No.11 Minnesota State scored three goals in the first 17 minutes and went on to defeat Wayne State College 6-0 Friday afternoon in the Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer opener for both teams played in Mankato, Minnesota. The host Mavericks are now 3-1 on the year and 1-0 in the league while the Wildcats fall to 0-3-1 and 0-1 in the NSIC.

WAYNE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO