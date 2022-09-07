Pickens Commissioners approve Gibbs permit, say no to Steve Tate rezone

Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Active investigation | Judge signs warrant to access emails from 3 Douglas County commissioners, tax commissioner
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A warrant indicates the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is launching an investigation into three Douglas County commissioners and the tax commissioner. The GBI confirmed this is an active investigation; a judge signed off on a warrant to access the commissioners' emails dating back to 2018. The investigation centers on a contract the county awarded to D'Ville Solutions, which according to the company's website does tax returns, cleaning, and property management.
Two-year-old safe after going missing in Chattooga County, Georgia Department of Public Safety says
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga — The Georgia Department of Public Safety says a two-year-old is safe after going missing in Summerville on Wednesday. The GSP Aviation unit found the 2-year-old several hundred yards away from the child’s home, according to the department’s Facebook page. The department’s air unit...
WTVCFOX
Chattooga County residents share frustrations amid ongoing water crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — The struggle to get "back to normal" continues across northwest Georgia Thursday. Many people in Chattooga and Floyd Counties still don't have water. What's even more frustrating for these residents, is that some who live right across the line from them do. We spoke to...
allongeorgia.com
Crews from Walker County assist in restoring Menlo’s water
Crews from Walker County helped restore water to Menlo residents by tying Menlo’s lines into Chattooga county water and off of Summerville water. Commissioner Elsberry reached out to Mayor Keen (Menlo) and asked him what they needed to finish hooking up to county water. Elsberry contacted Commissioner Whitfield in...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
111-home subdivision gets green light from Gwinnett Planning Commission
The Gwinnett County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Windance Lake, paving the way for work to begin on the 111-home master-planned community in south Gwinnett County. The 50.87-acre property is located 4130 and 4150 Beaver Road in Loganville and is situated in an area “known for its equestrian...
Washington Examiner
Inquiry: 94% of key 2020 counties wrongly dumped ballot info
A new investigation into the record-keeping of 100 key 2020 battleground counties found that nearly all threw out or mishandled voting documentation they are supposed to keep for 22 months in case an audit is called. Instead of complying with the 22-month requirement spelled out in the Civil Rights Act...
chattanoogacw.com
"We're a family:" Football brings Chattooga County residents together during water crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Trion schools are not far from the city of Summerville where water has been out for the past week. Many students and staff at Trion live in Summerville and are tackling the challenges without water daily. Yet there's one thing this week that has brought...
‘They gave us very short notice:’ Family devastated after Gwinnett care center announces closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has announced it is closing in just a few weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and spoke with family members who depended on the center. They told Washington they are devastated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Donations being accepted to help Neal family after house explosion
Bulldog Nation is being asked to come together in the next days to help out a family who lost their
pickensprogress.com
Pickens Coin Club’s fall show coming Sept. 17
Coin collectors, buyers and those who are simply curious will find themselves immersed in all facets of the hobby at the Fall Coin Show in Jasper on Sept. 17, 2022. “Learning about coins from the United States and around the world is a non-stop lesson in history, how our free market operates and the people involved have all sorts of approaches and personalities in what they collect,” said Chris Paire of Canton, president of the Pickens County Coin Club which hosts the coin show twice each year. “It is much more than simply collecting; it is a great way to meet people and to build something of value for the future.”
fox5atlanta.com
Parents frustrated over Pickens County's response to school bus issues
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens County Board of Education held its first regular board meeting since two bus drivers were arrested for DUI and a student on a bus attacked a third employee. The incidents all happened just days apart in the last month, but during Thursday’s meeting those...
weisradio.com
Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
Roads closed in Floyd County after early morning train collision; no injuries reported
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Several roads were closed Saturday morning in Floyd County after an early morning train collision, authorities reported. According to the Floyd County Police Department, there were no injuries in the incident and no "escape of contents from containers." It happened at a railroad crossing in...
nowhabersham.com
Demorest woman charged in shooting outside United Community Bank
The woman who fired a gun outside the United Community Bank in Cornelia last week has been charged with reckless conduct, online jail records show. Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn of Demorest was arrested and released from the Habersham County Detention Center on Friday. The charge against her is a misdemeanor. Sheriff-Welborn...
CBS 46
Summerville: Officials focus on ending boil water notice one week after major flooding
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Summerville has issued a precautionary boil water advisory due to severe flooding at the water treatment plant on September 4. “There is the potential a health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure,” the release stated.
What is 'theft by deception'? | 2 Cobb deputies killed while serving warrant
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday night, two Cobb County deputies were shot and killed during an attempt to serve a warrant at a residence near John Ward and Hampton Glen Drive. After the shooting, an hours-long SWAT standoff took place and two suspects were taken into custody. Cobb...
Watch: Police procession as body of fallen Cobb County deputy escorted from scene
MARIETTA, Ga. — It was a somber moment Thursday night as a procession was held for a fallen Cobb County deputy being taken away in an ambulance. Two Cobb deputies were killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant at a home in a Marietta neighborhood, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Cobb Police, along with other law enforcement agencies responded to the incident in the Hampton Glen area, near the McNeel Farms neighborhood.
Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case
Mitzi Bickers, a pastor and political consultant, was sentenced Thursday to serve 14 years in prison for her role in the Atlanta City Hall corruption investigation.
allongeorgia.com
IMPORTANT UPDATE: Flooding Relief Assistance
Governor Kemp officially requested emergency assistance for those affected by the flooding in Chattooga County from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). If FEMA determines that federal assistance is warranted, the request will be sent to the President of the United States for approval. If the President signs the federal...
290-acre project aims to bring warehouses, nearly 800 apartments to Gwinnett
A developer is proposing an unusual mix of hundreds of apartments and millions of square feet of warehouse space in Gwinnett County.
