asked for the public’s help — especially those living in the North Main Street and David White’s Lane area of Southampton — finding an elderly Southampton... more. Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Hampton, NY
East Hampton, NY
Government
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports For The Week Of September 18

MONTAUK — The owner of a Montauk Highway store contacted Town Police on August 9 to report that on July 30, an end-of-day inventory check revealed a brown dress valued... more. SPRINGS — A 43-year-old East Hampton man was charged with harassment in the second degree on July 5...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
TBR News Media

A ‘revolutionary’ undertaking: Port Jeff Village to honor its past with a whaleboat

American history and local tradition are on a collision course here in the Village of Port Jefferson. Last month, public officials announced that the village government would partner with the Port Jeff-based Bayles Boat Shop to recreate a whaleboat from the American Revolution era. The boat shop is an offshoot of the Long Island Seaport and Eco Center, also known as LISEC, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of maritime history on Long Island.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
27east.com

Southampton Village Ethics Board Finds Former Trustee Violated Ethics Code

The Southampton Village Board of Ethics quietly adopted a formal decision in June concluding that former Trustee Joseph McLoughlin had breached the village’s ethics code — though McLoughlin says ethics... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Joanne Backlund Of Sag Harbor Dies August 31

Joanne Backlund of Sag Harbor died on August 31 at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, after having gone into sudden cardiac arrest the previous Sunday at her home in Noyac. She... more. With Labor Day now in the rear-view mirror and cooler, shorter days on the horizon, ... 8 Sep 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
northforker.com

‘East End Food Hub’ in the works for Riverhead farmers market site

As proposed, the former Homeside Florist property in Riverhead would be transformed into an ‘East End Food Hub.’ (Credit: Rendering courtesy of East End Food Institute) Planning is underway to transform the current East End Food Market into a year-round “East End Food Hub” at the former Homeside Florist property in Riverhead.
RIVERHEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Governor#The Walking#Volunteer Firefighter#Walking Dunes
27east.com

A Sag Harbor Institution: Talking HarborFest With Ellen Dioguardi

Since 1963, HarborFest may have evolved in name, size and scope, but at its core, the Sag Harbor institution has remained the same. The annual festival celebrating the maritime history... more. The annual Maritime Festival in Greenport, set for September 24 and 25, is a way ... by Cailin Riley.
SAG HARBOR, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy