fgcuathletics.com
Volleyball Sweeps Georgia Southern, Shomaker Records 1,000th Career Kill
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - FGCU wrapped up play at the Sunshine Invitational with a 3-0 sweep of Georgia Southern Saturday. Erin Shomaker (Granville, Ohio) reached the 1,000 career kill milestone in the win over the Sun Belt foe. Shoemaker became the fifth Eagle to ever reach 1,000 career kills. Place. Name...
fgcuathletics.com
Men's Golf Finishes Eighth, Fallotico Places Top 10 Individually
DURHAM, N.C. - FGCU Men's Golf finished eighth at the Rod Myers Invitational Saturday to begin the fall season. The Rod Myers Invitational, hosted by Duke University, comprised of seven top-55 programs. #49 Alabama captured both the team and individual titles. The Crimson Tide posted a team to-par score of -13, 851.
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Soccer Set to Host FIU
Match 7 FGCU (2-4) vs FIU (2-3) Date // Time Sunday, September 11 // 1 p.m. Location Fort Myers, Fla. // Pickering Field at the FGCU Soccer Complex. FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's soccer team returns home on Sunday as they welcome Florida International to Pickering Field. The Eagles are 2-4 on the season and are coming off a tough 5-0 loss at #8 Florida State while FIU is 2-3 and have not played an official match since last Sunday when they fell to Lipscomb. Its game on Thursday against Alabama A&M was deemed a no contest in the 22nd minute due to lightning.
fgcuathletics.com
Volleyball Rallies Past VCU, Battled Ranked Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - FGCU volleyball split Friday's matchups at the Sunshine Invitational. The Eagles opened the day with a 3-1 victory over VCU but fell to #16 Florida 3-0 in the night cap. "Really pleased with the way our team responded in the morning match after a tough first set,"...
fgcuathletics.com
Cherichella Tied For First After Day One At Rod Myers Invitational
DURHAM, N.C. - FGCU Men's Golf carded the lowest second round among all participating programs Friday at the Rod Myers Invitational. The Rod Myers Invitational features seven programs ranked in the top-55, according to Golfstat. FGCU's second-round 280 helped the Eagles climb up three spots on the team leaderboard, currently...
fgcuathletics.com
Men’s Soccer Delivers 2-0 Victory at Georgia Southern
STATESBORO, Ga. – The FGCU men's soccer team (2-0-1) produced a goal in both the first and second half to defeat Sun Belt Conference (SBC) member Georgia Southern (0-4-0) on Friday night at Eagle Feld at Erk Park for its second win of the season. Graduate forward Aedon Kyra...
fgcuathletics.com
#8 Florida State Uses Strong Second Half to Take Down Women's Soccer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A second-half outburst by #8 Florida State led the Seminoles to a 5-0 victory over the FGCU women's soccer team, Thursday night. The Eagles fall to 2-4-0 on the season while the defending national champions improve to 3-0-2. "Despite the result, I thought we played well, especially in the first half," said head coach Jim Blankenship. "They are one of the best teams in the country and once they got on the board, it kind of got away from us, but there are definitely things we can use from this game to help us in the future."
CBS Sports
LOOK: Florida State unveils 'icy white' uniforms for Louisville game
When Florida State visits Louisville later in September, it will do so in some new threads. On Friday, the Seminoles unveiled their "icy white" uniforms that include white helmets. Known for its popular garnet and gold color scheme, Florida State is taking a more minimalist approach for its game against...
FSU football: What did we learn from Louisville/UCF game?
FSU football will have their biggest game this season when they travel to Louisville Friday night. It’s the biggest game because it’s the next game on the schedule, but they need a win to avoid undoing all of the goodwill captured from the LSU win. I wrote three...
nypressnews.com
Local QB from Chino Hills Stars at Florida A&M
After a record-setting prep career at Eleanor Roosevelt in Eastvale, QB Jeremy Moussa has had many stops and starts before finding a home at Florida A&M. Chris Hayre catches up with the Chino Hills native.
USF professor, student sue Florida over ‘Stop WOKE Act’
A University of South Florida student and professor are suing state education officials and the USF Board of Trustees over Florida's Stop WOKE Act.
Louisiana Sends Seminole Fans Home with Unique Souvenir
Fans of football in Louisiana may have sent fans of FSU home with a unique souvenir from Sunday's game. Louisiana is known for being a hospitable and giving place and apparently, at last Sunday's game in New Orleans, several thousand Florida State fans left the game with a unique souvenir.
clayconews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL - Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications for the Office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis is reporting the following concerning the the Governor's Executive Order to activate the Florida National Guard in Tallahassee. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
WINKNEWS.com
More apartment complexes are coming to SWFL
In this Gulfshore Business report, it may seem like everywhere you look new apartments are going up across southwest Florida, but what’s behind all the development?. While it may seem like only a few years ago there were only a few apartment complexes, well those times have changed. Gary...
floridapolitics.com
No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions
'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January
TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
southfloridareporter.com
Takeaways From Tallahassee — Do We Have To Let It Linger?
Floridians’ arrest records might be costing the state $40 billion a year. The Alliance for Safety and Justice and Associated Industries of Florida joined forces to release a report Wednesday on the impact arrest records have on Floridians who want to join the workforce. More than 6 million Floridians...
Kevin Ruane – “the Good Olde Boys Club: Strong in Lee County
Friends of Kevin Ruane PAC Expenditures Check out the names in BOLD. Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane PAC gave money to ALL the Lee Commission campaigns including the CECIL PENDERGRASS CAMPAIGN which has taken money from the KKK in the past. Does Kevin Ruane support the KKK also?. 2020 P6...
WCTV
Professor, Student Challenge Controversial New Law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A professor, a student and an organization at the University of South Florida have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms — a law Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.”
