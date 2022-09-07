Phillis Leah Brown, age 63 of Manchester, TN passed away on September 08 2022 at her home after a 5 year battle with cancer. She was born in Hawthorne, CA on May 20, 1959 to the late Horace Phillip Darnell and Roberta Currie Darnell. In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by her sister Sandra Gale Tucker, brothers Jeff Darnell, Bobby Darnell and her best dog Roscoe. She worked at PCA for years before working at Carrier. She was a 2008 graduate of Motlow State Community College. She then worked for Arnold Golf Course. She was a member at Liberty Outreach in Estill Springs before becoming a member of Trinity Baptist of Manchester. She has many friends at both churches that she considered family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, kayaking, camping and crafting. She was a very determined person and found no task too difficult. She loved her family and took pride in the individuals they have become. She enjoyed being an active member of the church prior to Covid and missed being involved. She found comfort and peace in knowing her destiny due to her faith. She is survived by her husband Robert Brown of 46 years, sons Michael (Shannon) Brown of Estill Springs, Jonathan (Brittany) Brown of Virginia and daughter Lori (Arron) Harrison of Manchester and dog Spanky. Her grandkids Ethan (Tiffany) Brown, Abigale (Josh) Grimes, Karrie (Zachary) Lendley, Kyler Brown, Randal Harrison, Nathaniel Brown and Brent Brown. Her great grandchildren Ana Lendley, Jaiden Brown, Ariel Brown and Ezra Grimes. Her sisters Lynne (Dwight) Little of Chattanooga, Mary (Gary) Langston of GA and brother Gary Darnell . She has many family members and friends that were so special in her life but in fear of forgetting someone we will not name them. You know who you are and what you meant to her. Visitation with the family will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Jerry Pullum and Brad Brinkley officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery. Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family.

