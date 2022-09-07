ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales

Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
INCOME TAX
10,000 Jobs Coming To New York State Thanks To Major Renovation Of Airport

A major renovation to an airport in New York State is expected to bring 10,000 jobs. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022, about the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. The project was initially expected to break ground in 2020, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2.4 million square foot, state-of-the-art renovation is expected to create 10,000 jobs, including 6,000 construction jobs.
LIFESTYLE
Dr. Robert Spitzer on the future of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act

New York’s new concealed carry law — the Concealed Carry Improvement Act — squeaked through a federal legal challenge in New York earlier this summer, just barely, with U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby calling the law “unconstitutional.”. Dr. Robert Spitzer, distinguished service professor emeritus of...
POLITICS
RV campers share tales from the New York State Fair

For most of its patrons, the New York State Fair is an action-packed day trip consumed with making it to as many of the attractions as possible. For many residents of the Pink Lot, however, the fair itself is a minor detail in a long weekend that holds a deep-seeded sentimentality.
SYRACUSE, NY
Take The New York State Bow Hunting Class Online

The fall is almost officially here and beyond the excitement of the kids going to school and the start of high school sports and football season is the thrill of the beginning of the hunting season in New York State. If you are interested in archery, and hunting in New...
HOBBIES
New York State Museum receives new 9/11 artifacts

This Sunday will mark the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, as well as the crash of United Flight 93 into a Pennsylvania field. With the passage of time, the collection of artifacts from that day has grown. In the...
ALBANY, NY
$1 Million Awarded To SNUG To Open 2 Outreach Programs In New York State

Two New York State cities will be getting SNUG outreach programs soon. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, Friday, September 9, 2022, that $1 million in funding will go to establishing the new programs. The state will fund the SNUG outreach programs in Niagara Falls and Utica. Once established, the two new programs will bring the total SNUG chapters around the state to 14. SNUG is currently in Albany, Bronx, Buffalo, Hempstead, Mt. Vernon, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Syracuse, Rochester, Troy, Wyandanch, and Yonkers.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Rare Sunset Forecasted for New York State

When you think of everyday things that are beautiful, it doesn’t take long for you to get to the weather. Sometimes it’s easy to take for granted the fact we have phenomenons like double rainbows, snow on Christmas Eve or even the Aurora Borealis; which can sometimes be seen as far south as Western New York.
ENVIRONMENT
Masking Update Made In New York State

It's been two and a half years since the start of COVID-19 in New York State, and for the rest of the country for that matter. After a long two years, restrictions were finally lifted in states around the United States, as more individuals were vaccinated and boosted, which has allowed us to get back into a sense of normalcy here in thee State of New York.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reminder: What is the New York State Leandra’s Law?

Do you keep hearing about people in New York State violating Leandra's Law? This is probably not a good thing that we keep hearing about it. But, do you remember what Leandra's Law is all about?. Is Leandra a person? Was she from New York? What happens when people violate...
POLITICS
Live In New York State? Watch For Cash In Your Mailbox

Welcome back to school! The fall is in the air and the summer is nothing more than great memories and photos on our phones and social media. The back-to-school routine can have it's challenges and it can also have it's benefits. One of them may be waiting in the mailbox outside your home.
POLITICS
Salmon Sold in New York and Surrounding States Recalled

Make sure to check your packages if you've recently purchased salmon. The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of salmon in ten states over potential listeria contamination. Sources say one of the states the salmon was shipped to is New York. If you have this particular brand, the FDA is urging you to throw it away immediately.
ALABAMA STATE
Marcy, NY
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

