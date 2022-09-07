Read full article on original website
Residents near Saltsburg Road, Almar Drive construction feeling effects of heavy traffic
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Car after car turned around at the intersection of Saltsburg Road and Almar Drive due to construction, but neighbors say it is dangerous and that more signs should be posted ahead. “I like to get out and walk, but I’m afraid to walk anymore,” said...
Remains identified as missing Somerset County woman
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Remains found after an extensive search of the Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township have been positively identified as Tammy Berkey, who was reported missing in August, according to the Somerset County Acting District Attorney. State police were called to perform a Welfare check for Tammy Berkey at a residence along […]
Route 8 North Motorcycle Crash Results In Death
At least one person died and another was seriously injured as a result of a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Slippery Rock Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4 p.m. Friday for the collision between a car and motorcycle on Route 8 North near the intersection with Branchton Road.
Mt. Pleasant Twp. property owner blames flooding on storm drain replacement delays
Shannon Pologruto frets when it rains. She knows just a moderate storm, such as the cell that moved through the Mt. Pleasant Township area Tuesday night, will result in substantial flooding at the Diamond Street apartment building she owns with her husband. “We had two feet of water around the...
State police: 2 people dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County, state police say. Troopers responded to Branchton Road and Route 8 in Slippery Rock Township at around 4 p.m. Friday for reports of a motorcycle and vehicle crash. 68-year-old Gary Redmond...
Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission
Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
No-cost pre-K program to accept more children in Greensburg, Mt. Pleasant areas thanks to state funding
Since Frock Childcare Learning Center began offering a free pre-K program, the center has served a “broader range” of local children and families, Frock teacher Lauren Markiewicz said. Two years ago, the Mt. Pleasant center partnered with the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette to offer Pre-K Counts, a...
About $1M worth of suspected cocaine seized in turnpike traffic stop in Mt. Pleasant Township
A man who police said took a cross-country flight was found Thursday with 26 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County, according to court papers. The cocaine would have an street value of about $1 million, according to Trooper Steve Limani. Troopers...
Resurfacing project to begin in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on Monday, September 12, on a resurfacing project. The resurfacing project will cover 4.2 miles of PA 601 from PA 985 to Deeter Road in Lincoln and Jenner townships. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work under daylight traffic […]
Churches hold prayer walk to honor gun violence victims
PITTSBURGH — Four churches held a prayer walk to honor victims of gun violence Saturday morning. Eastminister Presbyterian Church, Valley View Presbyterian Church, East Liberty Presbyterian Church and Cavalry Episcopal Church conducted the walk. At each church, T-shirts were lined displaying the name, age and death date of each person who lost their life to gun violence in Allegheny County this year.
Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line
Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
Report: 2 stabbed in Bethel Park
A man and a woman were stabbed during an argument in the parking lot of a Bethel Park motel Thursday afternoon, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. The two people were fighting in the parking lot of Crowne Plaza Hotel & Suites along Fort Couch Road when the stabbing occurred during a domestic dispute.
Gas firm and residents clash over plans to drill near a public school in Elizabeth
A public hearing process over an application for a permit to build another gas well in Elizabeth is shaping up to be a weeks-long affair. The applicant, Canonsburg-based Olympus Energy, wants to build a well pad and an interconnect pad off route 51 in Elizabeth, a township that already houses 38 gas wells. To move forward with the plans, the firm needs to obtain a conditional use permit.
Paving Work Delayed On Rt. 422/Rt. 28 Ramps In Armstrong
A paving project in Armstrong County has been rescheduled due to impending weather this weekend. Originally, PennDOT officials said work on the Route 422 and Route 28 interchange would start Friday night. However, that has now been rescheduled for next weekend. The work is expected to run from 7 p.m....
Police: Man shot, killed at Penn Hills gas station
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside a car in Penn Hills Friday evening. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video player above. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 video showed several police cars responding to a...
Man jumps, dies after brake failure in Somerset County, police report
Update: A man died after he jumped from his vehicle after he experienced brake failure, according to state police out of Somerset County. The man was identified by police as 42-year-old Alexander Johnson, of Mississippi. Johnson was traveling along Cumberland Highway (SR 160) when his vehicle suffered a “mechanical failure with its breaking system” just […]
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries across 3 counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties. KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup...
MISSING: Altoona Police looking for missing man
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Altoona man. Patrick Johnstone was last seen in Altoona, according to the Altoona Police Department’s Facebook page. His last known contact was in August 2022. Police are asking anyone with information about Johnstone’s whereabouts to contact the […]
One in custody after police incident in West End area of Johnstown
UPDATE: Cambria County 911 said Laurel Avenue in Johnstown is open as police have cleared the area as of 2 p.m. According to the Johnstown Police Department, they were called to the area Tuesday night for a report of a domestic violence situation. They received another call Wednesday that the man had returned, and given […]
Runners come together in North Park to honor woman killed while jogging
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It wasn’t your typical morning run Friday for many local runners. More than 30 runners met at North Park at 4:20 Friday morning, the time Eliza Fletcher was out running when she was attacked and killed. Fletcher was a teacher and mother who was...
