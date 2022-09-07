If there was ever a notable reason to postpone a major fight, the passing of a nearly hundred year old widely beloved monarch would probably be it. In what should come as a surprise to no one, tomorrow’s Claressa Shields – Savannah Marshall fight for the undisputed middleweight championship of the world has been postponed. The Queen died yesterday at the age of 96 in Scotland. She had been England’s longest reigning monarch, having occupied the throne for 70 years. Promotional outlet Boxxer, the force behind Saturday’s scheduled matchup, released an official statement regarding the postponement on Friday.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO