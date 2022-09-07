Report: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is Creating More Chances This Season Than Ever Before

An analysis of Mohamed Salah's statistics this season has identified that the Egyptian International is creating more goal-scoring chances, through six games this season, than any other previous season. We will take a look at the data and an explanation for why this is happening.

Mohamed Salah is, by his lofty standards, having a slow start to the season. With only two goals in six games, it would be easy to say that Salah is currently far from his best.

However a recent report from a data analytics expert indicates that his contributions are coming from other areas.

LFCTransferRoom's data analysis expert Pranav has crunched the numbers for us and the results are surprising.

In the previous five seasons before 2022/23 Salah has averaged a respectable 1.8 goal-scoring chances created per game.

IMAGO / PA Images

This season his numbers have skyrocketed to 3.8 goal-scoring chances per game!

This shows a change in how Salah is playing especially when Darwin Nunez is on the pitch. In the past, Salah would always dribble down the right and then try to cut inside for a left-foot blast.

These attempted dribbles would often end up with him losing the ball at the feet of the opposing team's defenders. Now that he has an outlet in Nunez he can put the ball in the box and hope for the connection.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It's encouraging to know that the Salah and Nunez partnership will only get better as time progresses.

We are all hoping this happens today as they face Napoli at home for their first UEFA Champions League game of the new season.