The resiliency of restaurant owners and workers is impressive. Christina Tkacik covers food news for The Baltimore Banner. In the wake of the pandemic, restaurants are dealing with the pressures of inflation, supply-chain delays, and the labor shortage. These pressure may be reflected on menus, "So if you’ve gone to a restaurant and you’ve noticed, ‘Oh, this restaurant only has like five items on their menu,’ there’s a lot of cost savings that comes with having a short menu.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO