schoolnewsnetwork.org
‘Whatever it takes’ to make a positive impact
Caledonia — Lance Jones is the new Paris Ridge Elementary School Principal. SNN gets to know him in this edition of Meet Your Administrators. Assistant principal and athletic director, Lakeview High School. Math teacher, Kenowa Hills High School. Teacher, Bolton High School, Memphis, Tennessee. Jones began his career in...
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Community spirit impresses new Stoney Creek principal
Comstock Park — Robin Picarazzi is the new principal of Stoney Creek Elementary. SNN gets to know her in this edition of Meet Your Administrators. Robin Picarazzi was looking for a new position closer to home after more than four years as an instructional coach in Greenville Public Schools. When she met with the interviewing team at Comstock Park, made up of principals, teachers and administrators, she said she was immediately impressed by the warmth and the community spirit.
schoolnewsnetwork.org
New interim superintendent aims to build a culture of ‘we’
Sparta — A familiar face has taken over as interim superintendent following Pete Bush’s retirement on Aug. 12. Joel Stoner, previously Sparta’s assistant superintendent, was named to the interim post for one year. He has worked in the district since 2000. “It’s been 23 great years. It’s...
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Retired officer, new school resource officers focus on relationships
Wyoming — On a comfy chair in Mike Moore’s office, a boy took some time to work through his thoughts after having a tough morning and needing a break in his school day. After talking for a while, the boy was ready to return to class. Moore encouraged him: “C’mon. I’ll walk you down. Sound good?”
schoolnewsnetwork.org
A new teacher contemplates her legacy on the first day
Northview — As a Creedence Clearwater Revival song played on the speakers of her computer last week, Allison Blackford readied her Crossroads Middle School classroom for the first day on Sept. 6. Even before her career has begun, she said she thinks about her teaching legacy “all the time.”...
'How is this fair?': Coopersville woman not refunded for Meijer issues for almost 4 months
WALKER, Mich. — Issues at Meijer continue to linger months after their card readers had problems at stores around Michigan. A Coopersville woman reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for help after she still hadn't gotten all her money back. Back in May and June, Meijer said they...
Fox17
Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Cascade Township
Nearly six years after Chick-fil-A first set up shop in West Michigan, the fast food chain is getting ready to open its 10th area restaurant.
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Town hall meetings to discuss facilities plan
Grand Rapids — Scholars, staff, families and community members are invited to participate in the district’s Facilities Master Plan process by weighing in at town hall meetings and through an online survey. The first town hall is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Harrison Park Academy. The Facilities...
wgvunews.org
Muskegon Director of Public Safety addresses staffing shortages
Facing substantial staffing shortages, Muskegon’s new Director of Public Safety says the Lakeshore needs more firemen, and more cops. After being sworn in as Muskegon’s new Director of Police Safety last week, new Police and Fire Chief Timothy Kozal inherits departments he says that are currently understaffed. “We...
Mastodon unearthed in Kent Co. a ‘pretty rare’ find
The Grand Rapids Public Museum and University of Michigan researchers have solved a little more of the mystery surrounding a set of mastodon bones unearthed near the Kent-Newaygo county line.
schoolnewsnetwork.org
District launches updated website
Grand Rapids—An extensively updated GRPS.org represents the district’s 44 schools with easy-to-navigate information, photos, videos, video tours and news, said the district’s communications coordinator. “It looks great; it feels great. It’s the now – something we have been needing for a long time,” said Javier Cervantes, while...
Grand Rapids Chamber addresses ongoing downtown issues
The efforts continue to clean up and make the city of Grand Rapids a safer place. FOX 17 caught up with the Chamber of Commerce Wednesday to find out if they're seeing any progress.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Ascension hires new administrator for Allegan, Plainwell
Ascension Borgess is pleased to announce Natalie Ryder, MBA-HM, MSN, RN, NE-BC, as administrator of Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital in Allegan and Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital in Plainwell. In addition, Ryder will continue in her current role as administrator of Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac. Ryder is a registered nurse and...
WOOD
Get the best oncology & blood disease care
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Getting a cancer diagnosis is something no one ever wants to go through but if you do get that diagnosis, you want to make sure you have the best possible treatment. Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan offers state-of-the-art care with a personal touch to treat a wide variety of oncology, blood diseases and disorders.
whtc.com
Good Things Along The Lakeshore
Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. High School student launches bilingual tutoring program. Holland Christian...
Harmony Hall set to close in October
Harmony Brewing Company’s Harmony Hall location near Bridge Street will be closing after seven years of operation because it has outgrown its facility.
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
AdWeek
Former Reporter Loses Lawsuit Against WZZM
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A former WZZM reporter has had her lawsuit against the station dismissed by a judge, who said it was her work habits that got her fired, not discrimination.
Zaloma's Pizza in Muskegon closes its doors
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Zaloma's Pizza Company, a family-owned restaurant in Muskegon, announced on Facebook Tuesday that its last day of business was Sunday, Sept. 4. Zaloma's opened in 2017 by Lisa and Todd Haugh. The name is a combination of the couple's three children, Zach, Logan and Maddie, who helped run the restaurant when it first opened.
