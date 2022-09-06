Read full article on original website
HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 News will debut a new hour-long newscast at 6 p.m. starting on Monday, Oct. 10, it was announced Friday. The new FOX61 at 6PM – Connecticut’s only hour-long 6 p.m. newscast – will be anchored by Jenn Bernstein, Ben Goldman and chief meteorologist Rachel Frank.
