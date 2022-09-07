Read full article on original website
Phillis Leah Brown
Phillis Leah Brown, age 63 of Manchester, TN passed away on September 08 2022 at her home after a 5 year battle with cancer. She was born in Hawthorne, CA on May 20, 1959 to the late Horace Phillip Darnell and Roberta Currie Darnell. In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by her sister Sandra Gale Tucker, brothers Jeff Darnell, Bobby Darnell and her best dog Roscoe. She worked at PCA for years before working at Carrier. She was a 2008 graduate of Motlow State Community College. She then worked for Arnold Golf Course. She was a member at Liberty Outreach in Estill Springs before becoming a member of Trinity Baptist of Manchester. She has many friends at both churches that she considered family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, kayaking, camping and crafting. She was a very determined person and found no task too difficult. She loved her family and took pride in the individuals they have become. She enjoyed being an active member of the church prior to Covid and missed being involved. She found comfort and peace in knowing her destiny due to her faith. She is survived by her husband Robert Brown of 46 years, sons Michael (Shannon) Brown of Estill Springs, Jonathan (Brittany) Brown of Virginia and daughter Lori (Arron) Harrison of Manchester and dog Spanky. Her grandkids Ethan (Tiffany) Brown, Abigale (Josh) Grimes, Karrie (Zachary) Lendley, Kyler Brown, Randal Harrison, Nathaniel Brown and Brent Brown. Her great grandchildren Ana Lendley, Jaiden Brown, Ariel Brown and Ezra Grimes. Her sisters Lynne (Dwight) Little of Chattanooga, Mary (Gary) Langston of GA and brother Gary Darnell . She has many family members and friends that were so special in her life but in fear of forgetting someone we will not name them. You know who you are and what you meant to her. Visitation with the family will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Jerry Pullum and Brad Brinkley officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery. Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family.
Ricky Joe Knight
Knight, Ricky Joe, of Moore County, passed this life on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 65. Ricky was born in Manchester to the late Grady and Mildred Louise Huddleston Knight. During his life, he worked as a Locksmith at AEDC in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, Ricky was preceded in death by one brother, Calvin “Lynn” Knight; one sister, Anita Davenport; one nephew, Jason Knight; one great-niece, Kaylee Knight; and two brothers-in-law, Rick Richter and Dallon Thomas. He is survived by four sisters, Donna (E.J.) Wells, Brenda (Jim) Oliver, Sandra Richter, and Melissa (David) Brazier; two brothers, Grady (Sue) Knight Jr. and Danny (Linda) Knight; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-1:45pm. Entombment will immediately follow at 2:00pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Bro. Eddie Canady officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Robert “Bobby” Davis Holt, Jr
Robert “Bobby” Davis Holt, Jr., age 57, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Manchester, TN. Bobby was born in Manchester, TN on August 1, 1965, to his parents Robert Davis Holt Sr. and Mary Jackie Prosser Holt. He was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of American Legion Post 43 in Tullahoma, TN, and a member of First Christian Church in Tullahoma, TN. Mr. Holt served his community as a member of the Hillsboro Masonic Lodge #382. He was a Motlow Alumni, and his most recent occupation was with the State of Tennessee Department of Corrections in Maintenance. Mr. Holt was also employed with Charter Communications for many years and a certified Harley Davison Mechanic. He loved fishing, hunting, beekeeping, and his motorcycles. He was an animal lover who rescued and cared for many animals over the years. Mr. Holt was a giving person who enjoyed helping people and never expected anything in return. Mr. Holt was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Mary Pauline and Johnny Clyde Prosser, and Odell and Minnie Holt along with his beloved Rottweiler, Scooter. In addition to his parents, Mr. Holt is survived by his wife, Teresa Holt; beloved dog, Roxie; children, Amanda and Brandon; sister, Lynne Holt; six grandchildren; nephews, Justin Goode and Jason (Mary Beth) Goode; niece, Jessica Daily. Visitation with the family will be held Friday, September 9, 2022, from 12:00pm noon until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Murdock officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN with military honors. Donations in his memory may be made to the Coffee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 252, Manchester, TN 37349. Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Holt family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com.
Youth field events, kids get in free until 4pm Friday at the Coffee County Fair
The 165th Coffee County Fair officially has only a couple of days remaining before wrapping up Saturday night. The big events for Friday include Youth Field Events, an ice cream eating contest, and a beard and mullet contest. Admission on Friday is $10 after 4 PM. Admission is free before 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders drop Shelbyville 3-1
Coffee County Central volleyball team pulled its record to even on the season at 6-6 with a 3-1 win over Shelbyville Thursday afternoon in Bedford County. The Lady Raiders won 25-20, 19-25, 25-19 and 25-19. CHS got contributions from multiple people. Junior Zowee Dillard ripped off 11 kills , and...
Franklin County grand jury indicts suspects for multiple charges in overdose death
Ella Alexandrea Miller was indicted Tuesday (Sept. 6, 2022) by the Franklin County Grand Jury for Second Degree Murder and other charges for her alleged involvement in the overdose death of Mathew Sanders, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s office. Gregory Wyatt Cone was also indicted by the grand...
FOOTBALL: Raiders fall to top ranked Patriots 28-14
Coffee County Central outscored the top ranked Page Patriots 14-7 in the second half. But it wasn’t enough to overcome a poor start. The Raiders fell behind 21-0 on the road Friday night and tried to scrap back, but ultimately lost 28-14 at Page High School (no. 1 Class 5A).
