Here's the TV broadcast map for Eagles at Lions in Week 1
The Eagles are just four days away from kicking off their season opener at the Lions, and if you’re not in the Philadelphia area, 506 Sports has you covered.
The Birds will kick the regular season off on Fox, and if you’re in the Philadelphia, Dallas, or New York City area, you’ll get the Eagles and Detroit.
Most of the country will see the 49ers at the Bears, while the southern cities will see the Saints at Falcons and the Jaguars at the Commanders.
FOX EARLY
San Francisco @ Chicago — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Philadelphia @ Detroit — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
New Orleans @ Atlanta — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Jacksonville @ Washington — Chris Myers, Robert Smith
FOX LATE GAMES
Green Bay @ Minnesota — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
NY Giants @ Tennessee — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
CBS Early game
Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
New England @ Miami — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
Baltimore @ NY Jets — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
Cleveland @ Carolina — Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
Indianapolis @ Houston — Tom McCarthy, Tiki Barber
CBS LATE GAMES
Kansas City @ Arizona — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Las Vegas @ LA Chargers — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
