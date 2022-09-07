Comstock Park — Robin Picarazzi is the new principal of Stoney Creek Elementary. SNN gets to know her in this edition of Meet Your Administrators. Robin Picarazzi was looking for a new position closer to home after more than four years as an instructional coach in Greenville Public Schools. When she met with the interviewing team at Comstock Park, made up of principals, teachers and administrators, she said she was immediately impressed by the warmth and the community spirit.

