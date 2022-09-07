Read full article on original website
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Open House Set For Proposed City Projects
A public open house is set for Thursday, September 15 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library in Meeting Room A. The open house will feature information on proposed City projects including street repairs, the Norfolk Police facility expansion, and the master plans for Ta-Ha-Zouka Park Improvements and a new indoor aquatic center in Winter Park.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk boys tennis second at Fremont invite
The Norfolk boys varsity tennis team traveled to Fremont on Friday to compete in the Fremont Invitational held at Fremont High School. The Panthers finished in second place in the seven-team invitational. Team scores: Omaha Westside, 40; Norfolk, 30; Gretna, 25; Columbus, 22; Fremont, 20; Bellevue East, 17; Millard South,...
norfolkneradio.com
Marijuana Grow Operation Located At Wayne County Shooting Location
The investigation continues into a shooting death that happened Wednesday evening in rural Wayne County north of Wisner. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call around 7:15 p.m. at a home at 320 Y Road. Deputies located a man with a gunshot wound. He is identified as...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Catholic boys, Wayne girls win NC cross country invite
The Norfolk Catholic boys and Wayne girls won their respective divisions of the Norfolk Catholic cross country invitational at Skyview Park on Friday. Three-time defending state champion Carson Noecker of Hartington-Newcastle easily won the boys race while two-time defending state champ Jordyn Arens of Crofton cruised to the girls title.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast sees highest 10th day enrollment in a decade
Enrollment continues to rise at Northeast Community College. At the 10th day enrollment report, which is the standard capture of enrollment in higher education, Northeast reported that 5,129 students were enrolled for the fall 2022 semester. Northeast President Dr. Leah Barrett says Northeast has seen its highest 10th day enrollment numbers in ten years.
norfolkneradio.com
Hit and run leads to DUI, drug arrest
A Norfolk woman was arrested after she drove off from a hit and run accident. Captain Mike Bauer says police received a call around 10:15 last night that a vehicle was swerving all over the road and struck a median at 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue. The reporter followed the car to a residence in the 1300 block of Prospect Avenue.
norfolkneradio.com
Thursday's results; Friday's schedule
The Norfolk High girls golf team finished sixth in the 13-team Lincoln North Star Invitational. Elkhorn North’s Julia Karmazin earned medalist honors with a 74. Maddi Fineran paced Norfolk with a 91, good for eighth place…. The Norfolk High boys tennis team defeated South Sioux City 7-2, The Norfolk...
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State football hosts Northern State Saturday night in home opener
Wayne State hosts Northern State in the home opener for the Wildcats Saturday evening with kickoff set for 6 p.m. at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. Both teams are coming off wins in their season openers last week as the Wolves shutout Upper Iowa last Thursday evening in Aberdeen 30-0 while Wayne State posted a 33-28 win at the University of Mary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State falls in NSIC women's soccer opener at No. 11 Minnesota State
No.11 Minnesota State scored three goals in the first 17 minutes and went on to defeat Wayne State College 6-0 Friday afternoon in the Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer opener for both teams played in Mankato, Minnesota. The host Mavericks are now 3-1 on the year and 1-0 in the league while the Wildcats fall to 0-3-1 and 0-1 in the NSIC.
Comments / 0