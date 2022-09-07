CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE: Cartersville wins, 42-0. Week 4 of high school football has arrived in Cartersville, a place where opponents' dreams of victory often disappear. The idea of beating the Purple Hurricanes in their house is almost unthinkable, as you wouldn't be able to find a single team with a victory at Weinman Stadium since 2011. Only one team has ever accomplished the feat of knocking off Cartersville in the regular season -- regardless of home or away -- since 2014, compiling a 78-1 regular season record in that span.

CARTERSVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO