Finding a good moisturizer for your hair is not easy. But finding a moisturizer that works on textured and natural hair can be even harder. Tightly coiled and kinky hair types are often prone to dryness due to the structure of their hair. The naturally spiral shape of their locks makes it difficult for the hair's oils to travel down the hair shaft, leaving your strands looking thirsty and in need of a major hydration boost. As someone with both low-porosity and coarse 4C hair, I'm often wondering what's the right brew of ingredients to revive my dehydrated strands. Well, I answered my own question—and maybe yours, too.

