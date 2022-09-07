ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Here's the TV broadcast map for Eagles at Lions in Week 1

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
The Eagles are just four days away from kicking off their season opener at the Lions, and if you’re not in the Philadelphia area, 506 Sports has you covered.

The Birds will kick the regular season off on Fox, and if you’re in the Philadelphia, Dallas, or New York City area, you’ll get the Eagles and Detroit.

Most of the country will see the 49ers at the Bears, while the southern cities will see the Saints at Falcons and the Jaguars at the Commanders.

FOX EARLY

San Francisco @ Chicago — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Philadelphia @ Detroit — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

New Orleans @ Atlanta — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Jacksonville @ Washington — Chris Myers, Robert Smith

FOX LATE GAMES

Green Bay @ Minnesota — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

NY Giants @ Tennessee — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

CBS Early game

Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

New England @ Miami — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

Baltimore @ NY Jets — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Cleveland @ Carolina — Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Indianapolis @ Houston — Tom McCarthy, Tiki Barber

CBS LATE GAMES

Kansas City @ Arizona — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Las Vegas @ LA Chargers — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

