blockworks.co
Franklin Templeton Preps First Institutional Crypto Accounts
$1.4T asset manager’s separately managed accounts to be available to financial advisers and wealth managers via Eaglebrook Advisors’ platform. Franklin Templeton is set to offer cryptocurrency-focused separately managed accounts (SMAs) to investment professionals for the first time. The move is the latest example of a traditional finance giant...
CoinDesk
Crypto Investment-Product Firm 21Shares' Parent Raises $25M, Pushing Valuation to $2B
Crypto investment product firm 21.co raised $25 million in a funding round that gave it a valuation of $2 billion and the cash to develop more crypto product offerings and expand its geographic presence after a recent foray into the U.S. The Zurich, Switzerland-based firm is the newly formed parent...
Credo Technology Group Chief Operating Officer Trades Company's Stock
Yat Tung Lam, Chief Operating Officer at Credo Technology Group CRDO, reported a large insider sell on September 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Lam sold 8,769 shares of Credo Technology Group. The total transaction amounted to $113,418.
tipranks.com
SoFi (SOFI), Block (SQ), or Affirm (AFRM): Which Fintech Stock Scores Wall Street’s “Strong Buy” Rating?
Fintech stocks have plunged this year due to a challenging macro backdrop and the fading of pandemic-induced tailwinds. However, the long-term growth prospects of fintech companies seem strong amid the growing preference for digital transactions. We will discuss three popular fintech names and their potential to navigate through these uncertain times.
KuCoin Partners with Talos, Facilitating Digital Asset Trading Tech Market Adoption
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has entered a partnership with Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology. The partnership will allow KuCoin to streamline institutional access to digital assets and further expand the capabilities of its user base. Additionally, KuCoin will open accounts to Talos institutional users to provide real-time liquidity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005466/en/ KuCoin Partners with Talos, Facilitating Digital Asset Trading Tech Market Adoption (Graphic: Business Wire)
Black Enterprise Closes National Black Business Month With Tech Founder and Investment Banker Andre Swanston
National Black Businesses Month has been a success and Black entrepreneurs are growing every day, but there is still more work to be done according to Andre Swanston. “I would say the biggest barrier is still access to capital,” Swanston told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “There’s been a lot of systemic...
Jim Cramer Has Turned On Cryptocurrency But Is Bullish On Multifamily Real Estate
Millionaire investor and CNBC “Mad Money” talk show host Jim Cramer is veering away from speculative assets. This is not surprising, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance has sent shockwaves across markets, with equities retreating from their July highs last month. During his speech at the Jackson...
Mexican finance leaders plan stock exchange reform to stanch exodus
MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's government and financial institutions will propose a bill this month to change current rules, aiming to attract companies to the country's stock exchange by making it easier to access debt and equities markets, the head of the country's stock market association told Reuters.
srnnews.com
U.S. bank regulator warns of crisis risk from fintech proliferation
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The rise of fintech services and digital banking could spur financial risks and potentially a crisis over the long term, Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, a major U.S. bank regulator, warned on Wednesday. “I believe fintechs and big techs are having a large impact and...
US News and World Report
FTX Ventures Plans to Take 30% Stake in Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital
(Reuters) - FTX Ventures plans to scoop up a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital, the companies said, making it the latest in a flurry of deals by cryptocurrency's white knight Sam Bankman-Fried. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the companies. SkyBridge, the alternative investment firm led by...
Kim Kardashian to launch private equity firm with former Carlyle partner
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and a former partner at Carlyle Group Inc (CG.O) Jay Sammons are launching a new private equity firm focused on investing in consumer and media businesses, according to a joint statement.
D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Leading Trading Card Marketplace PWCC on Its $175 Million Credit Facility with WhiteHawk Capital
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to leading trading card marketplace PWCC Marketplace, LLC, together with its affiliates PWCC Services, LLC and PWCC Vault, LLC (collectively PWCC) on a new $175 million asset-backed credit facility (the Financing) led by WhiteHawk Capital Partners, LP as sole lead arranger and book runner and Wingspire Capital LLC serving as revolver agent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006094/en/ PWCC will use the proceeds of the Financing to create further liquidity for its growing commercial financing business, which provides loan and cash advance offerings to clients using trading cards as collateral. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SoftBank, Naspers, and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway are cutting their iconic bets on Chinese tech stocks
SoftBank, Naspers, and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway are selling Chinese tech stocks. The trio have been cutting their respective stakes in Alibaba, Tencent, and BYD. Berkshire has sold about $600 million of BYD stock, while SoftBank anticipates a $34 billion profit. Some of the world's best investors are cashing out...
How to Invest $1,000: Buy Fractional Shares (of Great Companies)
Buy expensive stocks – or build a whole portfolio – on the cheap. Fractional shares, increasingly available at online brokers including Schwab, Fidelity and Robinhood, allow you to buy a portion of a stock you might not otherwise be able to afford. You can even put together a portfolio of stock snippets, giving you a diversified ownership stake in the best of corporate America, even if you're just starting out and your budget is limited.
CNBC
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on upcoming Ethereum merge, interest in Robinhood deal
FTX Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Capital founder, join CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss why FTX has taken a stake in SkyBridge Capital. Bankman-Fried also weighs in on Ethereum's upcoming merge and the exchange's interest in a Robinhood acquisition.
investing.com
MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing
MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing. MicroStrategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) buyer, entered an agreement with two agents — Cowen and Company and BTIG — to sell its aggregated class A common stock worth $500,000,000, reveals Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. MicroStrategy,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Top Asian Bank DBS Partners with “The Sandbox” to Enter the Metaverse
Leading Asian bank DBS is entering the metaverse to demonstrate how the virtual realm may be utilized for good. In partnership with The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Aninoca Brands, DBS will launch DBS BetterWorld. DBS is a Singapore-based bank that operates in 18 different markets with a focus on Asia...
dailyhodl.com
Auditing Giant KPMG Predicts What’s Coming for Crypto and Blockchain in Second Half of 2022
A new report by global auditing giant KPMG predicts an upcoming slowdown in crypto investments during the second half of 2022. According to KPMG’s Pulse of Fintech H1’22 report, the crypto markets will continue to face challenges in the second half of the year, which should decelerate investor sentiment.
bloomberglaw.com
Securities Association Taps Exchange Lawyer as General Counsel
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association has hired former SEC and NYSE veteran Saima Ahmed as general counsel. Ahmed joins the trade association for the US securities industry from NYSE Regulation Inc., the regulatory arm of the Intercontinental Exchange Inc.-owned New York Stock Exchange. She was a senior director and head of the exchange’s market watch and corporate actions groups.
Alibaba Tops China's Cloud Market List; Scores Brownie Points With Overseas Expansion
Cloud infrastructure services spend in mainland China grew 11% year on year in Q2 2022, reaching $7.3 billion and accounting for 12% of overall global cloud spend, Canalys reports. Contrastingly China's market growth slowed significantly, falling below 20% for the first time versus the high growth momentum of 33% seen...
