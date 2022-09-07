ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Springs, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
schoolnewsnetwork.org

‘Whatever it takes’ to make a positive impact

Caledonia — Lance Jones is the new Paris Ridge Elementary School Principal. SNN gets to know him in this edition of Meet Your Administrators. Assistant principal and athletic director, Lakeview High School. Math teacher, Kenowa Hills High School. Teacher, Bolton High School, Memphis, Tennessee. Jones began his career in...
CALEDONIA, MI
schoolnewsnetwork.org

Community spirit impresses new Stoney Creek principal

Comstock Park — Robin Picarazzi is the new principal of Stoney Creek Elementary. SNN gets to know her in this edition of Meet Your Administrators. Robin Picarazzi was looking for a new position closer to home after more than four years as an instructional coach in Greenville Public Schools. When she met with the interviewing team at Comstock Park, made up of principals, teachers and administrators, she said she was immediately impressed by the warmth and the community spirit.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
schoolnewsnetwork.org

New interim superintendent aims to build a culture of ‘we’

Sparta — A familiar face has taken over as interim superintendent following Pete Bush’s retirement on Aug. 12. Joel Stoner, previously Sparta’s assistant superintendent, was named to the interim post for one year. He has worked in the district since 2000. “It’s been 23 great years. It’s...
SPARTA, MI
schoolnewsnetwork.org

Retired officer, new school resource officers focus on relationships

Wyoming — On a comfy chair in Mike Moore’s office, a boy took some time to work through his thoughts after having a tough morning and needing a break in his school day. After talking for a while, the boy was ready to return to class. Moore encouraged him: “C’mon. I’ll walk you down. Sound good?”
WYOMING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Cedar Springs, MI
schoolnewsnetwork.org

A new teacher contemplates her legacy on the first day

Northview — As a Creedence Clearwater Revival song played on the speakers of her computer last week, Allison Blackford readied her Crossroads Middle School classroom for the first day on Sept. 6. Even before her career has begun, she said she thinks about her teaching legacy “all the time.”...
GRANDVILLE, MI
Fox17

Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Cs Middle School
schoolnewsnetwork.org

Town hall meetings to discuss facilities plan

Grand Rapids — Scholars, staff, families and community members are invited to participate in the district’s Facilities Master Plan process by weighing in at town hall meetings and through an online survey. The first town hall is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Harrison Park Academy. The Facilities...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Muskegon Director of Public Safety addresses staffing shortages

Facing substantial staffing shortages, Muskegon’s new Director of Public Safety says the Lakeshore needs more firemen, and more cops. After being sworn in as Muskegon’s new Director of Police Safety last week, new Police and Fire Chief Timothy Kozal inherits departments he says that are currently understaffed. “We...
MUSKEGON, MI
schoolnewsnetwork.org

District launches updated website

Grand Rapids—An extensively updated GRPS.org represents the district’s 44 schools with easy-to-navigate information, photos, videos, video tours and news, said the district’s communications coordinator. “It looks great; it feels great. It’s the now – something we have been needing for a long time,” said Javier Cervantes, while...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Ascension hires new administrator for Allegan, Plainwell

Ascension Borgess is pleased to announce Natalie Ryder, MBA-HM, MSN, RN, NE-BC, as administrator of Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital in Allegan and Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital in Plainwell. In addition, Ryder will continue in her current role as administrator of Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac. Ryder is a registered nurse and...
PLAINWELL, MI
WOOD

Get the best oncology & blood disease care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Getting a cancer diagnosis is something no one ever wants to go through but if you do get that diagnosis, you want to make sure you have the best possible treatment. Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan offers state-of-the-art care with a personal touch to treat a wide variety of oncology, blood diseases and disorders.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Good Things Along The Lakeshore

Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. High School student launches bilingual tutoring program. Holland Christian...
HOLLAND, MI
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
AdWeek

Former Reporter Loses Lawsuit Against WZZM

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A former WZZM reporter has had her lawsuit against the station dismissed by a judge, who said it was her work habits that got her fired, not discrimination.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Zaloma's Pizza in Muskegon closes its doors

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Zaloma's Pizza Company, a family-owned restaurant in Muskegon, announced on Facebook Tuesday that its last day of business was Sunday, Sept. 4. Zaloma's opened in 2017 by Lisa and Todd Haugh. The name is a combination of the couple's three children, Zach, Logan and Maddie, who helped run the restaurant when it first opened.
MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy