

blockworks.co

Franklin Templeton Preps First Institutional Crypto Accounts

$1.4T asset manager’s separately managed accounts to be available to financial advisers and wealth managers via Eaglebrook Advisors’ platform. Franklin Templeton is set to offer cryptocurrency-focused separately managed accounts (SMAs) to investment professionals for the first time. The move is the latest example of a traditional finance giant...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Credo Technology Group Chief Operating Officer Trades Company's Stock

Yat Tung Lam, Chief Operating Officer at Credo Technology Group CRDO, reported a large insider sell on September 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Lam sold 8,769 shares of Credo Technology Group. The total transaction amounted to $113,418.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

SoFi (SOFI), Block (SQ), or Affirm (AFRM): Which Fintech Stock Scores Wall Street’s “Strong Buy” Rating?

Fintech stocks have plunged this year due to a challenging macro backdrop and the fading of pandemic-induced tailwinds. However, the long-term growth prospects of fintech companies seem strong amid the growing preference for digital transactions. We will discuss three popular fintech names and their potential to navigate through these uncertain times.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

KuCoin Partners with Talos, Facilitating Digital Asset Trading Tech Market Adoption

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has entered a partnership with Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology. The partnership will allow KuCoin to streamline institutional access to digital assets and further expand the capabilities of its user base. Additionally, KuCoin will open accounts to Talos institutional users to provide real-time liquidity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005466/en/ KuCoin Partners with Talos, Facilitating Digital Asset Trading Tech Market Adoption (Graphic: Business Wire)
MARKETS
Reuters

Mexican finance leaders plan stock exchange reform to stanch exodus

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's government and financial institutions will propose a bill this month to change current rules, aiming to attract companies to the country's stock exchange by making it easier to access debt and equities markets, the head of the country's stock market association told Reuters.
ECONOMY
srnnews.com

U.S. bank regulator warns of crisis risk from fintech proliferation

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The rise of fintech services and digital banking could spur financial risks and potentially a crisis over the long term, Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, a major U.S. bank regulator, warned on Wednesday. “I believe fintechs and big techs are having a large impact and...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

FTX Ventures Plans to Take 30% Stake in Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital

(Reuters) - FTX Ventures plans to scoop up a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital, the companies said, making it the latest in a flurry of deals by cryptocurrency's white knight Sam Bankman-Fried. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the companies. SkyBridge, the alternative investment firm led by...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Leading Trading Card Marketplace PWCC on Its $175 Million Credit Facility with WhiteHawk Capital

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to leading trading card marketplace PWCC Marketplace, LLC, together with its affiliates PWCC Services, LLC and PWCC Vault, LLC (collectively PWCC) on a new $175 million asset-backed credit facility (the Financing) led by WhiteHawk Capital Partners, LP as sole lead arranger and book runner and Wingspire Capital LLC serving as revolver agent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006094/en/ PWCC will use the proceeds of the Financing to create further liquidity for its growing commercial financing business, which provides loan and cash advance offerings to clients using trading cards as collateral. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CREDITS & LOANS
Kiplinger

How to Invest $1,000: Buy Fractional Shares (of Great Companies)

Buy expensive stocks – or build a whole portfolio – on the cheap. Fractional shares, increasingly available at online brokers including Schwab, Fidelity and Robinhood, allow you to buy a portion of a stock you might not otherwise be able to afford. You can even put together a portfolio of stock snippets, giving you a diversified ownership stake in the best of corporate America, even if you're just starting out and your budget is limited.
STOCKS
investing.com

MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing

MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing. MicroStrategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) buyer, entered an agreement with two agents — Cowen and Company and BTIG — to sell its aggregated class A common stock worth $500,000,000, reveals Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. MicroStrategy,...
STOCKS
crowdfundinsider.com

Top Asian Bank DBS Partners with “The Sandbox” to Enter the Metaverse

Leading Asian bank DBS is entering the metaverse to demonstrate how the virtual realm may be utilized for good. In partnership with The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Aninoca Brands, DBS will launch DBS BetterWorld. DBS is a Singapore-based bank that operates in 18 different markets with a focus on Asia...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Securities Association Taps Exchange Lawyer as General Counsel

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association has hired former SEC and NYSE veteran Saima Ahmed as general counsel. Ahmed joins the trade association for the US securities industry from NYSE Regulation Inc., the regulatory arm of the Intercontinental Exchange Inc.-owned New York Stock Exchange. She was a senior director and head of the exchange’s market watch and corporate actions groups.
ECONOMY

