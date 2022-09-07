Bitcoin and gold are bad long-term investments, said Eugene Fama, 2013 Nobel laureate in economics and Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago. “This is a case where the market hasn’t figured out [Bitcoin] has no value,” he said. “At the moment, I guess even the crooks don’t transact and hold it. They’ll probably transact in it, then give it up quickly for something else because it’s just too risky.”

