This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales
Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
10,000 Jobs Coming To New York State Thanks To Major Renovation Of Airport
A major renovation to an airport in New York State is expected to bring 10,000 jobs. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022, about the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. The project was initially expected to break ground in 2020, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2.4 million square foot, state-of-the-art renovation is expected to create 10,000 jobs, including 6,000 construction jobs.
NY Gov. Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday due to the spread of polio. In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. […]
Dr. Robert Spitzer on the future of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act
New York’s new concealed carry law — the Concealed Carry Improvement Act — squeaked through a federal legal challenge in New York earlier this summer, just barely, with U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby calling the law “unconstitutional.”. Dr. Robert Spitzer, distinguished service professor emeritus of...
RV campers share tales from the New York State Fair
For most of its patrons, the New York State Fair is an action-packed day trip consumed with making it to as many of the attractions as possible. For many residents of the Pink Lot, however, the fair itself is a minor detail in a long weekend that holds a deep-seeded sentimentality.
Take The New York State Bow Hunting Class Online
The fall is almost officially here and beyond the excitement of the kids going to school and the start of high school sports and football season is the thrill of the beginning of the hunting season in New York State. If you are interested in archery, and hunting in New...
New York State Museum receives new 9/11 artifacts
This Sunday will mark the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, as well as the crash of United Flight 93 into a Pennsylvania field. With the passage of time, the collection of artifacts from that day has grown. In the...
$1 Million Awarded To SNUG To Open 2 Outreach Programs In New York State
Two New York State cities will be getting SNUG outreach programs soon. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, Friday, September 9, 2022, that $1 million in funding will go to establishing the new programs. The state will fund the SNUG outreach programs in Niagara Falls and Utica. Once established, the two new programs will bring the total SNUG chapters around the state to 14. SNUG is currently in Albany, Bronx, Buffalo, Hempstead, Mt. Vernon, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Syracuse, Rochester, Troy, Wyandanch, and Yonkers.
Can NY State Limit the Speed of Your Vehicle? Yes! As Soon as 2024!
Starting in 2024 you may never get a speeding ticket again. If one New York State Senator has his way you literally would not be capable of exceeding the speed limit in your vehicle. Get used to the term 'Intelligent Speed Assistance' or ISA because if Senate Bill S9528 is...
Rare Sunset Forecasted for New York State
When you think of everyday things that are beautiful, it doesn’t take long for you to get to the weather. Sometimes it’s easy to take for granted the fact we have phenomenons like double rainbows, snow on Christmas Eve or even the Aurora Borealis; which can sometimes be seen as far south as Western New York.
Masking Update Made In New York State
It's been two and a half years since the start of COVID-19 in New York State, and for the rest of the country for that matter. After a long two years, restrictions were finally lifted in states around the United States, as more individuals were vaccinated and boosted, which has allowed us to get back into a sense of normalcy here in thee State of New York.
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs NYC class-size cap with one-year delay
New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Eric Adams holds hands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as he speaks to supporters during his 2021 election victory night party at the Brooklyn Marriott on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor Eric Adams had criticized the bill for failing to identify a funding source to pay for the changes. [ more › ]
Reminder: What is the New York State Leandra’s Law?
Do you keep hearing about people in New York State violating Leandra's Law? This is probably not a good thing that we keep hearing about it. But, do you remember what Leandra's Law is all about?. Is Leandra a person? Was she from New York? What happens when people violate...
Live In New York State? Watch For Cash In Your Mailbox
Welcome back to school! The fall is in the air and the summer is nothing more than great memories and photos on our phones and social media. The back-to-school routine can have it's challenges and it can also have it's benefits. One of them may be waiting in the mailbox outside your home.
Salmon Sold in New York and Surrounding States Recalled
Make sure to check your packages if you've recently purchased salmon. The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of salmon in ten states over potential listeria contamination. Sources say one of the states the salmon was shipped to is New York. If you have this particular brand, the FDA is urging you to throw it away immediately.
Upstate NY waterway ranked #1 in U.S. for bass fishing by Bassmaster Magazine
The St. Lawrence River is the best spot in the U.S. for bass fishing, according to Bassmaster Magazine’s just-released rankings of the ‘100 Best Bass Lakes of 2022.’. The last time New York’s frontier fishery ranked No. 1 for bass fishing was in 2019. Bassmaster Magazine ranked the St. Lawrence River No. 4 in 2021.
NY Declares Polio Emergency as Another County Finds Virus in Wastewater
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday as yet another county announced detection of the virus in wastewater samples, a sign the outbreak continues to spread throughout the Empire State. The governor's declaration came the same day local authorities on Long Island said recent testing...
Low Income Families In New York State Will Soon Get Tax Relief Checks
Certain low-income residents in New York State will be getting millions of dollars in tax relief. Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement today, September 8, 2022. New Yorkers who meet income eligibility will have access to $475 million in tax relief to help their families combat inflation.
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
