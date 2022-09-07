ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

luxury-houses.net

This $3.995 Million Mountain Contemporary Home with Jaw Dropping Views in Kamas is Perfect for The Outdoor Enthusiast

The Home in Kamas, a mountain contemporary estate with jaw-dropping views of the Jordanelle Reservoir and Mayflower ski slopes featuring well-thought out floor plan is now available for sale. This home located at 13231 N Deer Canyon Dr, Kamas, Utah offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Traci Farrell (Phone: 435-631-2867) at Windermere RE Utah – Park Ave for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Kamas.
KAMAS, UT
SuncoastPost

Ray Collins Spends Twelve Hours in Salt Lake City

I’m the kind that likes to make the most of vacations, jam as much as I can into one day—and sleep later. After a great week in Park City, Utah, I thought it would have been short-sighted not to spend time in the city in which we flew in and out. So, we saved our final day to absorb the capital of Utah, Salt Lake City!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Opa! Head to the Salt Lake Greek Festival

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 46th Annual Salt Lake Greek Festival is underway this weekend in downtown Salt Lake City. This is one of Utah’s largest cultural festivals and the largest Greek Festival west of the Mississippi River. Event Details:. Holy Trinity Cathedral 279 South...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
nomadlawyer.org

7 Thrilling Places In Salt Lake You Must Visit

Salt Lake City is a beautiful place to visit if you are visiting the Utah area. Its most famous landmark is the Salt Lake Temple, which is used by Mormons to renew their faith and build strong relationships. This impressive structure is open for tourists year-round, but you must be a member of the Mormon Church to enter.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fast Casual

Cafe Rio adding 3 stores in Utah

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, which opened in 1997 in southern Utah, is adding three locations to its home state by year's end. "We're thrilled to be opening three more locations in our home state of Utah," CEO Steve Vaughan said in a company press release. "With these openings, we'll be able to offer more opportunities for Utahans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods. We're proud to be a growing Utah-based company, where we have some of our most dedicated and fantastic fans."
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
UTAH STATE
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
UTAH STATE
jacobbarlow.com

The Rebirth of a River

Before 1940, the middle Provo River meandered relatively freely through Heber Valley. It was a haven for wildlife and offered outstanding fishing. From the 1940’s to the 1960’s, the river was dammed, diked, and channelized by Federal and local partners for water delivery and flood control purposes. The...
gastronomicslc.com

Utah taco hot spot celebrates ten year anniversary

Go rummage through the cupboard and find something special won’t you. Then join me in raising a glass to Taqueria 27, a business who this month mark a decade in an industry; one that’s about as forgiving as I am to being served a burger on a brioche bun. For those wanting to catch up on the story so far, let me recap for you.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

