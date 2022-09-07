NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to leading trading card marketplace PWCC Marketplace, LLC, together with its affiliates PWCC Services, LLC and PWCC Vault, LLC (collectively PWCC) on a new $175 million asset-backed credit facility (the Financing) led by WhiteHawk Capital Partners, LP as sole lead arranger and book runner and Wingspire Capital LLC serving as revolver agent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006094/en/ PWCC will use the proceeds of the Financing to create further liquidity for its growing commercial financing business, which provides loan and cash advance offerings to clients using trading cards as collateral. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO